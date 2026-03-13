PHOTOS: 2026 OHSAA state wrestling championships

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Images from the 2026 OHSAA boys and girls state wrestling championships, which were held March 13 through 15 at the Ohio State University's Schottenstein Center. DAVE THOMPSON / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO