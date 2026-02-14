Prep Roundup 2/13: SWBL boys basketball races went down to the wire Friday

Waynesville, Monroe and Edgewood picked up crucial boys basketball victories on Friday night, each earning a claim as Southwestern Buckeye League champions.
Monroe defeated Franklin 42-38 for its sixth consecutive victory, improving to 18-3 overall and earning a split of the SWBL Southwestern division title. It marks the first time since 1967 that the Hornets have won back-to-back league championships.
Edgewood poured in 29 points in both the first and second quarters, moving on for an 89-41 win against Talawanda that secured a split of the SWBL Southwestern division title. It’s the first SWBL title for the program since joining the league in 2023.
Waynesville tallied its 15th consecutive victory in a 78-16 final against Middletown Madison, clinching at least a split of the SWBL Buckeye division championship. The Spartans can win it outright with a victory at Oakwood on Friday, Feb. 20.
GWOC
Centerville 46, Springboro 36: The GWOC champions improved to 15-5 with a sixth consecutive victory.
Wayne 54, Northmont 42: Wayne pulled away in the second half to celebrate Senior Night in winning fashion, improving to 16-4 overall.
GMC
Lakota West 80, Colerain 43: Bryce Curry led Lakota West with 18 points and Joshua Tyson and Roman Combs tacked on 17 apiece. The win bumped the Firebirds to 19-1 overall and 14-0 in the GMC.
Hamilton 63, Sycamore 55: Jordon Johnson-Perdomo poured in a career-high 31 points along with 10 rebounds in leading Hamilton. Elijah Jones added 16 points.
MVL
Butler 50, Tippecanoe 45: After opening the game on a 15-2 run, Butler went on to hand Tippecanoe its first league loss. The victory moved Butler to 15-2 in the MVL.
Xenia 69, Fairborn 41: Deaunte White chipped in 23 points and Devin Withers 14 to help Xenia snap a five-game losing skid.
SWBL
Oakwood 85, Valley View 76: With its 13th consecutive victory Oakwood stayed alive in the SWBL Buckeye division race and will have a chance to secure a share of the league championship when it hosts Waynesville on Friday, Feb. 20.
GCLC
Alter 58, Chaminade Julienne 54: William Peagler Jr. hit 10 field goals on the way to 27 points and Thomas Nicholas chipped in 14 points to pace Alter. The win secured a split of the GCLC title, the fourth straight for the Knights.
Badin 73, Fenwick 48: Carson Lowe scored 23 points and Bryson Bowling added 10 points with 10 rebounds in helping Badin claim a share of the GCLC title.
CBC
Urbana 63, London 50: With a fifth straight win Urbana improved to 16-3 overall.
OHC
Cedarville 73, Catholic Central 54: The OHC South division champions improved to 18-2 overall and 14-1 in conference play.
West Liberty-Salem 57, West Jefferson 40: The win marked 11 straight for WLS, which improved to 18-3 overall.
SCAL
Botkins 66, Houston 15: The Senior Night win moved Botkins to 12-0 in league play and secured the SCAL title for the Trojans, the program’s 17th overall.
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 86, Fort Recovery 49: Cameron Elwer turned in 27 points, Andrew Elwer added 19 and unbeaten DSJ improved to 20-0 overall and clinched its third consecutive and 12th all-time MAC championship.
Marion Local 67, Minster 44: Kale Ahrens scored 16 points, Luke Everman added 14 and Marion Local moved to 17-1 overall.
Girls Bowling
Mechanicsburg won the Division II sectional tournament at HP Lanes on Friday. Ashton Waller rolled the high series of the tournament with a 545 and McKenzi Picklesimer finished third overall with a 508 to lead ‘Burg.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Alter 58, Chaminade Julienne 54: A: Peagler Jr. 27, Nicholas 14, Bakos 10. CJ: Majack 24, Clemens 13.
Arcanum 53, Newton 38
Badin 73, Fenwick 48
Bellefontaine 64, Kenton Ridge 62
Botkins 66, Houston 15
Brookville 68, Eaton 45: B: King 20, Smart 14.
Butler 50, Tippecanoe 45
Carlisle 60, Dayton Christian 54
Cedarville 73, Catholic Central 54
Centerville 46, Springboro 36
Delphos St. John’s 86, Fort Recovery 49: DSJ: C. Elwer 27, A. Elwer 19, E. Elwer 10. FR: Overman 19.
Edgewood 89, Talawanda 41: T: Zimmerman 12, Beckett 10.
Fairbanks 88, Triad 21
Fairmont 66, Miamisburg 58
Greeneview 74, Greenon 60
Hamilton 63, Sycamore 55: H: Johnson-Perdomo 31, Jones 16.
Jonathan Alder 49, Tecumseh 32
Lakota East 41, Fairfield 32: LE: Shaw 18. F: Jones 11.
Lakota West 80, Colerain 43: LW: Curry 18, Tyson 17, Combs 17.
Lebanon 62, Kings 52
Legacy Christian 47, Middletown Christian 27
Marion Local 67, Minster 44: ML: Ahrens 16, Everman 14. Mi: Albers 19.
Mason 57, Middletown 51: Mi: Daniels 16, Ward 16, Hunter 10.
McNicholas 62, Carroll 42
Miami East 48, Bethel 17
Monroe 42, Franklin 38
National Trail 55, Franklin-Monroe 39
New Bremen 40, Coldwater 38: C: Gruss 15. NB: Quellhorst 14.
Northeastern 42, Mechanicsburg 35
Oak Hills 52, Princeton 49
Oakwood 85, Valley View 76
Parkway 58, New Knoxville 41: NK: Jones 13, Lammers 10.
Ross 73, Bellbrook 59: R: Fuersich 26, Fulmer 13, Otto 11, Smith 11.
Russia 51, Fort Loramie 45
SBEP 77, New Miami 19: NM: York 10.
Sidney 68, Greenville 52
Tri-County North 52, Ansonia 41
Tri-Village 55, Preble Shawnee 20
Troy 65, Piqua 33
Twin Valley South 62, Bradford 51
Urbana 63, London 50
Versailles 59, St. Henry 54: SH: Werling 17. V: Ahrens 17, Stonebraker 15.
Wayne 54, Northmont 42
Waynesville 78, Middletown Madison 16
West Carrollton 46, Stebbins 41
West Liberty-Salem 57, West Jefferson 40
Wilmington 69, Clinton-Massie 48
Xenia 69, Fairborn 41: X: White 23, Withers 14.
Girls Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Alter 56, Trotwood 18
Anna 39, Miami East 28
Arcanum 48, Dixie 10
Bellbrook 61, Waynesville 30: B: Bunsold 23.
Bethel 66, Graham 61
Cedarville 46, National Trail 32
Col. International 70, Thurgood Marshall 24
Coldwater 33, New Bremen 26
Fairlawn 53, Riverside 31
Fairmont 65, Springfield 31
Fort Recovery 45, Delphos St. John’s 42, OT
Lebanon 60, Harrison 50: L: Thompson 19, Han 13.
Marion Local 49, Minster 42
Meadowdale 54, Stivers 32
Newton 53, Troy Christian 45
Parkway 50, New Knoxville 15
Ross 46, Mt. Healthy 7
Russia 52, Legacy Christian 34: R: Schafer 12.
St. Henry 40, Versailles 37: SH: Baumer 13. V: Litten 22.
Talawanda 48, Monroe 37: T: Cobb 21, Richardson 12.
Valley View 62, Eaton 44
Boys Bowling
REGULAR SEASON
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2720, Graham 2649: M: Wittman 422 series, Dean 413 series.
Girls Bowling
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
Division II
At HP Lanes
Qualifying Teams: Mechanicsburg 3249; Northmor 2920; Pleasant 2857; River Valley 2778; Heath 2546; Fredericktown 2544; Cardington-Lincoln 2521; Mt. Gilead 2506; Grandview Heights 2492; Wellington School 2490; Fairbanks 2485; Worthington Christian 2482.
Thursday’s Results
Division II
At Rollhouse
Qualifying Teams: Middletown Christian 2989; Deer Park 2564; Norwood 2541; Roger Bacon 2396; Carlisle 2305.
At Madison Bowl
Qualifying Teams: Clinton-Massie 3233; Georgetown 3103; Fayetteville-Perry 2982; Bethel-Tate 2720; Blanchester 2714; McNicholas 2679; Summit Country Day 2634.
REGULAR SEASON
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2754, Graham 2320: M: Waller 440 series, Popovich 404 series.
Boys Wrestling
Friday’s Results
Middletown 54, West Clermont 21
Thursday’s Results
Greenville 50, Coldwater 29
Girls Wrestling
Friday’s Results
Middletown 30, West Clermont 0
