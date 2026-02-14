Prep Roundup 2/13: SWBL boys basketball races went down to the wire Friday

Edgewood poured in 29 points in both the first and second quarters, moving on for an 89-41 win against Talawanda that secured a split of the SWBL Southwestern division title. It’s the first SWBL title for the program since joining the league in 2023.

Waynesville tallied its 15th consecutive victory in a 78-16 final against Middletown Madison, clinching at least a split of the SWBL Buckeye division championship. The Spartans can win it outright with a victory at Oakwood on Friday, Feb. 20.

GWOC

Centerville 46, Springboro 36: The GWOC champions improved to 15-5 with a sixth consecutive victory.

Wayne 54, Northmont 42: Wayne pulled away in the second half to celebrate Senior Night in winning fashion, improving to 16-4 overall.

GMC

Lakota West 80, Colerain 43: Bryce Curry led Lakota West with 18 points and Joshua Tyson and Roman Combs tacked on 17 apiece. The win bumped the Firebirds to 19-1 overall and 14-0 in the GMC.

Hamilton 63, Sycamore 55: Jordon Johnson-Perdomo poured in a career-high 31 points along with 10 rebounds in leading Hamilton. Elijah Jones added 16 points.

MVL

Butler 50, Tippecanoe 45: After opening the game on a 15-2 run, Butler went on to hand Tippecanoe its first league loss. The victory moved Butler to 15-2 in the MVL.

Xenia 69, Fairborn 41: Deaunte White chipped in 23 points and Devin Withers 14 to help Xenia snap a five-game losing skid.

SWBL

Oakwood 85, Valley View 76: With its 13th consecutive victory Oakwood stayed alive in the SWBL Buckeye division race and will have a chance to secure a share of the league championship when it hosts Waynesville on Friday, Feb. 20.

GCLC

Alter 58, Chaminade Julienne 54: William Peagler Jr. hit 10 field goals on the way to 27 points and Thomas Nicholas chipped in 14 points to pace Alter. The win secured a split of the GCLC title, the fourth straight for the Knights.

Badin 73, Fenwick 48: Carson Lowe scored 23 points and Bryson Bowling added 10 points with 10 rebounds in helping Badin claim a share of the GCLC title.

CBC

Urbana 63, London 50: With a fifth straight win Urbana improved to 16-3 overall.

OHC

Cedarville 73, Catholic Central 54: The OHC South division champions improved to 18-2 overall and 14-1 in conference play.

West Liberty-Salem 57, West Jefferson 40: The win marked 11 straight for WLS, which improved to 18-3 overall.

SCAL

Botkins 66, Houston 15: The Senior Night win moved Botkins to 12-0 in league play and secured the SCAL title for the Trojans, the program’s 17th overall.

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 86, Fort Recovery 49: Cameron Elwer turned in 27 points, Andrew Elwer added 19 and unbeaten DSJ improved to 20-0 overall and clinched its third consecutive and 12th all-time MAC championship.

Marion Local 67, Minster 44: Kale Ahrens scored 16 points, Luke Everman added 14 and Marion Local moved to 17-1 overall.

Girls Bowling

Mechanicsburg won the Division II sectional tournament at HP Lanes on Friday. Ashton Waller rolled the high series of the tournament with a 545 and McKenzi Picklesimer finished third overall with a 508 to lead ‘Burg.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 58, Chaminade Julienne 54: A: Peagler Jr. 27, Nicholas 14, Bakos 10. CJ: Majack 24, Clemens 13.

Arcanum 53, Newton 38

Badin 73, Fenwick 48

Bellefontaine 64, Kenton Ridge 62

Botkins 66, Houston 15

Brookville 68, Eaton 45: B: King 20, Smart 14.

Butler 50, Tippecanoe 45

Carlisle 60, Dayton Christian 54

Cedarville 73, Catholic Central 54

Centerville 46, Springboro 36

Delphos St. John’s 86, Fort Recovery 49: DSJ: C. Elwer 27, A. Elwer 19, E. Elwer 10. FR: Overman 19.

Edgewood 89, Talawanda 41: T: Zimmerman 12, Beckett 10.

Fairbanks 88, Triad 21

Fairmont 66, Miamisburg 58

Greeneview 74, Greenon 60

Hamilton 63, Sycamore 55: H: Johnson-Perdomo 31, Jones 16.

Jonathan Alder 49, Tecumseh 32

Lakota East 41, Fairfield 32: LE: Shaw 18. F: Jones 11.

Lakota West 80, Colerain 43: LW: Curry 18, Tyson 17, Combs 17.

Lebanon 62, Kings 52

Legacy Christian 47, Middletown Christian 27

Marion Local 67, Minster 44: ML: Ahrens 16, Everman 14. Mi: Albers 19.

Mason 57, Middletown 51: Mi: Daniels 16, Ward 16, Hunter 10.

McNicholas 62, Carroll 42

Miami East 48, Bethel 17

Monroe 42, Franklin 38

National Trail 55, Franklin-Monroe 39

New Bremen 40, Coldwater 38: C: Gruss 15. NB: Quellhorst 14.

Northeastern 42, Mechanicsburg 35

Oak Hills 52, Princeton 49

Oakwood 85, Valley View 76

Parkway 58, New Knoxville 41: NK: Jones 13, Lammers 10.

Ross 73, Bellbrook 59: R: Fuersich 26, Fulmer 13, Otto 11, Smith 11.

Russia 51, Fort Loramie 45

SBEP 77, New Miami 19: NM: York 10.

Sidney 68, Greenville 52

Tri-County North 52, Ansonia 41

Tri-Village 55, Preble Shawnee 20

Troy 65, Piqua 33

Twin Valley South 62, Bradford 51

Urbana 63, London 50

Versailles 59, St. Henry 54: SH: Werling 17. V: Ahrens 17, Stonebraker 15.

Wayne 54, Northmont 42

Waynesville 78, Middletown Madison 16

West Carrollton 46, Stebbins 41

West Liberty-Salem 57, West Jefferson 40

Wilmington 69, Clinton-Massie 48

Xenia 69, Fairborn 41: X: White 23, Withers 14.

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Alter 56, Trotwood 18

Anna 39, Miami East 28

Arcanum 48, Dixie 10

Bellbrook 61, Waynesville 30: B: Bunsold 23.

Bethel 66, Graham 61

Cedarville 46, National Trail 32

Col. International 70, Thurgood Marshall 24

Coldwater 33, New Bremen 26

Fairlawn 53, Riverside 31

Fairmont 65, Springfield 31

Fort Recovery 45, Delphos St. John’s 42, OT

Lebanon 60, Harrison 50: L: Thompson 19, Han 13.

Marion Local 49, Minster 42

Meadowdale 54, Stivers 32

Newton 53, Troy Christian 45

Parkway 50, New Knoxville 15

Ross 46, Mt. Healthy 7

Russia 52, Legacy Christian 34: R: Schafer 12.

St. Henry 40, Versailles 37: SH: Baumer 13. V: Litten 22.

Talawanda 48, Monroe 37: T: Cobb 21, Richardson 12.

Valley View 62, Eaton 44

Boys Bowling

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2720, Graham 2649: M: Wittman 422 series, Dean 413 series.

Girls Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division II

At HP Lanes

Qualifying Teams: Mechanicsburg 3249; Northmor 2920; Pleasant 2857; River Valley 2778; Heath 2546; Fredericktown 2544; Cardington-Lincoln 2521; Mt. Gilead 2506; Grandview Heights 2492; Wellington School 2490; Fairbanks 2485; Worthington Christian 2482.

Thursday’s Results

Division II

At Rollhouse

Qualifying Teams: Middletown Christian 2989; Deer Park 2564; Norwood 2541; Roger Bacon 2396; Carlisle 2305.

At Madison Bowl

Qualifying Teams: Clinton-Massie 3233; Georgetown 3103; Fayetteville-Perry 2982; Bethel-Tate 2720; Blanchester 2714; McNicholas 2679; Summit Country Day 2634.

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2754, Graham 2320: M: Waller 440 series, Popovich 404 series.

Boys Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Middletown 54, West Clermont 21

Thursday’s Results

Greenville 50, Coldwater 29

Girls Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Middletown 30, West Clermont 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.