Prep Roundup 1/23: Hamilton sweeps boys-girls doubleheader with Middletown

The win moved Hamilton to 9-7 overall and 5-5 in the GMC. Middletown dropped to 1-9 overall and in conference play.

In the girls game Amaginn Beamon poured in 28 points to lead Hamilton. Allison Daniels paced the Middies with 17 points.

It marked the first GMC win for Hamilton, which improved to 3-12 overall. Middletown dropped to 0-14.

Boys Basketball

GWOC

Wayne 69, Beavercreek 54: Wayne opened the second half on a 26-8 run to pull away for the win, moving to 12-3 overall and 8-2 in conference play. The Warriors are set to face first-place Centerville on Tuesday.

Northmont 52, Springfield 46: Northmont rallied from a 32-17 deficit at the half to pick up the victory, improving to 9-5 overall and 6-3 in conference play.

Springboro 61, Miamisburg 36: Drew Gregor, Matt Meek and Daniel Reinhard tallied 11 points apiece to lead a balanced ‘Boro attack. The Panthers bumped to 9-7 overall.

GMC

Lakota West 38, Mason 26: Joshua Tyson scored 13 points and Lakota West moved to 15-1 overall and 10-0 in conference play.

Lakota East 56, Colerain 46: Brady Bowman led Lakota East with 21 points and J.J. Smith added 16.

ECC

Lebanon 70, West Clermont 54: Logan Schmenk sounded off for 27 points to lead Lebanon, which moved to 7-7 overall.

MVL

Tippecanoe 54, West Carrollton 46: Tipp’ recorded a fourth win in a row while snapping a four-game win streak for West Carrollton. The Red Devils improved to 11-1 overall and 11-0 in league play.

Stebbins 68, Greenville 65, OT: The win pulled Stebbins even with West Carrollton atop the Valley division standings at 10-4.

Sidney 63, Fairborn 48: The victory snapped a five-game losing skid for Sidney.

GCLC

Badin 69, McNicholas 31: Eli Stroud scored 22 points, James Brink added 13 off the bench and Badin won its ninth consecutive contest.

Alter 63, Carroll 27: William Peagler Jr. put up 16 points and Naceive Fenton added 12 to help Alter improve to 6-1 in conference play.

Chaminade Julienne 50, Fenwick 44: Deng Majack chipped in 26 points to help Chaminade Julienne snap a two-game skid.

SWBL

Oakwood 60, Dayton Christian 29: Oakwood stretched its win streak to eight games, moving to 11-4 overall and 7-2 in league play.

Brookville 64, Carlisle 48: Logan Lamb led Brookville with 15 points and Ben Bost and Jordan Vince added 12 apiece.

Ross 63, Talawanda 44: Parker Jackson recorded 15 points and Zack Otto added 14 for Ross.

TRC

Northridge 86, Riverside 36: Keonte Smith netted 25 points, Deonte Smith tacked on 18 and Northridge picked up its 13th consecutive victory.

WOAC

Preble Shawnee 74, Ansonia 49: The win kept Preble Shawnee on pace with Tri-Village atop the WOAC, improving to 8-0 in conference play.

OHC

Cedarville 79, Greenon 55: Cedarville picked up a bounce-back win, bumping to 13-2 overall and 10-1 in conference play.

West Liberty-Salem 59, Northeastern 36: WLS won a fifth straight game, moving to 12-3 overall and 10-2 in conference play.

MVC

Norwood 85, New Miami 47: Brayden York scored 30 points in a losing effort for New Miami.

SCAL

Botkins 64, Fairlawn 32: Will Monnin scored 15 points, Eli Pitts added 11 and Botkins bumped to 8-0 in league play.

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 73, St. Henry 50: Cameron Elwer scored 24 of his 37 points in the first half to pace unbeaten DSJ, which tallied its third consecutive win against a ranked opponent.

Marion Local 58, New Bremen 23: Grant Kremer chipped in 16 points and Marion Local moved to 11-1 overall.

Versailles 69, New Knoxville 31: Drake Ahrens led four players in double-digit scoring for Versailles with 20 points.

Girls Basketball

GMC

Lakota East 59, Colerain 34: Bella Sturgill turned in 20 points with nine rebounds to lead Lakota East.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 63, Carroll 27: A: Peagler Jr. 16, Fenton 12, Guess 11. C: Howard 12.

Anna 61, Houston 34: H: Sybert 15.

Arcanum 65, Twin Valley South 46

Badin 69, McNicholas 31: B: Stroud 22, Brink 13, Lowe 11.

Batavia 59, Clinton-Massie 43

Botkins 64, Fairlawn 32: B: Monnin 15, Pitts 11, Zimpfer 10.

Brookville 64, Carlisle 48: B: Lamb 15, Bost 12, Vince 12, Smart 10.

Butler 57, Piqua 48

Cedarville 79, Greenon 55: G: Rychnovsky 11, Best 10.

Chaminade Julienne 50, Fenwick 44: CJ: Majack 26. F: Kreke 12.

Delphos St. John’s 73, St. Henry 50: DSJ: C. Elwer 37, A. Elwer 19.

Dunbar 69, Stivers 42

Edgewood 53, Monroe 45

Emmanuel Christian 60, Calvary Christian 29: CC: Dillon 12.

Fairbanks 67, Mechanicsburg 35

Fort Recovery 44, Coldwater 36: C: Schroer 11.

Greeneview 70, Madison Plains 62

Hamilton 62, Middletown 57: H: Mills 20, Simms 17. M: Daniels 16, Rose 15.

Indian Lake 63, Graham 31

Lakota East 56, Colerain 46: LE: Bowman 21, Smith 16.

Lakota West 38, Mason 26: LW: Tyson 13.

Lebanon 70, West Clermont 54: L: Schmenk 27.

Marion Local 58, New Bremen 23: ML: Kremer 16, Ahrens 15.

Meadowdale 40, Ponitz 36

Miami East 37, Lehman Catholic 26

Minster 51, Parkway 44

Mississinawa Valley 50, Bradford 47

National Trail 57, Dixie 52

Newton 62, Tri-County North 34

Northmont 52, Springfield 46

Northridge 86, Riverside 36: N: K. Smith 25, D. Smith 18, Rowe 11. R: Orsborne 13.

Norwood 85, New Miami 47: NM: York 30.

Oak Hills 53, Sycamore 33

Oakwood 60, Dayton Christian 29

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, St. Marys 31

Preble Shawnee 74, Ansonia 49

Princeton 45, Fairfield 42: F: Arington 17.

Ross 63, Talawanda 44: R: Jackson 15, Otto 14.

Russia 46, Jackson Center 39: R: Unverferth 16, Bergman 12. JC: Serr 15, Klopfenstein 11.

Sidney 63, Fairborn 48

Springboro 61, Miamisburg 36: S: Gregor 11, Meek 11, Reinhard 11, Doliboa 10.

Stebbins 68, Greenville 65, OT

Tecumseh 50, London 45

Thurgood Marshall 57, Jefferson Township 15

Tippecanoe 54, West Carrollton 46

Tri-Village 58, Franklin Monroe 15: TV: Gray 22, Sagester 16.

Trotwood 56, Belmont 19

Troy 58, Xenia 55

Troy Christian 70, Milton-Union 38: MU: Brumbaugh 14, Fulton 14.

Versailles 69, New Knoxville 31: NK: Jones 11. V: D. Ahrens 20, Schwartz 12, Monnin 11, Raterman 11.

Wayne 69, Beavercreek 54

West Jefferson 61, Triad 32

West Liberty-Salem 59, Northeastern 36

Western Brown 57, Wilmington 54

Thursday’s Results

Centerville 50, Fairmont 49: C: T. Sam 19, J. Sam 12. F: Newman 17, McGraw 12, Stringer 10.

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Hamilton 47, Middletown 38: H: Beamon 28. M: Daniels 17, Snow 13.

Lakota East 59, Colerain 34: LE: Sturgill 20, Bacher 10.

Shekinah Christian 50, West Jefferson 47

Sycamore 58, Oak Hills 36

Western Brown 95, Wilmington 35

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 53, Preble Shawnee 25

Bethel 72, Northridge 51

Cin. Christian 60, Thurgood Marshall 20

Dixie 27, National Trail 22

Edgewood 38, Mt. Healthy 26

Fort Recovery 48, Coldwater 46: C: Heyne 17, B. Knapke 15, M. Knapke 11.

Harvest Prep 63, Urbana 49

Marion Local 48, New Bremen 34

Meadowdale 65, Ponitz 51

Miami East 54, Troy Christian 26

Milton-Union 57, Covington 38: MU: Case 18, Firks 17, Copp 10.

Minster 44, Parkway 21: M: Belcher 13, Albers 10, Dirksen 10.

Newton 48, Tri-County North 34

Oakwood 54, Waynesville 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 79, St. Marys 60: SM: Fulmer 18, Reineke 11.

Riverside 45, Lehman Catholic 36

St. Henry 56, Delphos St. John’s 24

Tri-Village 66, Franklin Monroe 11

Trotwood 43, Belmont 32

Valley View 69, Dayton Christian 28: VV: Phillips 13, Stevens 12, Henson 10.

Versailles 60, New Knoxville 32: V: Litten 17, Hager 11. NK: Av. Albers 12, Ad. Albers 10.

Western Hills 75, Stivers 41

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Fairfield 2615, Lakota West 2076

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 2820, Wayne 2027

Purcell Marian 1908, Cin. Christian 1650

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Lakota West 2203, Fairfield 2182: F: Arnold 422 series.

Mechanicsburg 2325, Madison Plains 1409: M: Picklesimer 394 series, Waller 361 series.

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 2287, Wayne 1699

Cin. Christian 1461, Purcell Marian 1446

Boys Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Lakota East 38, Lakota West 36

Middletown 39, Hamilton 30

Thursday’s Results

Clinton-Massie 49, Wilmington 28

