Prep Results 1/31: Shephard pours in 26 to lead Alter girls to victory

Maggie Stephenson paced Waynesville with 21 points and Grace Cordery added 16. The Spartans, leaders in the SWBL Buckeye Division, dropped to 13-5 overall.

Girls Basketball

GMC

Lakota West 60, Oak Hills 29: Katie Fox and Zoe Odame scored 16 points apiece to help Lakota West remain unbeaten in GMC play.

Lakota East 54, Hamilton 35: Isadore McCune led Lakota East with 11 points. Makynzee Holdbrook had 14 for Hamilton.

GCLC

Carroll 61, McNicholas 38: The win secured the GCLC title for Carroll for the second straight season.

OHC

Mechanicsburg 68, Triad 18: Clara Forrest chipped in 14 points, Taylor Heizer added 11 and Avery McDowell 10 to lead ‘Burg.

Boys Basketball

Coldwater 71, Lima Bath 62, 3OT: Landon Knapke tied the record for made free throws in a game with 14, scoring 20 points to help Coldwater win the triple overtime thriller.

Boys Wrestling

David Pham, Bentley Oullette and Carson Reichelderfer each recorded a win in the championship round, helping Troy win the Milford Invitational. Hamilton finished second and Ross third.

Girls Bowling

Mechanicsburg girls won the OHC Tournament at Beaver-Vu. Ashton Waller rolled a 514 series, Kenzie Chester had a 497 and McKenzi Picklesimer a 490.

Swimming & Diving

Centerville boys and girls both won at the GWOC Meet. Beavercreek boys finished second and Springboro girls finished second.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Brookville 78, Talawanda 42: T: Douglas 14, Beckett 10.

Carroll 47, Belmont 40

Coldwater 71, Lima Bath 62, 3OT: C: Knapke 20, Bruns 14, Pohlman 12, Schroer 11.

Emmanuel Christian 56, Franklin Monroe 51

Fort Recovery 65, Dixie 32

Indian Lake 67, Graham 43

La Salle 43, Chaminade Julienne 31

McNicholas 56, Turpin 48

Mississinawa Valley 52, Milton-Union 30

Newton 69, Catholic Central 43

Preble Shawnee 47, Botkins 44

Ross 69, Western Brown 60

Sidney 63, St. Mary’s 52

Springfield Shawnee 37, Ben Logan 35

Taft 66, Stivers 55

Tecumseh 75, North Union 59

Tippecanoe 73, Xenia 44

Waynesville 61, Fenwick 46

West Jefferson 64, Greeneview 55

West Liberty-Salem 42, Jackson Center 40

Winton Woods 40, Northmont 39

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 54, National Trail 38

Arcanum 51, Franklin Monroe 41

Badin 66, Alter 55: B: Bowling 20, Knapp 16, Edwards 11. A: Peagler Jr. 24, Bakos 14.

Bellbrook 60, Edgewood 55

Belmont 51, Meadowdale 48

Botkins 44, Anna 26: B: Pitts 15.

Butler 57, Sidney 48

Catholic Central 66, Greenon 46: G: Ricks 14, Rychnovsky 10.

Cedarville 78, Madison Plains 49

Centerville 67, Miamisburg 36

Chaminade Julienne 52, Carroll 43: CJ: Clemens Jr. 17, Jones 14. Ca: Dent 20.

Coldwater 61, Parkway 48: C: Knapke 21, Pohlman 11, Mescher 10, Bruns 10.

Delphos St. John’s 71, Versailles 34: DSJ: C. Elwer 19, E. Elwer 13, McClain 11, Wiechart 11.

Emmanuel Christian 58, Yellow Springs 34

Fairbanks 74, Northeastern 31

Fairfield 49, Sycamore 45: F: Akbar 13.

Fort Loramie 65, Fairlawn 43: FL: Barhorst 30, Berning 11.

Fort Recovery 56, New Knoxville 55, OT

Goshen 71, Wilmington 55: W: Kibler 41.

Greenville 61, Fairborn 51

Indian Lake 66, Graham 34

Jackson Center 55, Houston 32: H: Michael 14.

Jonathan Alder 74, London 46

Lakota West 49, Lakota East 30: LW: Curry 16, Combs 16, Tyson 15.

Legacy Christian 67, Calvary Christian 27: CC: Schmidt 10.

Lehman Catholic 75, Riverside 51

Marion Local 60, St. Henry 33

Mason 46, Hamilton 44: H: Jones 13, Johnson-Perdomo 12.

McNicholas 48, Fenwick 36

Mechanicsburg 57, West Jefferson 44

Milton-Union 50, Covington 31: MU: Brumbaugh 17, Fulton 13, McKee 11.

Minster 40, New Bremen 26: M: Albers 15.

Mississinawa Valley 43, Tri-County North 33

Monroe 69, Talawanda 50

Northmont 63, Fairmont 52

Northridge 67, Bethel 39: N: D. Smith 19, K. Smith 16, Hill 11.

Oak Hills 61, Middletown 39: M: Daniels 11, Finch 11.

Oakwood 53, Carlisle 37

Preble Shawnee 50, Newton 42

Princeton 94, Colerain 48

Ross 56, Franklin 49: R: Fuersich 12, Fulmer 11, Smith 10.

Springboro 59, Beavercreek 50: S: Doliboa 17, Gregor 14, Meek 12.

Stebbins 66, Xenia 59

Tippecanoe 73, Piqua 28

Tri-Village 88, Bradford 25

Twin Valley South 59, Dixie 45: TVS: Ray 18.

Urbana 69, Kenton Ridge 60: U: Lantz 26, Underwood 15, Dixon 12, Rube 10.

Van Wert 88, St. Marys 50: SM: Dingledine 10.

Wayne 53, Springfield 50

West Carrollton 70, Troy 57

West Liberty-Salem 59, Triad 15

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 65, Waynesville 58: A: Shephard 26, Arcuri 17. W: Stephenson 21, Cordery 16, Frankenberg 11.

Badin 47, Fenwick 30

Bellbrook 65, Talawanda 56

Carroll 61, McNicholas 38

Centerville 54, Miamisburg 21

Chaminade Julienne 64, Tri-Village 43

DePaul Cristo Rey 52, New Miami 29

Eaton 41, National Trail 27

Edgewood 53, Franklin 37

Graham 73, Northwestern 52

Kenton Ridge 31, Jonathan Alder 28

Lakota East 54, Hamilton 35: LE: McCune 11. H: Holdbrook 14.

Lakota West 60, Oak Hills 29: LW: Fox 16, Odame 16.

Mechanicsburg 68, Triad 18: M: Forrest 14, Heizer 11, McDowell 10.

Newton 62, Catholic Central 13

North Union 52, Indian Lake 27

Oakwood 61, Milton-Union 50

Ross 38, Monroe 15

Springboro 60, Beavercreek 37

Sycamore 53, Mason 44

Thurgood Marshall 40, Belmont 30

Troy 27, West Carrollton 17

Valley View 53, Preble Shawnee 35: PS: Unger 12, Mondello-Garrett 10.

Friday’s Results

Butler 49, Sidney 36: S: Shroyer 12, Foy 12.

Dixie 33, Twin Valley South 30

Goshen 63, Wilmington 12: W: Kibler 12.

Lakota West 51, Lakota East 42: LW: Fox 13, Bayliff 11. LE: Sturgill 12.

Mechanicsburg 53, West Jefferson 41: M: Forrest 18, Rodgers 12.

Princeton 72, Colerain 30

Boys Wrestling

Saturday’s Results

Milford Invitational

Team Results (Top 5): Troy 271; Hamilton 201; Ross 191; Lakota East 164.5; Anderson 147.

Friday’s Results

Lakota West 44, Worthington Kilbourne 35

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2397, Greeneview 1537: M: Dean 418 series, Bryant 401 series.

Springfield 2231, Wayne 2086

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2099, Greeneview 1538: M: Waller 376 series, Picklesimer 365 series.

Wayne 1768, Springfield 1354

Hockey

Friday’s Results

Springboro 3, Beavercreek 2: S: Sanders goal, Belanger goal.

Swimming & Diving

Saturday’s Results

GWOC Tournament

Boys Team Results (Top 5): Centerville 471; Beavercreek 424; Springboro 367; Fairmont 288; Northmont 201.

Girls Team Results (Top 5): Centerville 565.5; Springboro 458; Beavercreek 371; Fairmont 212; Northmont 142.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.