Prep Results 3/26: Hamilton wins home opener

Hamilton's Reese Thieken crosses the plate after hitting a home run during their game against Lakota West on Thursday. The Firebirds won 5-2. CHRIS VOGT/CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Hamilton's Reese Thieken crosses the plate after hitting a home run during their game against Lakota West on Thursday. The Firebirds won 5-2. CHRIS VOGT/CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
High School Sports
By Travis Erickson
52 minutes ago
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Reese Thieken and Peyton Eversole each homered to help Hamilton softball win its home opener 18-0 against Colerain on Thursday.

Thieken went 2-for-4 with four RBI and four runs scored, Eversole drove in three runs and scored three and Emili Schappacher struck out ten over five innings to earn the win.

Hamilton improved to 2-0.

Softball

Lakota East 5, Springboro 1: Kaleigh Crawford scattered three hits and struck out ten to lead Lakota East.

Stebbins 4, Miamisburg 3: Jordyn Rinehart struck out 12 in a complete game to help Stebbins pick up its first win of the season.

Springfield Shawnee 6, Tri-Village 1: Addyson Plummer homered and drove in three to help Shawnee move to 3-0.

Edgewood 8, Waynesville 4: Madison Ferrell and Reagan Jarvis each doubled and drove in three runs to pace Edgewood.

Ross 5, Taylor 0: Paige Baker struck out ten in six innings to lead Ross.

Greeneview 19, East Clinton 4: Jaycie Christian swatted a pair of doubles and drove in three runs and Greeneview moved to 3-0.

Covington 17, Ansonia 7: Jayda McClure smacked two home runs and Emma Ouellette and Kylie Palsgrove added one apiece for Covington.

PREP RESULTS

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Botkins 14, Kalida 0: B: Platfoot 4 RBI, Loy W 11 K.

Celina 12, Russia 2

Covington 17, Ansonia 7: C: Palsgrove 3-4 HR 6 RBI, McClure 3-3 2 HR 4 RBI, Ouellette 1-3 HR 2 RBI.

Edgewood 8, Waynesville 4: E: Ferrell 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Jarvis 2-3 2B 3 RBI.

Fairbanks 10, Kenston 0

Fort Loramie 15, Riverside 5: R: Robinson 1-2 HR 2 RBI.

Greeneview 19, East Clinton 4: G: Burkett 2-5 3 RBI, Christian 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI, B. Sutton 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI.

Hamilton 18, Colerain 0: H: Eversole 1-2 HR 3 RBI, Thieken 2-2 HR 4 RBI, Schappacher W 10 K.

Houston 6, Sidney 5

Kankakee (IN) 7, Mason 4

Lakota East 5, Springboro 1: LE: Crawford W 10 K, RBI.

Lebanon 3, Milford 0

Lima Bath 6, Coldwater 5

London 14, Bishop Watterson 1

McAuley 10, Princeton 9

Ross 5, Taylor 0: R: Alvis 2-3 3B RBI, Gorsuch 2-3 RBI, Baker W 10 K.

Southeastern 8, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Harner 2-3 RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 6, Tri-Village 1: SS: Hannan W 4 K, Beach 4-4 2 2B RBI, Plummer 2-4 HR 3 RBI.

St. Marys 20, Fort Recovery 2

Stebbins 4, Miamisburg 3: S: Neria 1-3 2 RBI, Spencer 1-2 RBI, Rinehart W 12 K.

Versailles 19, Milton-Union 9

West Clermont 9, Sycamore 3

West Liberty-Salem 10, Jackson Center 3

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 10, Trotwood 2

Bradley-Bourbonnais (IL) 12, Mason 0

Eaton 11, Preble Shawnee 7

Franklin 5, Brookville 1

Greenville 13, Xenia 0

Goshen 10, Colerain 0

Kenton Ridge 10, Indian Lake 0: KR: Davis 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Fyffe 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Rastatter W 8 K.

Lakota West 5, Monroe 0: LW: Lucas 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Kopp 2-3 2 RBI.

Mason 8, Bloomington (IL) 0

Miami East 7, Northmont 2

Newton 9, Milton-Union 6

Oak Hills 7, New Richmond 2

Reading 17, McNicholas 4

Sidney 21, Middletown 3: S: Dillon W 8 K, 4 RBI, Johnson 3 RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 14, Jonathan Alder 4

Stivers 20, Meadowdale 3

Teays Valley 7, Centerville 1

Tecumseh 13, Northeastern 6

Urbana 16, Madison-Plains 12

West Jefferson 6, North Union 1

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Northmont 0

Fenwick 3, Carroll 0

Lebanon 3, West Clermont 0

Milford 3, Middletown 2

Thurgood 3, Dunbar 1

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 0

Belmont 3, Greenon 1

Lakota East 3, Fenwick 0

Lebanon 3, Roger Bacon 2

Middletown 3, Taylor 0

Boys Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 13, Hilliard Darby 5

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Milford 14, Lebanon 10

Wednesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 17, Fenwick 14

REPORTING RESULTS

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Travis Erickson has covered sports at the Dayton Daily News for over 15 years.