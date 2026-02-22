Prep Results 2/21: Springboro wrestling wins GWOC tourney

Springboro wrestling won the GWOC Championships on Saturday, taking home the title for the fifth consecutive year.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Badin 44, CHCA 37
Botkins 75, Lima Central Catholic 52: B: Pitts 15, Monnin 12, Huelskamp 11, Welsh 11.
London 63, Graham 45
Waynesville 74, Edgewood 70, OT: W: Armstrong 21, Rocha 17, Sesslar 13, Barrett 11.
Friday’s Results
Alter 98, Stivers 53: A: Peagler Jr. 18, Guess 17, Bakos 15, Hamilton 13, Nicholas 12. S: Garrett 27.
Badin 52, La Salle 31: B: Bowling 13, Taylor 11.
Bellbrook 73, Xenia 55
Catholic Central 59, Mechanicsburg 55
Cin. Christian 47, Middletown Christian 45
Delphos St. John’s 95, Parkway 53: DSJ: C. Elwer 53, A. Elwer 12, Klaus 12.
Jackson Center 42, Anna 40
Lakota East 61, Colerain 38: LE: Smith 19, Shaw 17.
Lakota West 37, Mason 35: LW: Tyson 10.
Marion Local 60, Versailles 40: ML: Mescher 19, Ahrens 12, Hess 11.
Minster 59, Coldwater 47: M: Albers 20, Stephey 11. C: Knapke 12, Gruss 10, Bruns 10.
New Bremen 47, New Knoxville 34: NK: Jones 17.
Norwood 53, Talawanda 51: T: Pulaski 12.
Princeton 66, Fairfield 48: F: Arington 22.
Southeastern 55, Triad 28
Springfield Shawnee 54, Indian Lake 47
St. Henry 74, Fort Recovery 69, 2OT: SH: Huelsman 21, Heath 20. FR: Overman 27.
St. Marys 52, Elida 50, OT
St. Xavier 61, Centerville 48
Sycamore 48, Oak Hills 36
Thurgood Marshall 42, Col. West 41
Valley View 76, Brookville 73, OT
Waynesville 47, Oakwood 42: W: Sesslar 12, Rocha 11.
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Results
Division III
Badin 62, Hughes 10
Chaminade Julienne 72, Stivers 12
Franklin 54, Piqua 29: F: Truesdell 22, Whaley 14. P: Carroll 15.
Talawanda 59, Wilmington 31
Division IV
Brookville 63, Carlisle 27
Bryan 48, St. Marys 36
Clinton-Massie 49, Shroder 20: CM: Brady 18, Bennington 11.
Graham 53, Eaton 39
Northridge 48, Indian Lake 47
Oakwood 50, Kenton Ridge 27
Division V
Miami East 57, Preble Shawnee 20: PS: Unger 10. ME: Gentis 19.
Valley View 50, Greeneview 46
Versailles 77, Northeastern 29: V: Heitkamp 19, Litten 17, Hager 10.
Division VI
Ansonia 53, Newton 27: A: C. Barga 23, McKenna 10.
Arcanum 33, Fort Recovery 30
Cin. Country Day 39, Cin. Christian 37
Houston 57, Tri-County North 54, OT: H: Burks 29.
Legacy Christian 58, Twin Valley South 32
Mechanicsburg 43, East Knox 29: M: Rodgers 20.
Tri-Village 87, Franklin Monroe 14
West Liberty-Salem 59, National Trail 26
Division VII
Botkins 68, Calvary Christian 2
Cedarville 68, Troy Christian 66, OT
Continental 47, Delphos St. John’s 40
Emmanuel Christian 46, Jackson Center 43: EC: Lawrence 18, M. Hudson 11, A. Hudson 11.
Fairlawn 54, Riverside 38
Fort Loramie 66, Lehman Catholic 17
Kalida 53, New Knoxville 41
Middletown Christian 86, Oyler 18
Mississinawa Valley 84, Triad 9
Russia 58, Catholic Central 12: R: Francis 12, Schafer 12, Cordonnier 10. CC: DeArmond 10.
Friday’s Results
Division III
Bellbrook 73, Fairborn 20
Sidney 37, Greenville 24: S: Foy 14.
Boys Wrestling
Saturday’s Results
GWOC Championships
Team Results: Springboro 218; Northmont 137.5; Miamisburg 125.5; Fairmont 118; Beavercreek 106; Centerville 61.5; Wayne 59; Springfield 3.
GMC Championships
Team Results: Mason 157.5; Lakota West 142; Lakota East 141.5; Middletown 132.5; Fairfield 124.5; Hamilton 108; Colerain 106.5; Oak Hills 93; Sycamore 36.5; Princeton 24.
OHC Championships
Team Results: Mechanicsburg 186; West Liberty-Salem 179; West Jefferson 150; Madison Plains 119; Catholic Central 79; Greeneview 76.5; Southeastern 68; Northeastern 66; Greenon 65; Triad 46; Cedarville 14; Fairbanks 14.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
