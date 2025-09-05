H.S. Results 9/4: Carroll tops Ponitz in Thursday football matchup

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 3
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 53, Dixie 13
Carroll 18, Ponitz 12
Mississinawa Valley 45, Bradford 0
New Miami 32, Stivers 8
Boys Soccer
Thursday’s Results
Alter 4, Waynesville 1: A: Archibald 1 goal 3 assists, Hess goal assist.
Bellbrook 1, Monroe 1: M: Smallwood goal.
Bethel 3, Milton-Union 0: B: Gulaliev goal, Rincon goal, Norris goal.
Botkins 6, New Knoxville 0: B: Meyer 3 goals.
Brookville 8, Middletown Madison 0: B: King 2 goals, Mansfield 2 goals, Seitz 2 goals.
Cin. Christian 7, Lockland 1: CC: Sheridan 2 goals, Sheridan 2 goals.
Dayton Christian 8, Carlisle 0
Franklin 2, Talawanda 1
Franklin Monroe 3, Newton 3: N: Hemphill goal, Cook goal, Trost goal.
Graham 1, West Liberty Salem 0: G: Hanes goal, Griffin shutout.
Hamilton 2, Middletown 1: H: Silva goal assist, Brown goal.
Lakota West 3, Oak Hills 0: LW: Marchand goal, Boyd goal, Dragon goal.
Middletown Christian 6, Deer Park 1: MC: Skaggs 4 goals, Gross 1 goal 2 assists, Santana goal.
Northmont 3, Butler 2
Oakwood 4, Eaton 1
Ross 6, Edgewood 0: R: Doria 3 goals, Kroeger 1 goal 2 assists, Montgomery shutout.
St. Marys 1, Celina 1
Troy 3, Miamisburg 2: T: Barth goal, Courtad goal, Murphy goal.
Valley View 3, Fairborn 3
Wilmington 4, Goshen 1: W: Angelica 4 goals.
Xenia 1, Wayne 1
Yellow Springs 4, Miami Valley 2
Wednesday’s Results
Belmont 6, Stivers 1
Ben Logan 10, Northwestern 0: BL: Todd 6 goals, Jordan 2 goals 2 assists, Meeker shutout.
Indian Lake 7, Springfield Shawnee 0: IL: Pequignot 5 goals 2 assists.
Jonathan Alder 5, Urbana 2
Kenton Ridge 5, Tecumseh 4: T: Samosky 2 goals, Gonzalez goal, Esparza goal.
London 1, Bellefontaine 0
Piqua 2, West Carrollton 1: P: Penrod goal assist, Thompson goal.
Girls Soccer
Thursday’s Results
Alter 3, Waynesville 2: A: Mwamukonda 3 goals. W: Dunford goal, Blank goal.
Bellbrook 1, Monroe 0
Botkins 1, Anna 0
Brookville 4, Middletown Madison 3: B: Kummer 2 goals, Stephan goal, Tarkany goal.
Centerville 5, Anderson 1
Dixie 2, National Trail 1
Fairbanks 10, Southeastern 0
Fairfield 2, Lakota East 1: F: Mangeot 2 goals.
Franklin Monroe 3, Newton 3
Greeneview 18, Northeastern 0: G: Sandlin 4 goals 2 assists, Simpson 4 goals 3 assists, Hendricks shutout.
Landmark Christian 5, Twin Valley South 1: TVS: Butler goal.
Middletown 2, Hamilton 1: M: Dupee goal, Lamkin goal.
Oak Hills 3, Lakota West 2
Oakwood 3, Eaton 0: O: Meador goal assist, Darr goal, Spencer goal, Camacho shutout.
Preble Shawnee 2, Tri-County North 2: PS: Unger goal, Green goal.
Ross 8, Edgewood 0: R: Davis 3 goals, Vocke 2 assists, Michel shutout.
Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Perrault goal, Davis goal, Burgbacher goal, Taylor shutout.
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 2, Ursuline Academy 1: B: Combs goal, Stokes goal.
Bellefontaine 3, London 0: B: Shumaker 3 goals, Whitaker shutout.
Ben Logan 2, Northwestern 1
Butler 5, Fairborn 0: B: Chapman 2 goals, Huelskamp, Williamson shutout.
Catholic Central 6, Col West 1
Centerville 6, Springfield 0
Fairmont 2, Springboro 0
Graham 7, North Union 1
Miamisburg 8, Wayne 0
Springfield Shawnee 9, Indian Lake 0
Stivers 8, Belmont 0
Tecumseh 1, Kenton Ridge 1: KR: Fyffe goal.
Boys Golf
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 191, Dixie 196: D: Puckett 45, Phillips 46.
Badin 162, Mason 175
Botkins 154, Houston 179: B: Dietz 36, Heuker 39.
Franklin Monroe 167, Mississinawa Valley 188: FM: Filbrun 38, Kinnison 39.
Hamilton 169, Princeton 195: H: Baker 40.
Jackson Center 169, Fairlawn 190: F: Abke 40, Maddy 41.
London 181, Kenton Ridge 181
Minster 159, New Knoxville 194: M: Prenger 37, Linn 39.
Russia 172, Fort Loramie 182: FL: Cotner 44, Gaier 44.
Troy 159, Piqua 181: T: Sargent 38, Davis 39.
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 169, Oak Hills 183
Eaton 172, Middletown Madison 174: E: Appledorn 39, Himes 43.
Newton 166, Twin Valley South 176: TVS: Howard 38, White 41.
Talawanda 170, Hamilton 173: H: Taylor 39.
Girls Golf
Thursday’s Results
Fort Loramie 191, Russia 217: FL: Pleiman 43, Schafer 48.
Valley View 224, Carlisle 248: VV: Kleinberg 52.
Wednesday’s Results
Covington 215, Miami East 225: ME: Stevens 48, Register 55. C: Batdorf 51, Anderson 52.
Greenville 200, Miamisburg 248: G: Cox 41, Chrisman 50. M: Morton 51, Henderson 57.
Piqua 193, Butler 216: P: Thoma 47, Hittle 48, Schultz 48.
Southeastern 209, Mechanicsburg 219: M: Hysell 49, DeLong 51.
Girls Tennis
Thursday’s Results
Bellbrook 5, Ross 0
Bellefontaine 3, Piqua 2
Celina 5, Sidney 0
Chaminade Julienne 5, McNicholas 0
Eaton 4, Carlisle 1
Miami Valley 3, Oakwood 0
Middletown Madison 3, Valley View 2
Monroe 3, Franklin 2
Northwestern 3, Jonathan Alder 2
Sycamore 5, Lakota East 0
Talawanda 5, Edgewood 0
Tecumseh 3, Milton-Union 2
Troy 4, Miamisburg 1
Wednesday’s Results
Bellbrook 4, Fairmont 1
Butler 5, Xenia 0
Carlisle 5, Dixie 0
Chaminade Julienne 5, Northwestern 0
Eaton 4, Franklin 1
Greenville 5, Northmont 0
Kenton Ridge 5, Lehman Catholic 0
Miami Valley 4, Beavercreek 1
Miamisburg 3, Fairborn 2
Princeton 5, Hamilton 0
Springboro 3, Loveland 2
Sycamore 5, Lakota West 0
Talawanda 5, Northwest 0
Troy 4, Tecumseh 1
Valley View 3, Carroll 2
Wilmington 4, Clinton-Massie 1
Girls Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Anna 3, Fort Loramie 2
Centerville 3, Wayne 0
Coldwater 3, Delphos St. John’s 0
London 3, Urbana 1
New Bremen 3, Versailles 2
New Knoxville 3, Marion Local 1
Russia 3, Houston 0
St. Henry 3, Minster 0
Tippecanoe 3, Piqua 0: T: Clawson 14 kills, Morris 34 assists 3 aces, Siefring 12 digs 3 aces.
Tri-County North 3, National Trail 1
Twin Valley South 3, Franklin Monroe 0
Xenia 3, Stebbins 0
Wednesday’s Results
Cedarville 3, Newton 0: N: Rapp 10 kills, Stetzel 10 assists.
Dixie 3, Preble Shawnee 0
Middletown 3, Xenia 2
Trotwood 3, Jefferson 0
