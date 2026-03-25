Prep Results 3/24: Pigman paces Miamisburg in softball slugfest

Rhianna Pigman smacked three doubles in three at bats and drove in seven runs to lead Miamisburg softball Tuesday in a 15-14 win against Middletown Madison.
Miamisburg plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth for the rally win.
Pigman struck out seven in six innings.
Softball
Springboro 17, Edgewood 5: Bella Miller went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs for Springboro (2-0). Riley Lucas and Ava Palcic each added a home run in the win.
Lakota West 10, Talawanda 6: Jordan Beimesche and Paige Kopp plated a pair of runs apiece to lead Lakota West.
Badin 9, Monroe 4: Phebe Kiefer struck out 10 over seven innings and went 2-for-3 with a double and triple for Badin (3-0).
Ross 12, Butler 1: Paige Baker smacked two doubles and drove in five to lead Ross. Taylor Bertram picked up the win with eight strikeouts.
Troy 11, Wayne 1: Troy picked up a second win in as many days, each over a GWOC opponent.
Ben Logan 7, Sidney 2: Nevaeh Fogle and Brielle Kline batted in two runs apiece to help Ben Logan win its season opener.
Urbana 4, Tri-County North 3: Urbana rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win in walk-off fashion.
Greeneview 13, Hillsboro 3: Gabbie Burkett struck out seven for the win and helped her cause by driving in two runs. Greeneview improved to 2-0.
Covington 12, Northmont 5: Whitney Burns, Emalyn Johnson, Jayda McClure and Kylie Palsgrove each swatted a home run for Covington.
Twin Valley South 17, New Miami 2: Paityn Cross hit for the cycle for Twin Valley South, going 4-for-4 and driving in six runs.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Finals
Division I
Princeton 59, Hilliard Bradley 28
Division II
Massillon Washington 68, Westerville North 63, OT
Division III
Trotwood 48, Steubenville 47: T: Dennis 17, Reaves 10, Taylor 9, Shumate 6, Dawson 2, Trigg 2, Arnold 2.
Division IV
Wyoming 73, Cle. Glenville 48
Division V
Lutheran East 50, Col. Academy 36
Division VI
Berlin Hiland 54, Marion Local 51, 2OT: ML: Kremer 22, Moeller 9, Hess 7, Ahrens 7, Mescher 6.
Division VII
Delphos St. John’s 56, Kalida 47: DSJ: C. Elwer 28, A. Elwer 9, E. Elwer 6, Klaus 5, McClain 4, Kroeger 2, Wiechart 2.
Softball
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 9, Monroe 4: B: Kiefer W 10 K, 2-3 2B 3B RBI, Ponatoski 1-2 HR 2 RBI, Canupp 2-4 2B 2 RBI.
Bellefontaine 10, Riverside 8: R: Robinson 2-3 3 RBI.
Ben Logan 7, Sidney 2: BL: Fogle 1-2 2 RBI, Kline 2-4 2 RBI, Gregg W 7 K.
Celina 3, Marion Local 2
Covington 12, Northmont 5: C: Palsgrove 3-3 2B HR 4 RBI, Burns 3-4 2B HR 2 RBI, Johnson 2-3 HR RBI, McClure 2-3 3B HR 2 RBI.
Eaton 5, Dixie 4
Fairbanks 10, Elgin 0
Fort Loramie 6, Coldwater 3
Greeneview 13, Hillsboro 3: G: Burkett W 7 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Sutton 2-3 3 RBI, Christian 1-4 2B 2 RBI.
Greenville 13, Stebbins 0
Houston 9, Lehman Catholic 0
Indian Lake 6, Minster 5: M: Schmiesing HR. IL: Miller 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Rapp 2-3 2B RBI.
Kenton Ridge 4, Miami East 0: KR: Cammon 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Fincham 1-3 RBI, Fyffe 2-4 RBI.
Lakota East 7, Little Miami 4: LE: Offner 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Sudnik 1-2 RBI, Damen 1-3 RBI.
Lakota West 10, Talawanda 6: T: Cobb 2B 2 RBI, Porchowsky 2B 2 RBI.
London 14, Miami Trace 4
Miamisburg 15, Middletown Madison 14: Mia: Pigman 3-3 3 2B 7 RBI, Johnson 2-3 3 RBI, Siney 1-3 2 RBI.
North Union 23, Mechanicsburg 1
Ross 12, Butler 1: R: Bertram W 8 K, Baker 4-4 2 2B 5 RBI, Webb 1-2 3 RBI.
Southeastern 13, Xenia 0
Spencerville 5, New Knoxville 4
Springboro 17, Edgewood 5: S: Miller 4-5 2 2B 5 RBI, Lucas 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Palcic 2-5 2B HR 3 RBI. E: Clemmons 2-3 2B 3B 4 RBI.
St. Henry 3, Anna 2: A: McClain HR.
Tri-Village 20, Russia 1
Troy 11, Wayne 1
Twin Valley South 17, New Miami 2: TVS: Cross 4-4 2B 3B HR 6 RBI, Suggs 4-4 5 RBI.
Urbana 4, Tri-County North 3: U: Fox 1-2 2B RBI, Packer 1-2 3B RBI, Wooten W 11 K.
Valley View 11, National Trail 1
Versailles 11, Mississinawa Valley 5
Waynesfield-Goshen 12, Jackson Center 2
Monday’s Results
Badin 15, Middletown 0: B: Kent 3-4 2B 3B 6 RBI, Albrinck 2-3 RBI, Canupp 2-3 RBI.
Belmont 23, Trotwood 3
Brookville 17, Dixie 2: B: Eagle W 5 K, 3-4 3 2B 5 RBI, Hemmerich 1-3 2 RBI, Brooks 2-4 2B 2 RBI.
Clinton Massie 13, Cin. Christian 3: CM: Sandlin 3-4 HR 6 RBI, Penewit 2-3 3 RBI, Jodrey W 7 K.
Covington 8, Arcanum 5: A: Hein 2-3 RBI, Laux 2-3 RBI. C: Hartwig 2-5 2B 3 RBI, Johnson 3-5 HR 3 RBI, McClure 2-5 2 2B 2 RBI.
Greeneview 7, Fairfield Leesburg 6: G: Burkett W 3 K, Sutton 2-3 3 RBI, Christian 2-4 RBI.
Lakota East 8, Western Brown 2: LE: Crawford W 3 K, 2-3 HR RBI, Damen 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Morath 1-4 HR RBI.
Lakota West 7, Colerain 2: LW: Gilbert W 15 K, 2-2 3B RBI, Anderson 3-3 RBI, Guth 1-1 2B RBI.
Minster 8, Elida 7: M: Wolf HR, Schmiesing HR.
New Miami 28, Deer Park 15
Riverside 11, West Liberty-Salem 6: R: Manahan W 4 K, Robinson 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Carman 1-3 2B 2 RBI.
Ross 5, Fairfield 4: R: Commins 1-1 HR 2 RBI, Gorsuch 2-2 RBI, Baker W 3 K.
Springboro 26, Butler 0
Stivers 23, Meadowdale 17
Talawanda 9, Sycamore 2: T: Hilbert 2-4 2B HR 4 RBI, Cox 2-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Griffin 2-3 2 RBI.
Troy 10, Northmont 6
Boys Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Carroll 3, Chaminade Julienne 1
McNicholas 3, Badin 2
Monday’s Results
Badin 3, Lakota West 0
Boys Lacrosse
Tuesday’s Results
Lakota East 15, Sycamore 6
Lakota West 10, Oak Hills 5
Monday’s Results
Xenia 16, Monroe 6: X: Kerschbaum 8 goals, Janowiecki 4 goals.
REPORTING RESULTS
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