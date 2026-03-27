Prep Results 3/26: Hamilton wins home opener

Reese Thieken and Peyton Eversole each homered to help Hamilton softball win its home opener 18-0 against Colerain on Thursday.
Thieken went 2-for-4 with four RBI and four runs scored, Eversole drove in three runs and scored three and Emili Schappacher struck out ten over five innings to earn the win.
Hamilton improved to 2-0.
Softball
Lakota East 5, Springboro 1: Kaleigh Crawford scattered three hits and struck out ten to lead Lakota East.
Stebbins 4, Miamisburg 3: Jordyn Rinehart struck out 12 in a complete game to help Stebbins pick up its first win of the season.
Springfield Shawnee 6, Tri-Village 1: Addyson Plummer homered and drove in three to help Shawnee move to 3-0.
Edgewood 8, Waynesville 4: Madison Ferrell and Reagan Jarvis each doubled and drove in three runs to pace Edgewood.
Ross 5, Taylor 0: Paige Baker struck out ten in six innings to lead Ross.
Greeneview 19, East Clinton 4: Jaycie Christian swatted a pair of doubles and drove in three runs and Greeneview moved to 3-0.
Covington 17, Ansonia 7: Jayda McClure smacked two home runs and Emma Ouellette and Kylie Palsgrove added one apiece for Covington.
PREP RESULTS
Softball
Thursday’s Results
Botkins 14, Kalida 0: B: Platfoot 4 RBI, Loy W 11 K.
Celina 12, Russia 2
Covington 17, Ansonia 7: C: Palsgrove 3-4 HR 6 RBI, McClure 3-3 2 HR 4 RBI, Ouellette 1-3 HR 2 RBI.
Edgewood 8, Waynesville 4: E: Ferrell 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Jarvis 2-3 2B 3 RBI.
Fairbanks 10, Kenston 0
Fort Loramie 15, Riverside 5: R: Robinson 1-2 HR 2 RBI.
Greeneview 19, East Clinton 4: G: Burkett 2-5 3 RBI, Christian 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI, B. Sutton 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI.
Hamilton 18, Colerain 0: H: Eversole 1-2 HR 3 RBI, Thieken 2-2 HR 4 RBI, Schappacher W 10 K.
Houston 6, Sidney 5
Kankakee (IN) 7, Mason 4
Lakota East 5, Springboro 1: LE: Crawford W 10 K, RBI.
Lebanon 3, Milford 0
Lima Bath 6, Coldwater 5
London 14, Bishop Watterson 1
McAuley 10, Princeton 9
Ross 5, Taylor 0: R: Alvis 2-3 3B RBI, Gorsuch 2-3 RBI, Baker W 10 K.
Southeastern 8, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Harner 2-3 RBI.
Springfield Shawnee 6, Tri-Village 1: SS: Hannan W 4 K, Beach 4-4 2 2B RBI, Plummer 2-4 HR 3 RBI.
St. Marys 20, Fort Recovery 2
Stebbins 4, Miamisburg 3: S: Neria 1-3 2 RBI, Spencer 1-2 RBI, Rinehart W 12 K.
Versailles 19, Milton-Union 9
West Clermont 9, Sycamore 3
West Liberty-Salem 10, Jackson Center 3
Wednesday’s Results
Belmont 10, Trotwood 2
Bradley-Bourbonnais (IL) 12, Mason 0
Eaton 11, Preble Shawnee 7
Franklin 5, Brookville 1
Greenville 13, Xenia 0
Goshen 10, Colerain 0
Kenton Ridge 10, Indian Lake 0: KR: Davis 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Fyffe 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Rastatter W 8 K.
Lakota West 5, Monroe 0: LW: Lucas 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Kopp 2-3 2 RBI.
Mason 8, Bloomington (IL) 0
Miami East 7, Northmont 2
Newton 9, Milton-Union 6
Oak Hills 7, New Richmond 2
Reading 17, McNicholas 4
Sidney 21, Middletown 3: S: Dillon W 8 K, 4 RBI, Johnson 3 RBI.
Springfield Shawnee 14, Jonathan Alder 4
Stivers 20, Meadowdale 3
Teays Valley 7, Centerville 1
Tecumseh 13, Northeastern 6
Urbana 16, Madison-Plains 12
West Jefferson 6, North Union 1
Boys Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Beavercreek 3, Northmont 0
Fenwick 3, Carroll 0
Lebanon 3, West Clermont 0
Milford 3, Middletown 2
Thurgood 3, Dunbar 1
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 0
Belmont 3, Greenon 1
Lakota East 3, Fenwick 0
Lebanon 3, Roger Bacon 2
Middletown 3, Taylor 0
Boys Lacrosse
Thursday’s Results
Beavercreek 13, Hilliard Darby 5
Girls Lacrosse
Thursday’s Results
Milford 14, Lebanon 10
Wednesday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 17, Fenwick 14
REPORTING RESULTS
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