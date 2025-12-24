Prep Roundup 12/23: Mader posts school record in Tippecanoe win

Tippecanoe improved to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the Miami Valley League. The girls will return to action hosting Sidney on Jan. 3.

Boys Basketball

GWOC

Northmont 55, Springboro 41: Kaleb Kelly scored 17 points and Northmont stretched its win streak to five games.

Springfield 69, Miamisburg 62: Springfield jumped ahead early with a 17-5 run, snapping a two-game losing streak with the win.

MVL

Tippecanoe 69, Piqua 38: Tipp built up a 44-19 lead at the half to pick up the victory, improving to 3-0.

SWBL

Valley View 79, Dayton Christian 59: The victory bumped Valley View to 6-0.

TRC

Lehman Catholic 75, Dixie 41: Lehman opened the game on a 23-5 run, moving on to improve to 7-0.

MBC

Middletown Christian 56, Greenon 42: Peniel Enninful and Thaine Teter recorded 13 points apiece and Middletown Christian recorded a fifth consecutive win.

Yellow Springs 51, Tri-County North 50: Alex Lewis paced Yellow Springs with 16 points and Phoenix York tacked on 10.

SCAL

Botkins 73, Jackson Center 47: James Steinke scored 20 points and Eli Pitts added 17 to help Botkins head into holiday break at 6-0.

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 76, Delphos Jefferson 22: Cameron Elwer led 11 scorers for unbeaten DSJ with 22 points in the annual Battle of Delphos.

Marion Local 65, Lima Bath 35: Brayden Mescher scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half to help Marion Local move to 3-0.

New Knoxville 44, Temple Christian 37, OT: Joel Holland had 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead New Knoxville.

Girls Basketball

GWOC

Centerville 43, Versailles 42, OT: Halley Boeke led a short-handed Centerville squad with 13 points.

GCLC

Badin 53, Fenwick 21: B: Braelyn Even and Hailey Weber accounted for the first 43 points of the night for Badin. Each finished with 22 points, a career high for Weber.

SWBL

Talawanda 44, Mariemont 39: Bella Cobb pitched in 18 points with 10 rebounds and Talawanda won the Mariemont Holiday Tournament.

WOAC

Tri-Village 52, Arcanum 38: Tai Mize tallied 22 points and Kenna Wilcox added 12 for Tri-Village, which won a fifth consecutive game.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 38, Fort Loramie 33, OT: A: Vaubel 10.

Botkins 73, Jackson Center 47: B: Steinke 20, Pitts 17, Zimpfer 14.

Carlisle 48, Eaton 40

Delphos St. John’s 76, Delphos Jefferson 22: DSJ: C. Elwer 22.

Fairmont 63, Beavercreek 43

Indian Lake 62, North Union 53

Lehman Catholic 75, Dixie 41

Marion Local 65, Lima Bath 35: ML: Mescher 21, Everman 12.

Middletown Christian 56, Greenon 42: G: Henry 11. MC: Enninful 13, Teter 13, Henderson 10.

Mississinawa Valley 44, Ansonia 34

National Trail 80, New Miami 39: NM: Strong 18.

New Bremen 68, Hardin Northern 27: NB: Quellhorst 21, Lennartz 13.

New Knoxville 44, Temple Christian 37, OT: NK: Holland 20, Hoge 11.

Northmont 55, Springboro 41: N: Kelly 17.

Oak Hills 60, West Clermont 54, OT

Parkway 68, Perry 57

Russia 64, Houston 26

Spencerville 70, St. Marys 39: SM: Meinerding 10.

Springfield 69, Miamisburg 62

Tippecanoe 69, Piqua 38

Trotwood 61, Urbana 50

Valley View 79, Dayton Christian 59

West Carrollton 60, Troy 48

West Liberty-Salem 59, Bellefontaine 48

Yellow Springs 51, Tri-County North 50: YS: Lewis 16, York 10.

Monday’s Results

Alter 73, Marietta 49: A: Guess 23, Peagler Jr. 15, Bakos 13.

Badin 64, Edgewood 58: E: Sullivan 23, Reynolds 15, Daley 10. B: Edwards 15, Lowe 14, Knapp 13.

Centerville 77, Pickerington North 47

Emmanuel Christian 79, Southeastern 73

Franklin Monroe 49, Yellow Springs 40

Grandview Heights 58, Mechanicsburg 51

Hughes 79, Stivers 51

McNicholas 58, Newport Central Catholic (KY) 42

Northridge 52, Mason 43: N: K. Smith 15, D. Smith 13, Conners 12.

Stebbins 83, Carroll 65: S: Beard 16, Jefferson 15, Newton 14, Harris 11, Carter 10.

Sycamore 48, Milford 39

Tri-Village 68, Jonathan Alder 44: TV: Sagester 28, Finkbine 11, Richards 11, Black 10.

Xenia 75, Legacy Christian 57: X: Withers 21.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 53, Fenwick 21: B: Even 22, Weber 22.

Centerville 43, Versailles 42, OT: C: Boeke 13.

Hardin Northern 50, Riverside 35

McNicholas 49, Ursuline Academy 43

Minster 31, Ottville 29 : M: Albers 14.

New Bremen 41, Waynesfield Goshen 18

Newton 55, Dixie 38

Southeastern 66, Jonathan Alder 38

Talawanda 44, Mariemont 39: T: Cobb 18.

Tippecanoe 59, Piqua 8

Tri-Village 52, Arcanum 38: TV: Mize 22, Wilcox 12. A: Long 11, Noe 10.

Monday’s Results

Alter 38, Russia 35

Anna 53, Fairlawn 33

Ansonia 57, Coldwater 40: A: Barga 25. C: Knapke 17.

Beavercreek 51, Stebbins 42, OT

Belmont 48, Yellow Springs 7

Brookville 67, Milton-Union 63: MU: Case 21, Firks 17, Layman 10.

Butler 54, Stivers 18: B: Dady 21, Bardonaro 13, Moeller 10.

Cedarville 44, East Clinton 9

Celina 49, Botkins 47: B: McPherson 12, Gerstner 12.

Chaminade Julienne 59, McAuley 37

Harvest Prep 66, Springfield 45

Houston 38, Fort Recovery 36: H: Burks 17. FR: Muhlenkamp 16, Homan 11.

Lakota West 46, Oak Hills 36: LW: Saunders 14.

Legacy Christian 60, Xenia 6

Little Miami 58, Lebanon 55: Le: Thompson 32.

Middletown Madison 48, Tri-County North 46

Mississinawa Valley 55, Northeastern 51

Parkway 45, Delphos St. John’s 33: P: Hughes 12. DSJ: Klaus 11.

Seton 53, Lakota East 41: LE: Sturgill 13, Bacher 11, McCune 10.

Springfield Shawnee 38, Indian Lake 31: SS: Wilson 14, Mattern 14.

Talawanda 61, Blanchester 28: T: Cobb 15, Cary 12.

Troy 31, Miamisburg 22

Twin Valley South 68, Shekinah Christian 52

Urbana 63, Bellefontaine 33

Valley View 50, Franklin 48: VV: Phillips 16. F: Truesdell 24.

Wayne 62, Bellbrook 61

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Xenia 2182, Troy 2017

