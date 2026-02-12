Prep Results 2/11: Tippecanoe girls complete unbeaten MVL run

Tippecanoe girls basketball defeated Greenville 55-18 on Wednesday, concluding the regular season with an 18-0 record in the Miami Valley League.

The MVL Miami division champion Red Devils improved to 20-2 overall and will start Division III postseason play on Thursday, Feb. 19 against Bellefontaine at Springfield.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 63, Fairfield Union 49

Lehman Catholic 56, Bethel 42

Miami East 53, Riverside 36

Twin Valley South 64, Middletown Madison 47: TVS: Barlow 16.

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 75, Xenia 70

Bellbrook 76, Tippecanoe 70

Bellefontaine 68, Piqua 54

Botkins 59, Parkway 41: B: Pitts 20, Huelskamp 11.

Carlisle 58, Middletown Madison 42

Cedarville 52, Bethel 45

Clinton-Massie 45, Greenfield McClain 40: CM: McCoy 13, Martin 12.

Col. East 88, Stivers 82

Dayton Christian 63, Eaton 47

Dunbar 55, Belmont 40

Emmanuel Christian 59, Graham 47

Fairmont 69, Fairfield 57: Fm: McGraw 19, Newman 13, Ralston 10.

Fenwick 58, Edgewood 50: F: Lenz 16, Halcomb 15, Heberling 10.

Greeneview 81, Dixie 57

Grove City Christian 58, Mechanicsburg 55

Hamilton 73, Middletown 58: H: Mills 24, Johnson-Perdomo 18, Jones 17. M: Harris 15, Daniels 12, Ward 10. Ff: Arington 25.

Jackson Center 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Jay County 72, St. Henry 63

Kenton Ridge 69, Southeastern 42

Legacy Christian 51, Madison Plains 32

Lima Perry 66, Calvary Christian 60

Mason 40, CCPA 36

Miamisburg 59, Little Miami 39

Minster 64, St. Marys 42: M: Ketner 18, Albers 13.

Monroe 44, Butler 37

Northridge 79, Milton-Union 53: N: D. Smith 14, Rowe 14, K. Smith 11, Davis 11. MU: Brumbaugh 13.

Northwest 70, Colerain 64

Oakwood 65, Brookville 58

Ottawa Glandorf 59, Indian Lake 47: IL: Reisinger 17, Hall 10.

Ponitz 76, Carroll 36

Preble Shawnee 69, Talawanda 56: PS: Morton 23, Dorrel 22. T: Van Gorden 15, Petri 10.

Roger Bacon 64, Cin. Christian 46

Ross 54, Harrison 44: R: Fuersich 18, Fulmer 12.

Spencer 46, New Miami 36: NM: York 15, Hall 10.

Springboro 82, Fairborn 42

Springfield 48, New Albany 47

Stebbins 62, Franklin 53

Sycamore 47, Kings 26

Tecumseh 68, Sidney 54

Trotwood 51, Chaminade Julienne 47: T: Reaves 18, Dennis 12. CJ : Hatcher 14, Majack 12, Clemens 11.

Troy Christian 53, Miami East 50, OT: TC: Fecher 21.

Upper Scioto Valley 74, Ben Logan 66: BL: Vermillion 22, Rogan 21.

Urbana 70, Northwestern 38

Wayne 76, Meadowdale 28

Waynesville 64, Valley View 51

West Carrollton 72, Greenville 62

West Jefferson 49, Catholic Central 45

West Liberty-Salem 66, Anna 53: A: Platfoot 33.

Wilmington 54, New Richmond 35: W: Kibler 28.

Winton Woods 44, Lakota East 25: LE: Bowman 11.

Yellow Springs 53, Jefferson 13: YS: Mikesell 22.

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 72, Ponitz 14

Carroll 55, Springfield 48

Centerville 63, St. Ursula 48: C: Keeton 23, Davis 14, Grim 10.

Clinton-Massie 37, Blanchester 32

Colerain 52, Middletown 11

Fairfield 42, Hamilton 28: F: Crim 12, Stringer 10. H: Tipton 12.

Fairmont 59, Kings 17

Fenwick 47, Franklin 21: Fe: DeMarco 13.

London 64, Bellefontaine 18

Mason 36, Oak Hills 35

Miamisburg 51, Edgewood 48

North Union 65, Mechanicsburg 48: M: Forrest 22.

Princeton 67, Lakota East 41: LE: Sturgill 12, McCune 12.

Springboro 70, Northmont 33

Sycamore 63, Lakota West 51: LW: Bayliff 14, Johnson 12, Odame 10.

Tippecanoe 55, Greenville 18

Trotwood 33, Belmont 30

Troy 50, Tecumseh 46

Western Brown 78, Wilmington 29

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 52, McNicholas 43

Anna 43, Riverdale 41

Ansonia 51, Middletown Christian 33

Ben Logan 39, West Jefferson 31

Fairbanks 46, Northeastern 17

Groveport-Madison 54, Dunbar 29

Lincolnview 38, Delphos St. John’s 34

Madison Plains 98, Whetstone 18

National Trail 44, Belmont 28

New Bremen 53, Jackson Center 44

Paulding 33, Parkway 30

St. Henry 48, Fort Loramie 32

Upper Scioto Valley 58, Calvary Christian 18

Wapakoneta 44, Fort Recovery 29

Boys Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Madison

Qualifying Teams: Blanchester 3586; Mariemont 3547; Clinton-Massie 3449; Seven Hills 3381; East Clinton 3178; Clermont Northeastern 3154; Georgetown 3149.

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At RollHouse

Qualifying Teams: Carlisle 3791; Reading 3593; Norwood 3442; Deer Park 3382; Middletown Christian 3188.

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 2869, Springfield 2144

Girls Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At Capri

Qualifying Teams: Fort Recovery 3647; Kenton Ridge 3528; Urbana 3460; Versailles 3403; Graham 3309; Northwestern 3186; Greenon 3181; Ben Logan 3111; Dayton Christian 3086; Emmanuel Christian 3019; Valley View 2975; Indian Lake 2973.

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 2306, Springfield 1429

Boys Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Lakota West 35, Little Miami 28

Middletown 37, Edgewood 35

Middletown 38, Anderson 35

Boys Hockey

Tuesday’s Results

Springboro 6, Troy 5, OT

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

