Prep Roundup 2/12: Fairmont finishes undefeated regular season

Girls Basketball

SWBL

Talawanda 48, Monroe 37: Bella Cobb posted 21 points with 11 rebounds to help Talawanda finish the regular season at 18-4. The Brave move on to face Wilmington in the D-III tournament on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Princeton.

GCLC

Alter 56, Trotwood 18: Alter closed the regular season on an eight-game win streak, improving to 16-6. The Knights are set to face Thurgood in D-IV postseason play on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at Troy.

WOAC

Newton 53, Troy Christian 45: The win marked 12 straight for Newton, which bumped to 17-4 overall .

SCAL

Russia 52, Legacy Christian 34: Cami Schafer scored 12 points and the victory set a regular season win record for Russia at 19-3. The Raiders will meet Catholic Central in its D-VII tournament opener on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Tecumseh.

MAC

St. Henry 40, Versailles 37: Morgan Baumer scored 13 points to help St. Henry improve to 21-1 and win the MAC for the third consecutive season. The victory also made Nate Uhlenhake the winningest girls basketball coach in school history.

Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 63, Fairfield Union 49

Lehman Catholic 56, Bethel 42

Miami East 53, Riverside 36

Northwestern 65, Triad 33

Twin Valley South 64, Middletown Madison 47: TVS: Barlow 16.

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Alter 56, Trotwood 18

Anna 39, Miami East 28

Arcanum 48, Dixie 10

Bellbrook 61, Waynesville 30: B: Bunsold 23.

Coldwater 33, New Bremen 26

Fairlawn 53, Riverside 31

Fairmont 65, Springfield 31

Fort Recovery 45, Delphos St. John’s 42, OT

Lebanon 60, Harrison 50: L: Thompson 19, Han 13.

Marion Local 49, Minster 42

Meadowdale 54, Stivers 32

Newton 53, Troy Christian 45

Parkway 50, New Knoxville 15

Russia 52, Legacy Christian 34: R: Schafer 12.

St. Henry 40, Versailles 37: SH: Baumer 13. V: Litten 22.

Talawanda 48, Monroe 37: T: Cobb 21, Richardson 12.

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 72, Ponitz 14

Brookville 78, Tri-County North 39

Carroll 55, Springfield 48

Centerville 63, St. Ursula 48: C: Keeton 23, Davis 14, Grim 10.

Clinton-Massie 37, Blanchester 32

Colerain 52, Middletown 11

Fairfield 42, Hamilton 28: F: Crim 12, Stringer 10. H: Tipton 12.

Fairmont 59, Kings 17

Fenwick 47, Franklin 21: Fe: DeMarco 13.

Graham 63, Cedarville 58

London 64, Bellefontaine 18

Mason 36, Oak Hills 35

Miamisburg 51, Edgewood 48

North Union 65, Mechanicsburg 48: MU: Forrest 22.

Northwestern 49, Springfield Shawnee 44

Princeton 67, Lakota East 41: LE: Sturgill 12, McCune 12.

Springboro 70, Northmont 33

Stebbins 67, Xenia 24

Sycamore 63, Lakota West 51: LW: Bayliff 14, Johnson 12, Odame 10.

Tippecanoe 55, Greenville 18

Trotwood 33, Belmont 30

Troy 50, Tecumseh 46

Western Brown 78, Wilmington 29

Boys Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Madison

Qualifying Teams: Blanchester 3586; Mariemont 3547; Clinton-Massie 3449; Seven Hills 3381; East Clinton 3178; Clermont Northeastern 3154; Georgetown 3149.

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2720, Graham 2649: M: Wittman 422 series, Dean 413 series.

Girls Bowling

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2754, Graham 2320: M: Waller 440 series, Popovich 404 series.

Boys Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Greenville 50, Coldwater 29

Wednesday’s Results

Lakota West 35, Little Miami 28

Middletown 37, Edgewood 35

Middletown 38, Anderson 35

