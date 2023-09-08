H.S. Results 9/7: Milton-Union holds off Lehman Catholic rally

Milton-Union forced two turnovers in the closing minutes to shut the door on a Lehman Catholic rally effort, pulling away for a 51-34 win in Thursday football.

Payton Mayfield scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown with 4:54 to play and Milton-Union intercepted a pass on the ensuing drive.

Jordan Foose ran for 158 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns to lead Milton-Union on offense.

Other Game

Trotwood 35, Alter 27: Armani Rogers hauled in 10 catches for 152 yards with two touchdowns and Mike Smith rumbled for 175 yards with three touchdowns to lead Trotwood.

PREP RESULTS

Football

WEEK 4

Thursday’s Results

Middletown Madison 34, National Trail 7

Milton-Union 51, Lehman Catholic 34

Thurgood Marshall 30, Col. East 28

Trotwood 35, Alter 27

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Alter 2, Wyoming 1: A: Miller goal, Sweeney goal, Kaufman 2 saves.

Bellbrook 1, Monroe 0: M: Burggraf 1 save.

Cin. Christian 4, N. College Hill 0: CC: Garrett 2 goals, Bostrom goal, King shutout.

Clark Montessori 3, Purcell Marian 2

Deer Park 5, Norwood 0

Fairbanks 5, West Jefferson 2

Fairborn 9, Trotwood 2: F: Christy 3 goals, Gumbert 2 goals.

Fairfield 5, Hamilton 0

Fairmont 9, West Carrollton 0: F: Danner 2 goals 2 assists, Brock goal assist, Herman goal assist.

Harrison 6, Mt. Healthy 1

Lakota East 2, Oak Hills 1

Lakota West 3, Sycamore 1: LW: Gallo 2 goals, Hagaman 2 assists, Anvarov goal.

Mason 3, Middletown 0

Miamisburg 2, Troy 1

Northmont 3, Butler 2: N: Smith 2 goals, Eloi goal assist, Hardy 4 saves.

Oakwood 6, Eaton 0

Preble Shawnee 5, Tri-County North 2: PS: Fields 4 goals 1 assist, Roell goal assist, Fields 10 saves.

Ross 8, Franklin 0

Seven Hills 2, Taylor 0

Wayne 5, Stebbins 1: S: Fierro goal. W: Comstock 2 goals 2 assists, Ricks goal assist, Sullenberger 5 saves.

Waynesville 3, Brookville 2: B: Metcalf goal, Whorton goal, King assist.

Wednesday’s Results

Ben Logan 5, Bellefontaine 1: BL: Studebaker 2 goals. Be: Torsell goal.

Carroll 4, La Salle 3: C: Seymour 4 goals, Schumann 2 assists, Bryant assist.

Centerville 9, Miamisburg 0

Ponitz 6, Greenon 1

Springfield Shawnee 4, Urbana 1

Tecumseh 2, Indian Lake 0: T: Munoz goal, Alvarado goal.

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Cin. Country Day 5, CHCA 0

Fairfield 8, Hamilton 0: F: Stroud 2 goals 1 assist, Burdine 2 assists.

Fenwick 3, Talawanda 1: T: Eversole goal.

Greeneview 1, Catholic Central 0: G: Simpson goal, Saunders assist, Anderson shutout 2 saves.

Lakota East 0, Oak Hills 0

Lakota West 4, Sycamore 0

Legacy Christian 13, Miami Valley 0

Monroe 3, Bellbrook 3

Newton 10, Dixie 0

Norwood 6, SBEP 0

Sidney 6, Bethel 3: S: Vordemark 3 goals, Morgan 6 saves.

Twin Valley South 3, Tri-County North 1: TVS: Burkett 1 goal 2 assists, Maggard goal, Ray goal.

Valley View 10, Carlisle 0: VV: Schmidt 2 goals 1 assist, Barnett 2 goals 1 assist, Atchison 2 goals 1 assist.

Waynesville 10, Brookville 0: W: Woody 2 goals 3 assists, Erbach 3 goals, Layne 2 goals.

West Liberty-Salem 10, Madison Plains 0: WLS: Blair, Collins shutout.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 2, Badin 0: A: Kyre goal, Overman goal, Post shutout 8 saves.

Beavercreek 10, Springfield 0

Ben Logan 2, Bellefontaine 1: BL: Henderson 2 goals, Wilber assist, Cogossi 7 saves.

Butler 2, Fairborn 0: B

Centerville 3, Miamisburg 0

Graham 2, Jonathan Alder 2: G: Turner goal, Yukon goal, Daulton 9 saves.

Kenton Ridge 6, North Union 0: KR: Fyffe 4 goals, Chevrette 3 assists, Madewell shutout 6 saves.

McNicholas 3, Campbell County 1

Northwestern 1, London 0: N: Cornette goal, Christian assist, Juergens shutout 4 saves.

Seven Hills 10, Clark Montessori 0

Springboro 7, Fairmont 0

Tecumseh 2, Indian Lake 0

Troy 4, Greenville 0: T: Davis goal, Hayslett goal, Murphy goal, Vitangeli goal.

Urbana 7, Springfield Shawnee: U: Mounce 4 goals, Dixon goal assist, Forson shutout 1 save.

Walnut Hills 4, Middletown Madison 0

Girls Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Southeastern 188, Mechanicsburg 240: M: Heizer 55, Rausch 61, Ford 61.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: FL: Hoying 17 kills, Brandewie 8 digs, Luthman 8 digs.

Newton 3, Twin Valley South 0: N: Kesling 15 assists, Hall 7 kills, Montgomery 7 kills.

Tippecanoe 3, Piqua 0: T: Aselage 8 kills, McCormick 15 assists, Morris 6 aces.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 3, Badin 2: Boyle (B) d. Harsman 6-0 6-1; Demmel (B) d. Gongora 6-2 6-4; Powers (CJ) d. Rumpke 6-0 6-0; Parisi/Palmer (CJ) d. Lees/Teodoro 6-3 6-1; Acuna/Musto (CJ) d. Schwartz/Urmston 6-1 6-1.

Tecumseh 5, Urbana 0: Russell def Ryan 6-0, 6-0; Thomson def Johnson 6-0, 6-1; Manning def Schelle 6-1, 6-3; Hagenbuch/Owens def Lemens/Wilson 6-1, 6-2; Wood/Hansgen def Lemens/Huffman 6-1, 6-3.

Wednesday’s Results

Centerville 4, Tippecanoe 1: Owen (C) d. Bauer, 6-0 6-0; Hedrick (C) d. Tobias, 6-1 6-1; Alappatt (C) d. Collins, 6-1 6-1; Patel/Waibel (T) d. Riley/Hindler, 6-4 6-2; Davis/Morr (C) d. Staub/Snipes, 7-5 7-5.

Centerville B 4, Tippecanoe B 1

Chaminade Julienne 3, Milton Union 2: Brumbaugh (MU) d. Harsoman 6-2 6-3; Coate (MU) d. Gongora 4-6 7-6 10-6; Powers (CJ) d. Henderson 6-0 6-0; Juniewicz/Parisi (CJ) d. Ammon/Twentier 6-0 6-0; Acuna/Palmer (CJ) d. Hess/Bobic 6-0 6-0.

Northmont 5, West Carrollton 0: Braswell (N) def. Hudepohl (WC) 6-0 6-2; Kelsey (N) def. Glover (WC) 6-0 6-1; Buxton (N) def. Steele (WC) 6-1 6-4; Robinson/Hibbard (N) def. Brewer/Agee (WC) 6-2 6-1; Scrantron/Wilson (N) def. Barnett/Guntle (WC) 6-1 6-1.

Troy 5, Tecumseh 0: Niemi d. Russell, 6-1 6-1; Short d. Thomson, 6-0 6-0; Logan d. Manning, 6-0 6-0; Turnbull/Rogers d. Hagenbuch/Owens, 6-0 6-1; Bennett/West d. Hansgen/Harrison, 6-0 6-0.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

