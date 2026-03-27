Prep Results 3/26: Hamilton wins home opener

Hamilton improved to 2-0.

Softball

Lakota East 5, Springboro 1: Kaleigh Crawford scattered three hits and struck out ten to lead Lakota East.

Stebbins 4, Miamisburg 3: Jordyn Rinehart struck out 12 in a complete game to help Stebbins pick up its first win of the season.

Springfield Shawnee 6, Tri-Village 1: Addyson Plummer homered and drove in three to help Shawnee move to 3-0.

Edgewood 8, Waynesville 4: Madison Ferrell and Reagan Jarvis each doubled and drove in three runs to pace Edgewood.

Ross 5, Taylor 0: Paige Baker struck out ten in six innings to lead Ross.

Greeneview 19, East Clinton 4: Jaycie Christian swatted a pair of doubles and drove in three runs and Greeneview moved to 3-0.

Covington 17, Ansonia 7: Jayda McClure smacked two home runs and Emma Ouellette and Kylie Palsgrove added one apiece for Covington.

PREP RESULTS

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Botkins 14, Kalida 0: B: Platfoot 4 RBI, Loy W 11 K.

Celina 12, Russia 2

Covington 17, Ansonia 7: C: Palsgrove 3-4 HR 6 RBI, McClure 3-3 2 HR 4 RBI, Ouellette 1-3 HR 2 RBI.

Edgewood 8, Waynesville 4: E: Ferrell 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Jarvis 2-3 2B 3 RBI.

Fairbanks 10, Kenston 0

Fort Loramie 15, Riverside 5: R: Robinson 1-2 HR 2 RBI.

Greeneview 19, East Clinton 4: G: Burkett 2-5 3 RBI, Christian 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI, B. Sutton 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI.

Hamilton 18, Colerain 0: H: Eversole 1-2 HR 3 RBI, Thieken 2-2 HR 4 RBI, Schappacher W 10 K.

Houston 6, Sidney 5

Kankakee (IN) 7, Mason 4

Lakota East 5, Springboro 1: LE: Crawford W 10 K, RBI.

Lebanon 3, Milford 0

Lima Bath 6, Coldwater 5

London 14, Bishop Watterson 1

McAuley 10, Princeton 9

Ross 5, Taylor 0: R: Alvis 2-3 3B RBI, Gorsuch 2-3 RBI, Baker W 10 K.

Southeastern 8, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Harner 2-3 RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 6, Tri-Village 1: SS: Hannan W 4 K, Beach 4-4 2 2B RBI, Plummer 2-4 HR 3 RBI.

St. Marys 20, Fort Recovery 2

Stebbins 4, Miamisburg 3: S: Neria 1-3 2 RBI, Spencer 1-2 RBI, Rinehart W 12 K.

Versailles 19, Milton-Union 9

West Clermont 9, Sycamore 3

West Liberty-Salem 10, Jackson Center 3

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 10, Trotwood 2

Bradley-Bourbonnais (IL) 12, Mason 0

Eaton 11, Preble Shawnee 7

Franklin 5, Brookville 1

Greenville 13, Xenia 0

Goshen 10, Colerain 0

Kenton Ridge 10, Indian Lake 0: KR: Davis 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Fyffe 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Rastatter W 8 K.

Lakota West 5, Monroe 0: LW: Lucas 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Kopp 2-3 2 RBI.

Mason 8, Bloomington (IL) 0

Miami East 7, Northmont 2

Newton 9, Milton-Union 6

Oak Hills 7, New Richmond 2

Reading 17, McNicholas 4

Sidney 21, Middletown 3: S: Dillon W 8 K, 4 RBI, Johnson 3 RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 14, Jonathan Alder 4

Stivers 20, Meadowdale 3

Teays Valley 7, Centerville 1

Tecumseh 13, Northeastern 6

Urbana 16, Madison-Plains 12

West Jefferson 6, North Union 1

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Northmont 0

Fenwick 3, Carroll 0

Lebanon 3, West Clermont 0

Milford 3, Middletown 2

Thurgood 3, Dunbar 1

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 0

Belmont 3, Greenon 1

Lakota East 3, Fenwick 0

Lebanon 3, Roger Bacon 2

Middletown 3, Taylor 0

Boys Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 13, Hilliard Darby 5

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Milford 14, Lebanon 10

Wednesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 17, Fenwick 14

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxincn.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.