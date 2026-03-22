Prep Results 3/21: Delphos St. John’s wins D-VII championship

For head coach Aaron Elwer, Cameron’s father, the championship marked his 300th career victory with the Jays.

Delphos St. John’s finishes the year with a 29-0 overall record and the fourth state title in school history, its first since 2002.

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Finals

Division V

Lutheran East 50, Col. Academy 36: Devontey Perkins scored 18 points with 12 rebounds, Dylan Zeigler added 14 points and Lutheran East became the first school in OHSAA history to win four straight boys basketball championships.

Division VI

Berlin Hiland 54, Marion Local 51, 2OT: For a second straight season Marion Local came up one game short of a championship. Grant Kremer posted 22 points in a losing effort for the Flyers. Ryan Zerger led Berlin Hiland with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Softball

Centerville 10, Perrysburg 9: Trailing by eight with two innings to play, Centerville rallied and freshman Kenley Bakan drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Centerville also defeated Lakota East 3-0, with Caitlyn Belcher striking out nine to earn the win in that game.

Carroll 8, Stebbins 1: Tatum Browning struck out 10 in seven innings to lead Carroll, which also beat Stebbins 10-1 to open the season in a doubleheader sweep.

Monroe 11, Middletown 1: Hannah Witte tripled, homered and struck out nine in the circle to pace Monroe.

Talawanda 9, Arcanum 0: Kaylee Griffin smacked three home runs on the day, hitting two in this game and one in Talawanda’s 11-2 win.

Dixie 9, Chaminade Julienne 4: Beth Himan homered and drove in three to lead Dixie. Dixie also won 17-7 to cap off the doubleheader sweep.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Finals

Division V

Lutheran East 50, Col. Academy 36

Division VI

Berlin Hiland 54, Marion Local 51, 2OT: ML: Kremer 22, Moeller 9, Hess 7, Ahrens 7, Mescher 6.

Division VII

Delphos St. John’s 56, Kalida 47: DSJ: C. Elwer 28, A. Elwer 9, E. Elwer 6, Klaus 5, McClain 4, Kroeger 2, Wiechart 2.

Friday’s Finals

Division III

Trotwood 48, Steubenville 47: T: Dennis 17, Reaves 10, Taylor 9, Shumate 6, Dawson 2, Trigg 2, Arnold 2.

Division IV

Wyoming 73, Cle. Glenville 48

Saturday’s Semifinals

Division I

Hilliard Bradley 44, Pickerington Central 42

Princeton 77, Lakewood St. Edward 51

Division II

Massillon Washington 75, Lima Senior 63

Westerville North 74, North Royalton 49

Friday’s Semifinals

Division V

Col. Academy 59, West Muskingum 44

Lutheran East 38, Summit Country Day 27

Division VI

Marion Local 46, Lincolnview 30: ML: Mescher 23.

Berlin Hiland 65, Kirtland 43

Division VII

Delphos St. John’s 61, Malvern 32: DSJ: C. Elwer 18.

Kalida 58, Jeromesville Hillsdale 46

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division III

Trotwood 55, Tol. Central Catholic 53, OT: T: Reaves 16, Dennis 12, Arnold 11.

Steubenville 60, Akron Hoban 58

Division IV

Cle. Glenville 48, Sandusky Perkins 36

Wyoming 68, Maysville 51

Softball

Saturday’s Results

Anna 18, Fort Recovery 1

Carroll 8, Stebbins 1: C: Browning W 10 K, Cassidy 2-4 RBI, Ledford 2-4 RBI.

Carroll 10, Stebbins 1: C: Rodriguez 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Haught 1-3 3 RBI.

Centerville 3, Lakota East 0: LE: Belcher W 9 K, 1-2 RBI, Bakan 1-1 RBI.

Centerville 10, Perrysburg 9: C: Bakan 2-5 3 RBI GW-RBI, Mejia 3-4 HR 3 RBI, Carr 2-4 2 RBI.

Coldwater 22, North Baltimore 5: C: Klingshirn W, Frysinger 4 RBI.

Covington 30, Northridge 2: C: Palsgrove 3-3 2B HR 5 RBI, Schwartz 4-4 2B 4 RBI.

Covington 26, Northridge 0: C: Johnson 2-3 2B 3B 5 RBI, Hartwig 4-4 3B 4 RBI, Burns 2-2 2B 4 RBI.

Dixie 9, Chaminade-Julienne 4: D: McConnell W 2 K, Himan 3-3 HR 3 RBI, Alderman 1-3 2 RBI.

Dixie 17, Chaminade-Julienne 7: D: Jones W 4 K, 1-3 2B 2 RBI, McConnell 2-3 3 RBI.

Fairlawn 7, Twin Valley South 5: TVS: Cross 1-3 HR RBI.

Fort Loramie 30, Franklin Monroe 4

Greenville 8, Oak Hills 7

Hamilton 6, New Richmond 5

Marion Local 7, Russia 3

McAuley 13, Fenwick 3

McAuley 13, Fenwick 2

Miami East 12, Ross 0

Minster 6, Tol. Whitmer 4: M: Schmiesing 2B HR RBI, Knapke W, HR.

Monroe 11, Middletown 1: Mo: Witte W 9 K, 3B HR 4 RBI, Harp 2-3 3B 3 RBI.

New Bremen 10, Upper Scioto Valley 0

New Bremen 12, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Northeastern 8, Riverside 7: R: Klingler 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Purtee 2-4 3B 2 RBI.

Oak Hills 3, Tri-Village 2

Perrysburg 5, Lakota East 4

Riverside 7, Northeastern 5: R: Purtee 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Ransbottom 1-3 2B RBI, Manahan W 9 K.

Talawanda 9, Arcanum 0: T: Griffin 2-3 2 HR 4 RBI, Cox 3-4 HR 2 2B 2 RBI, Cobb 2-3 HR 2 RBI.

Talawanda 11, Arcanum 2: T: Cox 4-5 3 2B 2 RBI, Griffin 2-4 HR RBI, Hilbert 3-5 HR 4 RBI.

Twin Valley South 22, Fairlawn 4: TVS: Cross 2-2 2B 3 RBI, Suggs 2-4 2B 2 RBI.

Wayne Trace 17, Minster 11: M: Albers 3B 2 RBI.

Western Brown 11, Lakota West 1

Boys Lacrosse

Saturday’s Results

Woodford County 12, Lakota East 4

Friday’s Results

Pickerington North 9, Beavercreek 8

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxincn.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.