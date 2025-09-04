H.S. Results 9/3: Todd nets six goals in Ben Logan win

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 6, Stivers 1

Ben Logan 10, Northwestern 0: BL: Todd 6 goals, Jordan 2 goals 2 assists, Meeker shutout.

Indian Lake 7, Springfield Shawnee 0: IL: Pequignot 5 goals 2 assists.

Jonathan Alder 5, Urbana 2

Kenton Ridge 5, Tecumseh 4: T: Samosky 2 goals, Gonzalez goal, Esparza goal.

London 1, Bellefontaine 0

Piqua 2, West Carrollton 1: P: Penrod goal assist, Thompson goal.

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 4, Yellow Springs 0: Hartman goal assist, Jung goal assist, Parr shutout.

Beavercreek 5, Northmont 1: N: Powell goal.

Bellbrook 3, Waynesville 0

Belmont 5, Catholic Central 0

Botkins 3, Calvary Christian 0: B: Meyer 3 goals.

Butler 7, Fairborn 1

Carroll 5, Oakwood 0: Haggerty 1 goal 3 assists, Lougeman, Memering shutout.

Centerville 10, Springfield 0

Franklin 5, Clinton Massie 0: F: Guisse 3 goals, Nkomezi 2 goals, Jorge shutout.

Hamilton 11, Mt. Healthy 0: H: Garcia 3 goals 2 assists, Brown 2 goals, Flores 1 goal 2 assists.

Indian Lake 13, Northeastern 1: IL: Pequignot 4 goals 2 assists, Stinebaugh 3 goals 2 assists, Clary 1 goal 5 assists.

Loveland 2, Fairfield 0

Miami East 4, Greeneview 1

Miamisburg 2, Wayne 0

Middletown Christian 7, Carlisle 1: MC: Skaggs 5 goals, Bates goal, Gross goal.

Milton-Union 3, Jackson Center 0

Monroe 5, Ross 1: R: Doria goal.

Preble Shawnee 7, Twin Valley South 0

Sidney 1, Stebbins 0: Si: Danklefsen goal, Davis, Martin shutout.

Springboro 4, Fairmont 3: F: Brock goal, Danner goal, Herman goal.

Tippecanoe 8, Xenia 0: T: Smith 2 goals 2 assists, Robinson 2 goals, Kocher 2 goals.

Troy 11, Greenville 0: T: Wright 3 goals 1 assist, Hickernell 2 goals, Maitlen 1 goal 3 assists.

West Jefferson 14, Liberty Christian 0

West Liberty-Salem 4, New Knoxville 0

Wilmington 7, Edgewood 1: W: Angelica 3 goals 1 assist, Tecu 2 goals 2 assists, Johnson goal assist. E: Alexander goal.

Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 2, Ursuline Academy 1: B: Combs goal, Stokes goal.

Bellefontaine 3, London 0: B: Shumaker 3 goals, Whitaker shutout.

Ben Logan 2, Northwestern 1

Butler 5, Fairborn 0: B: Chapman 2 goals, Huelskamp, Williamson shutout.

Catholic Central 6, Col West 1

Centerville 6, Springfield 0

Fairmont 2, Springboro 0

Graham 7, North Union 1

Miamisburg 8, Wayne 0

Springfield Shawnee 9, Indian Lake 0

Stivers 8, Belmont 0

Tecumseh 1, Kenton Ridge 1: KR: Fyffe goal.

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 8, Legacy Christian 1: A: Mwamukonda 4 goals, VanDenabeele 2 goals 1 assist, Kriegbaum goal assist.

Carroll 9, Lehman Catholic 4

Delphos St. John’s 3, Lima Senior 0: DSJ: Grothaus 2 goals, Rice shutout.

Eaton 3, Franklin 0: E: Roberts goal assist, Heggs goal, Gillenwater goal, Moore shutout.

Fenwick 5, Valley View 1

Little Miami 4, Lebanon 1

Middletown 4, Edgewood 3: M: Ward goal, Dupee goal, Cooper goal, Mills goal.

Oakwood 3, Bellbrook 0: O: Meador 2 goals, Montgomery goal, Camacho shutout.

Preble Shawnee 4, Twin Valley South 1: TVS: Butler goal. PS: Unger 2 goals, Sheard goal, Schroeder goal.

Ross 3, Monroe 0: R: Bush goal, Davis goal, Taylor goal, Michel shutout.

Troy 8, Greenville 1

Yellow Springs 3, Belmont 1

Boys Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Eaton 172, Middletown Madison 174: E: Appledorn 39, Himes 43.

Newton 166, Twin Valley South 176: TVS: Howard 38, White 41.

Talawanda 170, Hamilton 173: H: Taylor 39.

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 178, Fairlawn 192: F: Abke 42, Maddy 46.

Arcanum 166, Twin Valley South 195

Botkins 158, Russia 160: B: Heuker 38, Monnin 38.

Fairfield 164, Oak Hills 195: F: Eichold 40, Piatt 40.

London 160, Bellefontaine 178: L: Payne 37, Porter 37.

Girls Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Covington 215, Miami East 225: ME: Stevens 48, Register 55. C: Batdorf 51, Anderson 52.

Greenville 200, Miamisburg 248: G: Cox 41, Chrisman 50. M: Morton 51, Henderson 57.

Piqua 193, Butler 216: P: Thoma 47, Hittle 48, Schultz 48.

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 210, National Trail 218

Greenville 206, Troy 229: G: Cox 42, Brinley 52. T: Bitmo 53, Gambrell 55.

Girls Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Bellbrook 4, Fairmont 1

Butler 5, Xenia 0

Carlisle 5, Dixie 0

Chaminade Julienne 5, Northwestern 0

Eaton 4, Franklin 1

Greenville 5, Northmont 0

Kenton Ridge 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Miamisburg 3, Fairborn 2

Princeton 5, Hamilton 0

Springboro 3, Loveland 2

Sycamore 5, Lakota West 0

Talawanda 5, Northwest 0

Troy 4, Tecumseh 1

Valley View 3, Carroll 2

Wilmington 4, Clinton-Massie 1

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 5, Northwest 0: Urmston def Truong 6-1, 6-1; Goldberg def Kohler 6-0, 6-1; Neises def Christophal 6-1, 6-0; Hendershot/ Veite def Nguyen/Waka 6-2, 6-0; Sauber/Kunkel def Brantley/Lara 6-1, 6-1.

Bellbrook 3, Alter 2

Carlisle 3, Stivers 2

Centerville 5, Wayne 0

Chaminade Julienne 4, Eaton 1

Greenville 5, West Carrollton 0

Kenton Ridge 4, Bellefontaine 1

Lakota West 3, Lakota East 2

Lebanon 4, Monroe 1

Milton-Union 4, Valley View 1

Oak Hills 5, Hamilton 0

Piqua 3, Sidney 2

Princeton 5, Middletown 0

Springboro 5, Northmont 0

Tippecanoe 5, Fairborn 0

Troy 4, Stebbins 1

Urbana 3, Northwestern 2

Girls Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Cedarville 3, Newton 0: N: Rapp 10 kills, Stetzel 10 assists.

Dixie 3, Preble Shawnee 0

Middletown 3, Xenia 2

Trotwood 3, Jefferson 0

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 3, Botkins 1

Coldwater 3, Wapakoneta 0

Clinton-Massie 3, Monroe 1

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0

Middletown Christian 3, Twin Valley South 2

New Bremen 3, St. Marys 0

Newton 3, Yellow Springs 0: N: Stetzel 25 assists, Rapp 12 kills, Denlinger 7 digs.

Northmont 3, Springfield 0

Ponitz 3, Thurgood Marshall 0

Russia 3, Marion Local 0

Sidney 3, Piqua 0

St. Henry 3, Franklin Monroe 0: SH: Baumer 11 digs 6 aces.

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Mader 9 kills, Morris 20 assists, Siefring 10 digs.

Trotwood 3, Belmont 2

