PHOTOS: Wayne vs. Wyoming, Flyin' to the Hoop 2026

Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
Wayne Wyoming basketball FTTH
1 / 22
Wyoming defeated Wayne 60-49 at the 2026 The Beacon Orthopaedics Flyin' to the Hoop showcase at Trent Arena in Kettering. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF