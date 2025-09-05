H.S. Results 9/4: Carroll tops Ponitz in Thursday football matchup

Week 3

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 53, Dixie 13

Carroll 18, Ponitz 12

Mississinawa Valley 45, Bradford 0

New Miami 32, Stivers 8

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Alter 4, Waynesville 1: A: Archibald 1 goal 3 assists, Hess goal assist.

Bellbrook 1, Monroe 1: M: Smallwood goal.

Bethel 3, Milton-Union 0: B: Gulaliev goal, Rincon goal, Norris goal.

Botkins 6, New Knoxville 0: B: Meyer 3 goals.

Brookville 8, Middletown Madison 0: B: King 2 goals, Mansfield 2 goals, Seitz 2 goals.

Cin. Christian 7, Lockland 1: CC: Sheridan 2 goals, Sheridan 2 goals.

Dayton Christian 8, Carlisle 0

Franklin 2, Talawanda 1

Franklin Monroe 3, Newton 3: N: Hemphill goal, Cook goal, Trost goal.

Graham 1, West Liberty Salem 0: G: Hanes goal, Griffin shutout.

Hamilton 2, Middletown 1: H: Silva goal assist, Brown goal.

Lakota West 3, Oak Hills 0: LW: Marchand goal, Boyd goal, Dragon goal.

Middletown Christian 6, Deer Park 1: MC: Skaggs 4 goals, Gross 1 goal 2 assists, Santana goal.

Northmont 3, Butler 2

Oakwood 4, Eaton 1

Ross 6, Edgewood 0: R: Doria 3 goals, Kroeger 1 goal 2 assists, Montgomery shutout.

St. Marys 1, Celina 1

Troy 3, Miamisburg 2: T: Barth goal, Courtad goal, Murphy goal.

Valley View 3, Fairborn 3

Wilmington 4, Goshen 1: W: Angelica 4 goals.

Xenia 1, Wayne 1

Yellow Springs 4, Miami Valley 2

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 6, Stivers 1

Ben Logan 10, Northwestern 0: BL: Todd 6 goals, Jordan 2 goals 2 assists, Meeker shutout.

Indian Lake 7, Springfield Shawnee 0: IL: Pequignot 5 goals 2 assists.

Jonathan Alder 5, Urbana 2

Kenton Ridge 5, Tecumseh 4: T: Samosky 2 goals, Gonzalez goal, Esparza goal.

London 1, Bellefontaine 0

Piqua 2, West Carrollton 1: P: Penrod goal assist, Thompson goal.

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Alter 3, Waynesville 2: A: Mwamukonda 3 goals. W: Dunford goal, Blank goal.

Bellbrook 1, Monroe 0

Botkins 1, Anna 0

Brookville 4, Middletown Madison 3: B: Kummer 2 goals, Stephan goal, Tarkany goal.

Centerville 5, Anderson 1

Dixie 2, National Trail 1

Fairbanks 10, Southeastern 0

Fairfield 2, Lakota East 1: F: Mangeot 2 goals.

Franklin Monroe 3, Newton 3

Greeneview 18, Northeastern 0: G: Sandlin 4 goals 2 assists, Simpson 4 goals 3 assists, Hendricks shutout.

Landmark Christian 5, Twin Valley South 1: TVS: Butler goal.

Middletown 2, Hamilton 1: M: Dupee goal, Lamkin goal.

Oak Hills 3, Lakota West 2

Oakwood 3, Eaton 0: O: Meador goal assist, Darr goal, Spencer goal, Camacho shutout.

Preble Shawnee 2, Tri-County North 2: PS: Unger goal, Green goal.

Ross 8, Edgewood 0: R: Davis 3 goals, Vocke 2 assists, Michel shutout.

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Perrault goal, Davis goal, Burgbacher goal, Taylor shutout.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 2, Ursuline Academy 1: B: Combs goal, Stokes goal.

Bellefontaine 3, London 0: B: Shumaker 3 goals, Whitaker shutout.

Ben Logan 2, Northwestern 1

Butler 5, Fairborn 0: B: Chapman 2 goals, Huelskamp, Williamson shutout.

Catholic Central 6, Col West 1

Centerville 6, Springfield 0

Fairmont 2, Springboro 0

Graham 7, North Union 1

Miamisburg 8, Wayne 0

Springfield Shawnee 9, Indian Lake 0

Stivers 8, Belmont 0

Tecumseh 1, Kenton Ridge 1: KR: Fyffe goal.

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 191, Dixie 196: D: Puckett 45, Phillips 46.

Badin 162, Mason 175

Botkins 154, Houston 179: B: Dietz 36, Heuker 39.

Franklin Monroe 167, Mississinawa Valley 188: FM: Filbrun 38, Kinnison 39.

Hamilton 169, Princeton 195: H: Baker 40.

Jackson Center 169, Fairlawn 190: F: Abke 40, Maddy 41.

London 181, Kenton Ridge 181

Minster 159, New Knoxville 194: M: Prenger 37, Linn 39.

Russia 172, Fort Loramie 182: FL: Cotner 44, Gaier 44.

Troy 159, Piqua 181: T: Sargent 38, Davis 39.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 169, Oak Hills 183

Eaton 172, Middletown Madison 174: E: Appledorn 39, Himes 43.

Newton 166, Twin Valley South 176: TVS: Howard 38, White 41.

Talawanda 170, Hamilton 173: H: Taylor 39.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Fort Loramie 191, Russia 217: FL: Pleiman 43, Schafer 48.

Valley View 224, Carlisle 248: VV: Kleinberg 52.

Wednesday’s Results

Covington 215, Miami East 225: ME: Stevens 48, Register 55. C: Batdorf 51, Anderson 52.

Greenville 200, Miamisburg 248: G: Cox 41, Chrisman 50. M: Morton 51, Henderson 57.

Piqua 193, Butler 216: P: Thoma 47, Hittle 48, Schultz 48.

Southeastern 209, Mechanicsburg 219: M: Hysell 49, DeLong 51.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 5, Ross 0

Bellefontaine 3, Piqua 2

Celina 5, Sidney 0

Chaminade Julienne 5, McNicholas 0

Eaton 4, Carlisle 1

Miami Valley 3, Oakwood 0

Middletown Madison 3, Valley View 2

Monroe 3, Franklin 2

Northwestern 3, Jonathan Alder 2

Sycamore 5, Lakota East 0

Talawanda 5, Edgewood 0

Tecumseh 3, Milton-Union 2

Troy 4, Miamisburg 1

Wednesday’s Results

Bellbrook 4, Fairmont 1

Butler 5, Xenia 0

Carlisle 5, Dixie 0

Chaminade Julienne 5, Northwestern 0

Eaton 4, Franklin 1

Greenville 5, Northmont 0

Kenton Ridge 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Miami Valley 4, Beavercreek 1

Miamisburg 3, Fairborn 2

Princeton 5, Hamilton 0

Springboro 3, Loveland 2

Sycamore 5, Lakota West 0

Talawanda 5, Northwest 0

Troy 4, Tecumseh 1

Valley View 3, Carroll 2

Wilmington 4, Clinton-Massie 1

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Anna 3, Fort Loramie 2

Centerville 3, Wayne 0

Coldwater 3, Delphos St. John’s 0

London 3, Urbana 1

New Bremen 3, Versailles 2

New Knoxville 3, Marion Local 1

Russia 3, Houston 0

St. Henry 3, Minster 0

Tippecanoe 3, Piqua 0: T: Clawson 14 kills, Morris 34 assists 3 aces, Siefring 12 digs 3 aces.

Tri-County North 3, National Trail 1

Twin Valley South 3, Franklin Monroe 0

Xenia 3, Stebbins 0

Wednesday’s Results

Cedarville 3, Newton 0: N: Rapp 10 kills, Stetzel 10 assists.

Dixie 3, Preble Shawnee 0

Middletown 3, Xenia 2

Trotwood 3, Jefferson 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.