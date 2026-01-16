Prep Results 1/15: Freshman sets Lebanon girls scoring record

Lebanon, winners of two straight games, moved to 4-11.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

SCPA 60, New Miami 40: NM: Strong 23.

Wednesday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 70, Riverside 49

Meadowdale 37, Miami East 33, OT

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 57, Meadowdale 22: A: Long 20.

Ansonia 68, Union City (IN) 16: A: C. Barga 19, R. Barga 19.

Brookville 68, Carlisle 25

Dixie 41, Tri-County North 39

Dunbar 53, Thurgood Marshall 25

Houston 38, Fairlawn 33

Lebanon 81, Anderson 26: L: Thompson 42.

Marion Local 52, Delphos St. John’s 33

Miami East 69, Lehman Catholic 21

Middletown Madison 55, Valley View 44

Milton-Union 51, Troy Christian 36: MU: Firks 17, Layman 14.

Minster 56, Fort Recovery 30: M: Hoying 15, Albers 12.

Newton 54, Franklin Monroe 17

Northridge 65, Riverside 31

Oakwood 63, Dayton Christian 17

Parkway 46, New Bremen 37

Ponitz 45, Belmont 44

SCPA 54, New Miami 26

St. Henry 49, New Knoxville 19

St. Marys 56, Wapakoneta 41

Tri-Village 70, National Trail 16

Twin Valley South 39, Preble Shawnee 36: TVS: Day 21.

Versailles 63, Coldwater 50: C: Knapke 18. V: Litten 21, Barga 13, Hager 11, Schmitmeyer 10.

Waynesville 56, Eaton 35: W: Stephenson 18, Cordery 16.

Wilmington 40, Clinton-Massie 35

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 51, Badin 50: A: Shepard 15, Link 12. B: Even 20.

Beavercreek 46, Miamisburg 16

Butler 47, Greenville 30

Centerville 49, Badin 40: C: Keeton 18, Gillem 11.

Chaminade Julienne 46, Carroll 41

Colerain 55, Hamilton 47: H: Holdbrook 15, Beamon 11.

Fairbanks 48, Cedarville 41

Fairmont 55, Wayne 37

Indian Lake 44, Jonathan Alder 32

London 68, Ben Logan 15

Mason 49, Princeton 48

McNicholas 53, Fenwick 49

Mechanicsburg 50, Catholic Central 17: M: Heizer 13, Forrest 13, McDowell 10.

MVCA 53, New Miami 28

North Union 59, Bellefontaine 23

Oak Hills 50, Fairfield 24

Springboro 56, Springfield 51: Sb: Martin 14, Jones 14, Wilhite 11.

Springfield Shawnee 56, Tecumseh 34: SS: Wilson 19, Beach 10.

Southeastern 54, Northeastern 24: S: Xavier 15, Workman 13.

Stebbins 43, Piqua 20

Sycamore 48, Lakota East 38: LE: Sturgill 12.

Tippecanoe 44, Troy 20

Urbana 44, Northwestern 34

Boys Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Piqua 50, Fairborn 30

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 3019, Southeastern 2418: M: Trainer 510 series, Wittman 505 series.

Sidney 2289, Troy 2245

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2381, Southeastern 1911: M: Waller 398 series, Picklesimer 372 series.

Troy 1968, Sidney 1464

