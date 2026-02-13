Prep Roundup 2/12: Fairmont finishes undefeated regular season

Fairmont girls basketball defeated Springfield 65-31 on Thursday, concluding the regular season with a 22-0 record.
The Firebirds, Greater Western Ohio Conference champions for the second straight season, await seeding to find out who they will play in the Division I tournament.
Talawanda 48, Monroe 37: Bella Cobb posted 21 points with 11 rebounds to help Talawanda finish the regular season at 18-4. The Brave move on to face Wilmington in the D-III tournament on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Princeton.
Alter 56, Trotwood 18: Alter closed the regular season on an eight-game win streak, improving to 16-6. The Knights are set to face Thurgood in D-IV postseason play on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at Troy.
Newton 53, Troy Christian 45: The win marked 12 straight for Newton, which bumped to 17-4 overall .
Russia 52, Legacy Christian 34: Cami Schafer scored 12 points and the victory set a regular season win record for Russia at 19-3. The Raiders will meet Catholic Central in its D-VII tournament opener on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Tecumseh.
St. Henry 40, Versailles 37: Morgan Baumer scored 13 points to help St. Henry improve to 21-1 and win the MAC for the third consecutive season. The victory also made Nate Uhlenhake the winningest girls basketball coach in school history.
Wednesday’s Results
Jonathan Alder 63, Fairfield Union 49
Lehman Catholic 56, Bethel 42
Miami East 53, Riverside 36
Northwestern 65, Triad 33
Twin Valley South 64, Middletown Madison 47: TVS: Barlow 16.
Thursday’s Results
Alter 56, Trotwood 18
Anna 39, Miami East 28
Arcanum 48, Dixie 10
Bellbrook 61, Waynesville 30: B: Bunsold 23.
Coldwater 33, New Bremen 26
Fairlawn 53, Riverside 31
Fairmont 65, Springfield 31
Fort Recovery 45, Delphos St. John’s 42, OT
Lebanon 60, Harrison 50: L: Thompson 19, Han 13.
Marion Local 49, Minster 42
Meadowdale 54, Stivers 32
Newton 53, Troy Christian 45
Parkway 50, New Knoxville 15
Russia 52, Legacy Christian 34: R: Schafer 12.
St. Henry 40, Versailles 37: SH: Baumer 13. V: Litten 22.
Talawanda 48, Monroe 37: T: Cobb 21, Richardson 12.
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 72, Ponitz 14
Brookville 78, Tri-County North 39
Carroll 55, Springfield 48
Centerville 63, St. Ursula 48: C: Keeton 23, Davis 14, Grim 10.
Clinton-Massie 37, Blanchester 32
Colerain 52, Middletown 11
Fairfield 42, Hamilton 28: F: Crim 12, Stringer 10. H: Tipton 12.
Fairmont 59, Kings 17
Fenwick 47, Franklin 21: Fe: DeMarco 13.
Graham 63, Cedarville 58
London 64, Bellefontaine 18
Mason 36, Oak Hills 35
Miamisburg 51, Edgewood 48
North Union 65, Mechanicsburg 48: MU: Forrest 22.
Northwestern 49, Springfield Shawnee 44
Princeton 67, Lakota East 41: LE: Sturgill 12, McCune 12.
Springboro 70, Northmont 33
Stebbins 67, Xenia 24
Sycamore 63, Lakota West 51: LW: Bayliff 14, Johnson 12, Odame 10.
Tippecanoe 55, Greenville 18
Trotwood 33, Belmont 30
Troy 50, Tecumseh 46
Western Brown 78, Wilmington 29
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division II
At Madison
Qualifying Teams: Blanchester 3586; Mariemont 3547; Clinton-Massie 3449; Seven Hills 3381; East Clinton 3178; Clermont Northeastern 3154; Georgetown 3149.
REGULAR SEASON
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2720, Graham 2649: M: Wittman 422 series, Dean 413 series.
REGULAR SEASON
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2754, Graham 2320: M: Waller 440 series, Popovich 404 series.
Thursday’s Results
Greenville 50, Coldwater 29
Wednesday’s Results
Lakota West 35, Little Miami 28
Middletown 37, Edgewood 35
Middletown 38, Anderson 35
