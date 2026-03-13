PHOTOS: Fairmont faces Pickerington Central in D-I state semi

DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central gbk
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central gbk
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central gbk
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central gbk
DDN 031226 Fairmont Pickerington Central gbk
DDN 031226 Fairmont thumbnail
1 / 16
Fairmont beat Pickerington Central 45-41 in a Div. I state semifinal on Thursday, March 12 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF