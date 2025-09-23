H.S. Results 9/22: Ross girls soccer completes 12th consecutive shutout

Monday’s Results

Ben Logan 2, Indian Lake 2

Brookville 7, Miami East 0: B: King 3 goals, Allen 2 goals 1 assist, Cowens shutout.

Fairfield 5, Lebanon 2

Graham 6, Northwestern 0: G: Powell 4 goals, Gilbert 1 goal 4 assists, Griffin shutout.

Jonathan Alder 4, Bellefontaine 0

Mariemont 2, Dayton Christian 0

Tecumseh 7, London 3: T: Esparza 3 goals 1 assist, Gonzalez 2 goals 1 assist, Samosky 1 goal 3 assists.

Troy Christian 5, Bethel 1: B: Etmans goal.

Girls Soccer

Monday’s Results

Alter 4, Eaton 0: A: Kriegbaum goal assist, Southworth goal assist, Clough/Jones shutout.

Badin 3, Roger Bacon 0: B: McFarland goal, Rhodis goal, Brecht goal.

Beavercreek 5, Butler 0: Be: Miller/Nerderman shutout.

Ben Logan 4, Indian Lake 1

Coldwater 10, Calvary Christian 0

Fenwick 8, Cin. Christian 0

Jonathan Alder 7, Bellefontaine 3: B: Shumaker 3 goals.

Kenton Ridge 2, Urbana 2: KR: Briggs goal, Fyffe goal.

Mason 1, Centerville 1

Northmont 2, Tippecanoe 1

Northwestern 3, Graham 2

Ross 0, Fairfield 0: R: Michel shutout.

Springfield Shawnee 5, North Union 0

Troy 5, Waynesville 0

Valley View 3, Fairborn 3: VV: Barnett 2 goals, Bell goal.

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 3, Covington 0

Badin 3, Colerain 2

Fairfield 3, Beavercreek 0

Franklin Monroe 3, Bradford 1

New Knoxville 3, Jackson Center 1

Princeton 3, Cin. Christian 1

Sidney 3, Northmont 2

Stivers 3, Belmont 0

Thurgood 3, Meadowdale 2

Trotwood 3, Dunbar 0

Twin Valley South 3, Carlisle 0

Wilmington 3, McClain 0

