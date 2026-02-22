Prep Results 2/21: Springboro wrestling wins GWOC tourney

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Badin 44, CHCA 37

Botkins 75, Lima Central Catholic 52: B: Pitts 15, Monnin 12, Huelskamp 11, Welsh 11.

London 63, Graham 45

Waynesville 74, Edgewood 70, OT: W: Armstrong 21, Rocha 17, Sesslar 13, Barrett 11.

Friday’s Results

Alter 98, Stivers 53: A: Peagler Jr. 18, Guess 17, Bakos 15, Hamilton 13, Nicholas 12. S: Garrett 27.

Badin 52, La Salle 31: B: Bowling 13, Taylor 11.

Bellbrook 73, Xenia 55

Catholic Central 59, Mechanicsburg 55

Cin. Christian 47, Middletown Christian 45

Delphos St. John’s 95, Parkway 53: DSJ: C. Elwer 53, A. Elwer 12, Klaus 12.

Jackson Center 42, Anna 40

Lakota East 61, Colerain 38: LE: Smith 19, Shaw 17.

Lakota West 37, Mason 35: LW: Tyson 10.

Marion Local 60, Versailles 40: ML: Mescher 19, Ahrens 12, Hess 11.

Minster 59, Coldwater 47: M: Albers 20, Stephey 11. C: Knapke 12, Gruss 10, Bruns 10.

New Bremen 47, New Knoxville 34: NK: Jones 17.

Norwood 53, Talawanda 51: T: Pulaski 12.

Princeton 66, Fairfield 48: F: Arington 22.

Southeastern 55, Triad 28

Springfield Shawnee 54, Indian Lake 47

St. Henry 74, Fort Recovery 69, 2OT: SH: Huelsman 21, Heath 20. FR: Overman 27.

St. Marys 52, Elida 50, OT

St. Xavier 61, Centerville 48

Sycamore 48, Oak Hills 36

Thurgood Marshall 42, Col. West 41

Valley View 76, Brookville 73, OT

Waynesville 47, Oakwood 42: W: Sesslar 12, Rocha 11.

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division III

Badin 62, Hughes 10

Chaminade Julienne 72, Stivers 12

Franklin 54, Piqua 29: F: Truesdell 22, Whaley 14. P: Carroll 15.

Talawanda 59, Wilmington 31

Division IV

Brookville 63, Carlisle 27

Bryan 48, St. Marys 36

Clinton-Massie 49, Shroder 20: CM: Brady 18, Bennington 11.

Graham 53, Eaton 39

Northridge 48, Indian Lake 47

Oakwood 50, Kenton Ridge 27

Division V

Miami East 57, Preble Shawnee 20: PS: Unger 10. ME: Gentis 19.

Valley View 50, Greeneview 46

Versailles 77, Northeastern 29: V: Heitkamp 19, Litten 17, Hager 10.

Division VI

Ansonia 53, Newton 27: A: C. Barga 23, McKenna 10.

Arcanum 33, Fort Recovery 30

Cin. Country Day 39, Cin. Christian 37

Houston 57, Tri-County North 54, OT: H: Burks 29.

Legacy Christian 58, Twin Valley South 32

Mechanicsburg 43, East Knox 29: M: Rodgers 20.

Tri-Village 87, Franklin Monroe 14

West Liberty-Salem 59, National Trail 26

Division VII

Botkins 68, Calvary Christian 2

Cedarville 68, Troy Christian 66, OT

Continental 47, Delphos St. John’s 40

Emmanuel Christian 46, Jackson Center 43: EC: Lawrence 18, M. Hudson 11, A. Hudson 11.

Fairlawn 54, Riverside 38

Fort Loramie 66, Lehman Catholic 17

Kalida 53, New Knoxville 41

Middletown Christian 86, Oyler 18

Mississinawa Valley 84, Triad 9

Russia 58, Catholic Central 12: R: Francis 12, Schafer 12, Cordonnier 10. CC: DeArmond 10.

Friday’s Results

Division III

Bellbrook 73, Fairborn 20

Sidney 37, Greenville 24: S: Foy 14.

Boys Wrestling

Saturday’s Results

GWOC Championships

Team Results: Springboro 218; Northmont 137.5; Miamisburg 125.5; Fairmont 118; Beavercreek 106; Centerville 61.5; Wayne 59; Springfield 3.

GMC Championships

Team Results: Mason 157.5; Lakota West 142; Lakota East 141.5; Middletown 132.5; Fairfield 124.5; Hamilton 108; Colerain 106.5; Oak Hills 93; Sycamore 36.5; Princeton 24.

OHC Championships

Team Results: Mechanicsburg 186; West Liberty-Salem 179; West Jefferson 150; Madison Plains 119; Catholic Central 79; Greeneview 76.5; Southeastern 68; Northeastern 66; Greenon 65; Triad 46; Cedarville 14; Fairbanks 14.

