Prep Roundup 1/21: Bellbrook girls prevail in overtime

With the win Bellbrook avenged a 58-55 loss to Badin in a 2025 district final game.

Braelyn Even paced Badin with 20 points and Blake Sakach added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Bellbrook improved to 16-2 overall and notched a seventh consecutive victory. Badin dropped to 7-10.

Girls Basketball

MVL

Tippecanoe 38, Stebbins 34 The Red Devils improved to 15-1 overall and 13-0 in league play with the win.

Sidney 45, West Carrollton 35: Caitlin Fenton finished with 13 points, Olivia Foy added 11 and Jada Shroyer had 10 for Sidney.

CBC

Springfield Shawnee 59, Dunbar 13: Lily Wilson scored 18 points and Zoey Blackburn added 11 for Shawnee.

MVC

Cin. Christian 46, Seven Hills 44, OT: Addy Raby buried a three-point basket with four seconds to play to give Cin. Christian the win.

Wrestling

Springboro 57, Lebanon 9: ‘Boro won the Battle for the Rock for the 17th time in 22 battles.

Fairmont 39, Centerville 32: Fairmont rallied in the last five matches to win the Battle of Far Hills.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Anderson 56, Lebanon 40

Arcanum 80, Mississinawa Valley 33

Bellbrook 63, Carlisle 61

Belmont 50, Dunbar 48

Bethel 61, Riverside 47

Brookville 54, Twin Valley South 48: TVS: Barlow 12, Howard 12. B: Smart 19, Lamb 12, King 10.

Butler 55, Troy 43

Cin. Christian 82, New Miami 33: NM: Strong 18.

Cin. Country Day 61, Middletown Christian 42

Clinton-Massie 44, Blanchester 38

Covington Catholic (KY) 84, McNicholas 50

Dayton Christian 55, Carroll 49

Edgewood 81, Valley View 69

Fairbanks 80, Catholic Central 54

Fairfield 48, Mason 31: F: Cunningham 15.

Greenon 50, Mechanicsburg 45

Hughes 65, Miamisburg 49

Jonathan Alder 43, Urbana 40

Kenton Ridge 59, Tecumseh 57

Lehman Catholic 61, Milton-Union 53: MU: Brumbaugh 24, Fulton 11.

Northeastern 60, Cedarville 58

Oak Hills 67, Colerain 38

Oakwood 61, Franklin 24

Princeton 66, Sycamore 51

Ross 56, Madeira 47: R: Fuersich 15, Buehner 12.

Stivers 57, Meadowdale 45

Tippecanoe 56, Stebbins 44

Trotwood 101, Thurgood Marshall 48\

Troy Christian 67, Covington 43: TC: Hochwalt 31, R. Taylor 14, Stangel 11.

Wayne 48, Chaminade Julienne 41: W: Ward 17.

West Carrollton 67, Sidney 48

West Liberty-Salem 67, Greeneview 48

Xenia 68, Greenville 61

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 58, Wayne 54

Bellbrook 47, Badin 43, OT: Be: Bunsold 21, Fabrick 11. Ba: Even 20, Sakach 10.

Butler 40, Troy 27

Chaminade Julienne 70, Miami East 45

Cin. Christian 46, Seven Hills 44, OT

Fairbanks 64, Triad 12

Fairmont 54, Springboro 46: F: Hargrave 17. S: Jones 20.

Greenville 47, Xenia 14

Lakota East 55, Middletown 12: LE: Sturgill 17.

Mason 63, Fairfield 39

Monroe 51, Harrison 27

New Miami 32, SBEP 23

Oak Hills 49, Colerain 31

Princeton 48, Sycamore 34

Sidney 45, West Carrollton 35: S: Fenton 13, Foy 11, Shroyer 10.

Springfield Shawnee 59, Dunbar 13: SS: Wilson 18, Blackburn 11.

Tippecanoe 38, Stebbins 34

West Jefferson 42, Northeastern 34

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Anna 56, Botkins 29

Coldwater 58, Spencerville 51

Emmanuel Christian 49, Thurgood Marshall 26

Fort Loramie 53, Fairlawn 40: FL: Poeppelman 16, Hoelscher 11, Meyer 10.

Fort Recovery 45, South Adams (IN) 38

Houston 46, Jackson Center 41

Newton 65, Lehman Catholic 22

Northridge 59, Middletown Christian 48

Paulding 52, Delphos St. John’s 37

Piqua 35, Fairborn 27: P: Carroll 22.

St. Marys 66, New Knoxville 44: SM: Menker 25, Reineke 11. NK: Albers 15, Gottschalk 15.

Talawanda 56, Franklin County (IN) 16

Boys Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Wilmington 2726, Clinton-Massie 2373: W: Fisher 469 series, Brown 408 series.

Tuesday’s Results

Elgin 2052, Triad 1433: T: Vallette 312 series.

Girls Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Wilmington 2395, Clinton-Massie 2190: W: Comberger 438 series, Rhoads 390 series.

Tuesday’s Results

Triad 1272, Elgin 1225: T: Rusell 333 series.

Boys Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Fairmont 39, Centerville 32

Springboro 57, Lebanon 9

