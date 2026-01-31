PHOTOS: Badin at Alter boys basketball

Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
Badin Alter basketball
1 / 21
Badin players get set before Friday's game. Badin defeated Alter 66-55 in a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed game on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in Kettering. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF