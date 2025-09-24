H.S. Results 9/23: Badin boys soccer pick up senior night win

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 2, St. Marys 1

Badin 5, Fenwick 0: B: Young 2 goals, Aichele/Parr shutout.

Butler 8, Sidney 0

Carroll 1, Alter 0: C: Bakota goal, Memering shutout.

Dixie 4, Catholic Central 0

Fairmont 5, Northmont 1: N: Siefert goal. F: Herman 2 goals, Brock goal assist, Danner 2 assists.

Hamilton 1, Cincinnati Christian 0: H: Ambrocio goal, Alvarez/Martinez shutout.

McNicholas 4, Chaminade Julienne 0

Milton-Union 5, Bellefontaine 0

Monroe 2, Bellbrook 0

Ponitz 2, Meadowdale 0

Ross 3, Edgewood 0

Springfield 3, Wayne 2

Stivers 2, Miami Valley 2

Tippecanoe 6, Piqua 0: T: McEntyre 2 goals, Stout/Venters shutout.

Troy 18, West Carrollton 2

Waynesville 5, Legacy Christian 1

Monday’s Results

Ben Logan 2, Indian Lake 2

Brookville 7, Miami East 0: B: King 3 goals, Allen 2 goals 1 assist, Cowens shutout.

Fairfield 5, Lebanon 2

Graham 6, Northwestern 0: G: Powell 4 goals, Gilbert 1 goal 4 assists, Griffin shutout.

Jonathan Alder 4, Bellefontaine 0

Mariemont 2, Dayton Christian 0

Tecumseh 7, London 3: T: Esparza 3 goals 1 assist, Gonzalez 2 goals 1 assist, Samosky 1 goal 3 assists.

Troy Christian 5, Bethel 1: B: Etmans goal.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Monroe 1

Legacy Christian 14, Calvary Christian 0

Ponitz 4, Meadowdale 1

Preble Shawnee 2, Newton 1

Ross 8, Edgewood 0: R: Vocke 2 goals 1 assist, Davis 2 goals 1 assist, Michel shutout.

Twin Valley South 1, National Trail 1

Monday’s Results

Alter 4, Eaton 0: A: Kriegbaum goal assist, Southworth goal assist, Clough/Jones shutout.

Badin 3, Roger Bacon 0: B: McFarland goal, Rhodis goal, Brecht goal.

Beavercreek 5, Butler 0: Be: Miller/Nerderman shutout.

Ben Logan 4, Indian Lake 1

Coldwater 10, Calvary Christian 0

Fenwick 8, Cin. Christian 0

Jonathan Alder 7, Bellefontaine 3: B: Shumaker 3 goals.

Kenton Ridge 2, Urbana 2: KR: Briggs goal, Fyffe goal.

Mason 1, Centerville 1

Northmont 2, Tippecanoe 1

Northwestern 3, Graham 2

Ross 0, Fairfield 0: R: Michel shutout.

Springfield Shawnee 5, North Union 0

Troy 5, Waynesville 0

Valley View 3, Fairborn 3: VV: Barnett 2 goals, Bell goal.

Boys Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Division II

At Windy Knoll

Qualifying Teams: 1. Northwestern 302 (Hockett 71, Harris 75, Adkins 76, Chapman 80, Grieser 94); 2. Versailles 322 (Wagner 75, Phlipot 84, Magoteaux 82, Drees 81, Stonebraker 96); 3. Springfield Shawnee 324 (McAfee 78, Baggs 84, Roeder 79, Baggs 95, Aker 83); 4. Greeneview 338 (Parrish 82, Witt 82, Brown 84, Climie 92, Haines 90).

Area Individual Qualifiers: Snipes (Indian Lake) 73; Pratt (Miami East) 78; Stephens (Arcanum) 79; Davis (Urbana) 82.

Division III

At Turtle Creek

Qualifying Teams: 1. National Trail 319 (Laird 73, Brubaker 79, Gebhart 90, Rutan 83, Davies 84); 2. Covington 344 (Manson 82, Wackler 85, Denson 92, Rogers 85, Smith 93); 3. Twin Valley South 360 (White 97, Howard 85, Mowell 90, Ray 88, Menke 121); 4. Newton Local 362 (Bowser 84, Koffer 89, Schaurer 91, Pleiman 98, Rapp 101).

Area Individual Qualifiers: Beanblossom (Mississinawa Valley) 83; Harris (Catholic Central) 84; Bacher (Tri-County North) 85; Burns (Tri-Village) 86.

Girls Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Division I

At Walden Ponds

Qualifying Teams: 1. St. Ursula 335; 2. Lakota East 337 (Schmidt 76, Park 88, Phan 80, Loving 94, Gruber 93); 3. Badin 339 (Zoz 81, Meridieth 79, Martinkovic 87, Jacobs 96, Martinkovic 92); 4. Walnut Hills 347.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Kenton Ridge 3, London 2

Northmont 4, Wayne 1

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 3, Newton 1: N: Denlinger 16 digs, Laughman 17 assists, Rapp 11 kills.

Arcanum 3, National Trail 0

Butler 3, Troy 0

Centerville 3, Springfield 0

Coldwater 3, Celina 0

Lebanon 3, Little Miami 2

Marion Local 3, St. Marys 0

Russia 3, Jackson Center 0

Sidney 3, West Carrollton 0

Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: T: Clawson 11 kills, Sessions 5 aces, Morris 24 assists.

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 3, Covington 0

Badin 3, Colerain 2

Dixie 3, Newton 2: N: Rapp 20 kills, Denlinger 22 digs, Stetzel 26 assists.

Fairfield 3, Beavercreek 0

Franklin Monroe 3, Bradford 1

New Knoxville 3, Jackson Center 1

Princeton 3, Cin. Christian 1

Sidney 3, Northmont 2

Stivers 3, Belmont 0

Thurgood 3, Meadowdale 2

Trotwood 3, Dunbar 0

Twin Valley South 3, Carlisle 0

Wilmington 3, McClain 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.