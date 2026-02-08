Prep Results 2/7: Sagester, Black combine for 59 in Tri-Village win

Tri-Village senior Trey Sagester is congratulated by his father, head coach Josh Sagester, as he exits from the game. Tri-Village defeated Franklin Monroe 58-15 in a Western Ohio Athletic Conference game on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Pitsburg.

By Travis Erickson
1 hour ago
Trey Sagester and Dom Black combined for 59 points in leading the unbeaten Tri-Village boys basketball squad in an 82-57 win against Fenwick on Saturday.

Sagester poured in 33 points and Black had 26.

The win moves Tri-Village to 19-0 overall. The Patriots will face Preble Shawnee on Friday in game that will crown the Western Ohio Athletic Conference champion.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Anna 52, Versailles 47: A: Wenning 21, Platfoot 12.

Carlisle 59, Preble Shawnee 54

CHCA 47, Edgewood 44

Col. South 54, Meadowdale 24

Fort Recovery 53, Arcanum 49

Franklin Monroe 55, Belmont 52

Lima Shawnee 64, Indian Lake 40: IL: Reisinger 12, Golliday 12.

Mason 43, Elder 33

Middletown Christian 49, Calvary Christian 34

Milton-Union 50, Bradford 39: MU: Brumbaugh 23, Fraley 11.

Moeller 64, Middletown 29: Mi: Curtis 10.

New Bremen 43, Jackson Center 37: NB: Lennartz 12, Quellhorst 10. JC: Klopfenstein 17.

Ponitz 58, Greenon 44

Princeton 73, Trotwood 58: T: Reaves 19, Arnold 13.

Ross 64, Eaton 34

Southeastern 47, Newton 45

Tippecanoe 49, Troy 36

Tri-Village 82, Fenwick 47: TV: Sagester 33, Black 26.

Valley View 73, Troy Christian 61

West Jefferson 62, Madison Christian 26

West Liberty-Salem 65, Graham 33

Friday’s Results

Alter 66, McNicholas 53

Anna 60, Fairlawn 24: A: Platfoot 16, Barhorst 14.

Arcanum 59, Tri-County North 35

Badin 53, Chaminade Julienne 37: B: Bowling 16.

Bellbrook 70, Talawanda 32

Belmont 57, Thurgood Marshall 42

Botkins 49, Russia 36: B: Pitts 14, Welsh 10.

Butler 61, Stebbins 59

Cedarville 67, Southeastern 59

Centerville 58, Beavercreek 50

Cin. Country Day 75, New Miami 37: NM: Strong 20.

Dayton Christian 52, Brookville 47: B: Lamb 18, King 16.

Delphos St. John’s 74, New Bremen 51: A. Elwer 31, C. Elwer 27. NB: Dicke 16.

Dixie 60, Bradford 54

Dunbar 67, Stivers 46

Edgewood 68, Franklin 35

Emmanuel Christian 56, Legacy Christian 44: EC: Shirk 13, Witherow 13, Myers 12, Hudson 11.

Fairbanks 63, West Jefferson 57

Fairfield 67, Middletown 60: F: Arington 25, Freeman 15, Akbar 10. M: Curtis 19, Daniels 16, Finch 11.

Fairmont 69, Springfield 59

Fenwick 82, Carroll 54: F: Duba 26, Kreke 16, Enderle 11, Heberling 10.

Franklin Monroe 51, Ansonia 46

Greeneview 73, Catholic Central 69

Greenon 58, Madison Plains 57

Greenville 76, Piqua 50

Indian Lake 61, Ben Logan 54: IL: Reisinger 19, Pequignot 16.

Jackson Center 37, Fort Loramie 34

Jonathan Alder 50, Bellefontaine 41

Lakota East 47, Mason 23: LE: Shaw 13, Hayes 11, Bowman 10.

Lakota West 58, Princeton 53: LW: Tyson 19, Combs 15, Richardson 12.

Lebanon 58, Little Miami 43

Lehman Catholic 61, Covington 48

Lima Senior 88, Trotwood 54

Lima Shawnee 61, St. Marys 34

London 63, Kenton Ridge 62

Marion Local 43, Coldwater 28: C: Knapke 11.

Milton-Union 63, Bethel 41: MU: Brumbaugh 21, McKee 13.

Minster 55, New Knoxville 34: M: Albers 25, Stephey 10. NK: Jones 12.

Monroe 49, Ross 42: R: Fuersich 23.

MVCA 64, Cin. Christian 48

Newton 55, National Trail 46

Northmont 51, Miamisburg 40

Northridge 60, Troy Christian 57: TC: Taylor 28.

Oakwood 63, Middletown Madison 34

Preble Shawnee 61, Mississinawa Valley 46

Springfield Shawnee 40, North Union 37

St. Henry 54, Parkway 41

Sycamore 63, Colerain 62, OT

Tippecanoe 72, Sidney 40

Tri-Village 82, Twin Valley South 49: TVS: Ray 16.

Troy 71, Fairborn 36

Versailles 56, Fort Recovery 52: V: Ahrens 15, Monnin 14, Stonebraker 14. FR: Barga 19, Jutte 11.

Wayne 62, Springboro 56: W: Post 20.

Waynesville 65, Carlisle 51

West Carrollton 67, Xenia 58, OT

West Liberty-Salem 61, Mechanicsburg 57

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 64, Springfield 52

Badin 59, Ursuline Academy 45: B: Even 28.

Bellbrook 48, Ross 29: B: Fabrick 16, Bunsold 10.

Chaminade Julienne 50, Wayne 42

Fenwick 49, Northridge 41

Franklin Monroe 31, Catholic Central 21: FM: Flora 10.

Greeneview 52, Greenon 27

Indian Lake 51, Jackson Center 41

Lakota East 56, Fairfield 54: LE: McCune 20, Sturgill 16. F: Crim 18, Moffett 11, Stringer 10.

Lakota West 60, Colerain 18: LW: Fox 13, Odame 11.

Lockland 47, New Miami 14: NM: Powell 10.

London 70, Tecumseh 9

Mason 54, Middletown 8

Meadowdale 50, Belmont 24

Middletown Madison 43, Carlisle 30

Monroe 44, Franklin 12

Newton 44, Houston 42

Northmont 47, Miamisburg 42

Oakwood 37, Brookville 36

Princeton 55, Oak Hills 44

St. Henry 45, Arcanum 29

Sycamore 65, Hamilton 28: H: Clark 11, Tipton 10.

Talawanda 67, Preble Shawnee 20: T: Cary 16, Byrd 15, Cobb 13, Richardson 11.

Tippecanoe 68, Sidney 29

Trotwood 43, Thurgood Marshall 40

Troy 52, Fairborn 18

Troy Christian 65, Tri-County North 48: TCN: Cherry 11, Woodrey 11.

Waynesville 58, Valley View 31: VV: Lemke 10, Phillips 10.

West Liberty-Salem 59, Jonathan Alder 24

Friday’s Results

Butler 55, Stebbins 33

Mississinawa Valley 65, Preble Shawnee 33

Ponitz 48, Trotwood 46

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Lebanon 2942, Anderson 2278: L: Alvear 489 series, Turner 471 series.

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Lebanon 2308, Anderson 2041: L: Kober 451 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

