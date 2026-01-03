Prep Roundup 1/2: Balanced attack leads Lebanon coach to milestone victory

The win moved the Lebanon to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the ECC. Lebanon will host Little Miami next on Friday, Jan. 9.

Springboro 58, Beavercreek 45: Zeke Doliboa turned in 20 points and Brady Gutmann and Matt Meek tacked on 13 apiece to help ‘Boro pick up its second GWOC win of the season.

Tippecanoe 74, Sidney 56: Bryton Otto tallied 22 points and C.J. Bailey 17 to help Tipp’ improve to 5-0 overall and in conference play.

Butler 55, Stebbins 49: The win bumped Butler to 8-0 overall and in conference play.

West Carrollton 55, Ringgold (PA) 49: The Pirates picked up a victory in the Cavs Elite Showcase at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

Troy 78, Fairborn 41: The Trojans snapped a two-game losing skid with the win.

Monroe 41, Ross 37: The Hornets held on to win a fifth consecutive game, improving to 8-1 overall.

Urbana 56, Dublin Jerome 40: Urbana jumped to 8-1 overall with the out of conference victory.

Trotwood 85, Alter 80: Daveon Arnold led five players in double digit scoring for Trotwood with 20 points. Four players scored in double digits for Alter, led by William Peagler Jr. with 23.

Tri-Village 77, Ansonia 20: The Patriots improved to 5-0 in conference and 9-0 overall with the win.

Preble Shawnee 68, Tri-County North 53: The victory kept Preble Shawnee on pace with Tri-Village in the conference standings.

Arcanum 53, Mississinawa Valley 39: Jace Mote turned in 21 points to pace Arcanum. Cing Scott had 16 for Mississinawa.

Lehman Catholic 71, Hardin Northern 35: The win bumped Lehman to 10-0 overall.

West Liberty-Salem 60, Mechanicsburg 43: WLS notched its fifth consecutive win, improving to 7-2 overall.

Greenon 77, Madison Plains 53: Kai Ricks recorded 16 points and Kalebe Goodbar 14 for Greenon.

Marion Local 57, Anna 35: The Flyers improved to 6-0 overall with the win.

New Bremen 56, St. Marys 29: Gavin Dicke scored 17 points and Lukas Lennartz added 16 to help the Cardinals win a fourth consecutive game.

