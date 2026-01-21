Prep Roundup 1/20: Northeastern boys upset Cedarville

The Northeastern boys basketball team used a third quarter surge to snap Cedarville’s 10-game winning streak with a 60-58 victory in Ohio Heritage Conference action on Tuesday night in Springfield.
The Jets beat the Indians for the first time since January of 2021.
Cedarville led 30-26 at the half. The Jets outscored the Indians 19-11 in the third quarter to take a 45-41 lead and held on in the fourth quarter to pull the upset.
The win moved Northeastern to 4-10 overall, snapping a four-game losing streak, and 4-7 in the OHC North.
Cedarville dropped to 12-2 overall and 9-1 in the OHC South.
Boys Basketball
GWOC
Wayne 48, Chaminade Julienne 41: Alphonso Ward scored 17 points and Wayne improved to 11-3 overall.
GMC
Fairfield 48, Mason 31: Riley Cunningham led the way for Fairfield with 15 points.
MVL
Tippecanoe 56, Stebbins 44: ‘Tipp remained unbeaten in league play, moving to 10-1 overall and 10-0 in the MVL.
West Carrollton 67, Sidney 48: With the win West Carrollton moved into first place in the Valley division.
SWBL
Oakwood 61, Franklin 24: Oakwood earned its seventh consecutive victory, moving to 10-4 overall.
Brookville 54, Twin Valley South 48: Braedan Smart paced Brookville with 19 points and Logan Lamb added 12.
City League
Belmont 50, Dunbar 48: Belmont hit a pair of foul shots in the closing seconds to earn the win and take the lead in the City League standings at 5-1. It marked the first loss in conference for Dunbar, which dropped to 4-1 in conference play.
TRC
Troy Christian 67, Covington 43: Brennan Hochwalt poured in 31 points and Riston Taylor tacked on 14 to lead Troy Christian.
WOAC
Arcanum 80, Mississinawa Valley 30: Just three days after Aiden Carlisle broke the Arcanum single game three-pointer record at nine, a record that had held for 27 years, Matthew McCans upped it by hitting 10 three-point shots.
Girls Basketball
MVL
Piqua 35, Fairborn 27: Kenzi Carroll turned in 22 points to help Piqua rally for the win.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Anderson 56, Lebanon 40
Arcanum 80, Mississinawa Valley 33
Bellbrook 63, Carlisle 61
Belmont 50, Dunbar 48
Brookville 54, Twin Valley South 48: TVS: Barlow 12, Howard 12. B: Smart 19, Lamb 12, King 10.
Butler 55, Troy 43
Cin. Christian 82, New Miami 33: NM: Strong 18.
Clinton-Massie 44, Blanchester 38
Covington Catholic (KY) 84, McNicholas 50
Dayton Christian 55, Carroll 49
Edgewood 81, Valley View 69
Fairbanks 80, Catholic Central 54
Fairfield 48, Mason 31: F: Cunningham 15.
Greenon 50, Mechanicsburg 45
Hughes 65, Miamisburg 49
Jonathan Alder 43, Urbana 40
Kenton Ridge 59, Tecumseh 57
Lehman Catholic 61, Milton-Union 53: MU: Brumbaugh 24, Fulton 11.
Northeastern 60, Cedarville 58
Oak Hills 67, Colerain 38
Oakwood 61, Franklin 24
Princeton 66, Sycamore 51
Ross 56, Madeira 47: R: Fuersich 15, Buehner 12.
Stivers 57, Meadowdale 45
Tippecanoe 56, Stebbins 44
Trotwood 101, Thurgood Marshall 48\
Troy Christian 67, Covington 43: TC: Hochwalt 31, R. Taylor 14, Stangel 11.
Wayne 48, Chaminade Julienne 41: W: Ward 17.
West Carrollton 67, Sidney 48
West Liberty-Salem 67, Greeneview 48
Xenia 68, Greenville 61
Monday’s Results
Fairmont 61, Warrensville Heights 57
Lakota East 52, Middletown 36
Lakota West 61, Hamilton 22: LW: Tyson 12, Goldner 10.
Mariemont 80, Yellow Springs 25: YS: Mikesell 13.
Northridge 58, Margaretta 55: N: K. Smith 21, Davis 19, D. Smith 11.
Tri-Village 53, Indian Hill 35: TV: Sagester 19, Richards 11, Gray 10.
Trotwood 63, Bishop Watterson 59: T: Arnold 19, Reeves 16, Dennis 15.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
Anna 56, Botkins 29
Coldwater 58, Spencerville 51
Fort Loramie 53, Fairlawn 40: FL: Poeppelman 16, Hoelscher 11, Meyer 10.
Fort Recovery 45, South Adams (IN) 38
Houston 46, Jackson Center 41
Newton 65, Lehman Catholic 22
Paulding 52, Delphos St. John’s 37
Piqua 35, Fairborn 27: P: Carroll 22.
St. Marys 66, New Knoxville 44: SM: Menker 25, Reineke 11. NK: Albers 15, Gottschalk 15.
Talawanda 56, Franklin County (IN) 16
Monday’s Results
Butler 60, Tecumseh 26: B: Dady 18, Bardonaro 12, Moeller 12, Williamson 10.
Edgewood 52, Preble Shawnee 27
Fairlawn 67, Triad 27: T: Ford 16.
Fairmont 67, Western Reserve 52: F: Thornton 23, Hargrave 16, Adams 10.
Fenwick 39, Ross 35
Fort Loramie 54, Mississinawa Valley 34: FL: Poeppelman 17, Siegel 11. MV: Emrick 11.
Legacy Christian 42, Stebbins 41
Marion Local 48, Tippecanoe 33: ML: Eckstein 21, Bruns 10. T: Sessions 16.
Monroe 41, Wyoming 30
Olentangy 62, Mason 53
Russia 56, Brookville 48: R: Cordonnier 18, Goubeaux 14, Francis 11. B: Gudorf 21, Kummer 13, Hoover 10.
St. Henry 54, Waynesville 42: SH: Wendel 14, Baumer 12. W: Berrey 12, Frankenberg 10.
Versailles 71, North Union 62, 2OT: V: Litten 25, Schmitmeyer 22.
Wayne 52, Granville 41
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Elgin 2052, Triad 1433: T: Vallette 312 series.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Triad 1272, Elgin 1225: T: Rusell 333 series.
