Prep Results 3/24: Pigman paces Miamisburg in softball slugfest

Pigman struck out seven in six innings.

Softball

Springboro 17, Edgewood 5: Bella Miller went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs for Springboro (2-0). Riley Lucas and Ava Palcic each added a home run in the win.

Lakota West 10, Talawanda 6: Jordan Beimesche and Paige Kopp plated a pair of runs apiece to lead Lakota West.

Badin 9, Monroe 4: Phebe Kiefer struck out 10 over seven innings and went 2-for-3 with a double and triple for Badin (3-0).

Ross 12, Butler 1: Paige Baker smacked two doubles and drove in five to lead Ross. Taylor Bertram picked up the win with eight strikeouts.

Troy 11, Wayne 1: Troy picked up a second win in as many days, each over a GWOC opponent.

Ben Logan 7, Sidney 2: Nevaeh Fogle and Brielle Kline batted in two runs apiece to help Ben Logan win its season opener.

Urbana 4, Tri-County North 3: Urbana rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win in walk-off fashion.

Greeneview 13, Hillsboro 3: Gabbie Burkett struck out seven for the win and helped her cause by driving in two runs. Greeneview improved to 2-0.

Covington 12, Northmont 5: Whitney Burns, Emalyn Johnson, Jayda McClure and Kylie Palsgrove each swatted a home run for Covington.

Twin Valley South 17, New Miami 2: Paityn Cross hit for the cycle for Twin Valley South, going 4-for-4 and driving in six runs.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Finals

Division I

Princeton 59, Hilliard Bradley 28

Division II

Massillon Washington 68, Westerville North 63, OT

Division III

Trotwood 48, Steubenville 47: T: Dennis 17, Reaves 10, Taylor 9, Shumate 6, Dawson 2, Trigg 2, Arnold 2.

Division IV

Wyoming 73, Cle. Glenville 48

Division V

Lutheran East 50, Col. Academy 36

Division VI

Berlin Hiland 54, Marion Local 51, 2OT: ML: Kremer 22, Moeller 9, Hess 7, Ahrens 7, Mescher 6.

Division VII

Delphos St. John’s 56, Kalida 47: DSJ: C. Elwer 28, A. Elwer 9, E. Elwer 6, Klaus 5, McClain 4, Kroeger 2, Wiechart 2.

Softball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 9, Monroe 4: B: Kiefer W 10 K, 2-3 2B 3B RBI, Ponatoski 1-2 HR 2 RBI, Canupp 2-4 2B 2 RBI.

Bellefontaine 10, Riverside 8: R: Robinson 2-3 3 RBI.

Ben Logan 7, Sidney 2: BL: Fogle 1-2 2 RBI, Kline 2-4 2 RBI, Gregg W 7 K.

Celina 3, Marion Local 2

Covington 12, Northmont 5: C: Palsgrove 3-3 2B HR 4 RBI, Burns 3-4 2B HR 2 RBI, Johnson 2-3 HR RBI, McClure 2-3 3B HR 2 RBI.

Eaton 5, Dixie 4

Fairbanks 10, Elgin 0

Fort Loramie 6, Coldwater 3

Greeneview 13, Hillsboro 3: G: Burkett W 7 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Sutton 2-3 3 RBI, Christian 1-4 2B 2 RBI.

Greenville 13, Stebbins 0

Houston 9, Lehman Catholic 0

Indian Lake 6, Minster 5: M: Schmiesing HR. IL: Miller 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Rapp 2-3 2B RBI.

Kenton Ridge 4, Miami East 0: KR: Cammon 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Fincham 1-3 RBI, Fyffe 2-4 RBI.

Lakota East 7, Little Miami 4: LE: Offner 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Sudnik 1-2 RBI, Damen 1-3 RBI.

Lakota West 10, Talawanda 6: T: Cobb 2B 2 RBI, Porchowsky 2B 2 RBI.

London 14, Miami Trace 4

Miamisburg 15, Middletown Madison 14: Mia: Pigman 3-3 3 2B 7 RBI, Johnson 2-3 3 RBI, Siney 1-3 2 RBI.

North Union 23, Mechanicsburg 1

Ross 12, Butler 1: R: Bertram W 8 K, Baker 4-4 2 2B 5 RBI, Webb 1-2 3 RBI.

Southeastern 13, Xenia 0

Spencerville 5, New Knoxville 4

Springboro 17, Edgewood 5: S: Miller 4-5 2 2B 5 RBI, Lucas 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Palcic 2-5 2B HR 3 RBI. E: Clemmons 2-3 2B 3B 4 RBI.

St. Henry 3, Anna 2: A: McClain HR.

Tri-Village 20, Russia 1

Troy 11, Wayne 1

Twin Valley South 17, New Miami 2: TVS: Cross 4-4 2B 3B HR 6 RBI, Suggs 4-4 5 RBI.

Urbana 4, Tri-County North 3: U: Fox 1-2 2B RBI, Packer 1-2 3B RBI, Wooten W 11 K.

Valley View 11, National Trail 1

Versailles 11, Mississinawa Valley 5

Waynesfield-Goshen 12, Jackson Center 2

Monday’s Results

Badin 15, Middletown 0: B: Kent 3-4 2B 3B 6 RBI, Albrinck 2-3 RBI, Canupp 2-3 RBI.

Belmont 23, Trotwood 3

Brookville 17, Dixie 2: B: Eagle W 5 K, 3-4 3 2B 5 RBI, Hemmerich 1-3 2 RBI, Brooks 2-4 2B 2 RBI.

Clinton Massie 13, Cin. Christian 3: CM: Sandlin 3-4 HR 6 RBI, Penewit 2-3 3 RBI, Jodrey W 7 K.

Covington 8, Arcanum 5: A: Hein 2-3 RBI, Laux 2-3 RBI. C: Hartwig 2-5 2B 3 RBI, Johnson 3-5 HR 3 RBI, McClure 2-5 2 2B 2 RBI.

Greeneview 7, Fairfield Leesburg 6: G: Burkett W 3 K, Sutton 2-3 3 RBI, Christian 2-4 RBI.

Lakota East 8, Western Brown 2: LE: Crawford W 3 K, 2-3 HR RBI, Damen 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Morath 1-4 HR RBI.

Lakota West 7, Colerain 2: LW: Gilbert W 15 K, 2-2 3B RBI, Anderson 3-3 RBI, Guth 1-1 2B RBI.

Minster 8, Elida 7: M: Wolf HR, Schmiesing HR.

New Miami 28, Deer Park 15

Riverside 11, West Liberty-Salem 6: R: Manahan W 4 K, Robinson 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Carman 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Ross 5, Fairfield 4: R: Commins 1-1 HR 2 RBI, Gorsuch 2-2 RBI, Baker W 3 K.

Springboro 26, Butler 0

Stivers 23, Meadowdale 17

Talawanda 9, Sycamore 2: T: Hilbert 2-4 2B HR 4 RBI, Cox 2-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Griffin 2-3 2 RBI.

Troy 10, Northmont 6

Boys Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Carroll 3, Chaminade Julienne 1

McNicholas 3, Badin 2

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Lakota West 0

Boys Lacrosse

Tuesday’s Results

Lakota East 15, Sycamore 6

Lakota West 10, Oak Hills 5

Monday’s Results

Xenia 16, Monroe 6: X: Kerschbaum 8 goals, Janowiecki 4 goals.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxincn.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.