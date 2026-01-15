Prep Roundup 1/14: Freshman sinks late foul shots to give Alter girls win

Badin’s Braelyn Even had 20 points, including a go-ahead basket with under two minutes to play, in a losing effort.

Alter jumped to 8-5 overall with the win. The Knights will go on the road to face SVSM on Saturday, Jan. 17.

With a fourth straight loss Badin dropped to 7-8 and will try to turn it around against McNicholas on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Girls Basketball

GWOC

Fairmont 55, Wayne 37: Unbeaten Fairmont improved to 13-0 overall and 9-0 in conference play.

Springboro 56, Springfield 51: Ady Martin and McKenzie Jones scored 14 points apiece, with Jones also hauling in 10 rebounds to lead ‘Boro. The Panthers moved to 11-3 overall.

Centerville 49, Northmont 40: Bella Keeton chipped in 18 points and Rylee Gillem 11 for Centerville, which moved to 8-6 overall.

Beavercreek 46, Miamisburg 16: ‘Creek got back above .500 with the win, moving to 8-7 overall.

GMC

Colerain 55, Hamilton 47: Makynzee Holdbrook had 15 points with 11 rebounds in a losing effort for Hamilton.

MVL

Tippecanoe 44, Troy 20: Unbeaten Tipp’ jumped to 13-0 overall and 11-0 in league play with the victory.

CBC

Springfield Shawnee 56, Tecumseh 34: Lily Wilson posted 19 points, Adalyn Beach added 10 and Reese Blauvelt grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Shawnee.

OHC

Mechanicsburg 50, Catholic Central 17: Taylor Heizer and Clara Forrest put up 13 points apiece and Avery McDowell added 10 to lead ‘Burg.

Southeastern 54, Northeastern 24: Sydney Xavier scored 15 points and Ryland Workman 13 to spur Southeastern.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 70, Riverside 49

Meadowdale 37, Miami East 33, OT

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 63, Fairlawn 53

Badin 59, Summit Country Day 44: B: Lowe 16, Taylor 10.

Bellefontaine 54, Russia 47

Butler 66, Greenville 37

Carlisle 46, Middletown Madison 40

Catholic Central 54, Northeastern 43

Cedarville 62, Mechanicsburg 35

Centerville 57, Northmont 51

Cin. Christian 66, Talawanda 42: CC: L. Booth 17, Maru 14, T. Booth 14, Burton 11. T: Beckett 16, Douglas 10.

Dayton Christian 62, Eaton 42

Dixie 70, Yellow Springs 35

Edgewood 67, Harrison 55

Fairbanks 70, Greenon 32

Fairmont 40, Wayne 39

Greeneview 66, Triad 42

Hamilton 63, Colerain 30: H: Johnson-Perdomo 17, Wilson 11.

Indian Lake 56, Jackson Center 49: IL: Reisinger 19, Pequignot 17.

Lakota West 61, Middletown 50: LW: Curry 16, Tyson 14, Davis 13. M: Rose 16, Nevers 13.

McNicholas 50, La Salle 47

Miamisburg 50, Beavercreek 38

Monroe 72, Clinton-Massie 31

Mt. Healthy 50, Ross 45: R: Fulmer 13.

Northwest 60, Carroll 52

Oak Hills 50, Fairfield 43: F: Akbar 12, Jones 10.

Oakwood 62, Brookville 49: B: King 17, Lamb 13, Smart 12.

Princeton 51, Mason 36

Springboro 56, Springfield 48

St. Henry 66, Lima Shawnee 64: SH: Zimmerman 16, Huelsman 13

Stebbins 55, Piqua 45

Stivers 54, Ponitz 47

Sycamore 59, Lakota East 44: LE: Bowman 16.

Thurgood Marshall 55, Belmont 49

Tippecanoe 57, Troy 44

Trotwood 68, Dunbar 64

Urbana 67, Lehman Catholic 54: U: Dixon 19, Lantz 18, Underwood 11.

Walnut Hills 52, Lebanon 51

West Carrollton 64, Fairborn 25

Wilmington 51, Franklin 42: F: Roberts 26. W: Kibler 18.

Xenia 68, Sidney 66: X: White 18, Caudill Jr. 15, Withers 11.

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 51, Badin 50: A: Shepard 15, Link 12. B: Even 20.

Beavercreek 46, Miamisburg 16

Butler 47, Greenville 30

Centerville 49, Badin 40: C: Keeton 18, Gillem 11.

Colerain 55, Hamilton 47: H: Holdbrook 15, Beamon 11.

Fairmont 55, Wayne 37

Indian Lake 44, Jonathan Alder 32

London 68, Ben Logan 15

Mason 49, Princeton 48

McNicholas 53, Fenwick 49

Mechanicsburg 50, Catholic Central 17: M: Heizer 13, Forrest 13, McDowell 10.

MVCA 53, New Miami 28

Oak Hills 50, Fairfield 24

Springfield Shawnee 56, Tecumseh 34: SS: Wilson 19, Beach 10.

Springboro 56, Springfield 51: Sb: Martin 14, Jones 14, Wilhite 11.

Southeastern 54, Northeastern 24: S: Xavier 15, Workman 13.

Stebbins 43, Piqua 20

Sycamore 48, Lakota East 38: LE: Sturgill 12.

Tippecanoe 44, Troy 20

Urbana 44, Northwestern 34

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 36, Russia 31

Bellbrook 53, Tri-Village 34: B: Howard 14, Bunsold 12.

Crestview 39, Coldwater 38

Fort Loramie 58, Botkins 24

Lakota West 81, Middletown 20: LW: Griffin 19, Fox 14, Saunders 13, Odame 10.

Legacy Christian 64, Spring Valley 28

Marion Local 49, St. Marys 46, OT

Miami East 58, Graham 39

Milton-Union 69, Franklin Monroe 16: MU: Firks 20, Fulton 15, Copp 14.

Mississinawa Valley 62, Union County (IN) 25

National Trail 51, Lincoln 14

St. Henry 41, Celina 30

Tri-County North 62, Preble Shawnee 49

Wapakoneta 57, New Knoxville 47: NK: Albers 22.

West Liberty-Salem 79, Southeastern 58

Boys Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Piqua 50, Fairborn 30

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Fairfield 2555, Sycamore 2426: F: George 449 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Fairfield 1990, Sycamore 1986

