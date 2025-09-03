H.S. Results 9/2: Parr completes shutout for Badin soccer

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 4, Yellow Springs 0: Hartman goal assist, Jung goal assist, Parr shutout.
Beavercreek 5, Northmont 1: N: Powell goal.
Bellbrook 3, Waynesville 0
Belmont 5, Catholic Central 0
Botkins 3, Calvary Christian 0: B: Meyer 3 goals.
Butler 7, Fairborn 1
Carroll 5, Oakwood 0: Haggerty 1 goal 3 assists, Lougeman, Memering shutout.
Centerville 10, Springfield 0
Franklin 5, Clinton Massie 0: F: Guisse 3 goals, Nkomezi 2 goals, Jorge shutout.
Hamilton 11, Mt. Healthy 0: H: Garcia 3 goals 2 assists, Brown 2 goals, Flores 1 goal 2 assists.
Indian Lake 13, Northeastern 1: IL: Pequignot 4 goals 2 assists, Stinebaugh 3 goals 2 assists, Clary 1 goal 5 assists.
Loveland 2, Fairfield 0
Miami East 4, Greeneview 1
Miamisburg 2, Wayne 0
Middletown Christian 7, Carlisle 1: MC: Skaggs 5 goals, Bates goal, Gross goal.
Milton-Union 3, Jackson Center 0
Monroe 5, Ross 1: R: Doria goal.
Preble Shawnee 7, Twin Valley South 0
Sidney 1, Stebbins 0: Si: Danklefsen goal, Davis, Martin shutout.
Springboro 4, Fairmont 3: F: Brock goal, Danner goal, Herman goal.
Tippecanoe 8, Xenia 0: T: Smith 2 goals 2 assists, Robinson 2 goals, Kocher 2 goals.
Troy 11, Greenville 0: T: Wright 3 goals 1 assist, Hickernell 2 goals, Maitlen 1 goal 3 assists.
West Jefferson 14, Liberty Christian 0
West Liberty-Salem 4, New Knoxville 0
Wilmington 7, Edgewood 1: W: Angelica 3 goals 1 assist, Tecu 2 goals 2 assists, Johnson goal assist. E: Alexander goal.
Girls Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 8, Legacy Christian 1: A: Mwamukonda 4 goals, VanDenabeele 2 goals 1 assist, Kriegbaum goal assist.
Carroll 9, Lehman Catholic 4
Delphos St. John’s 3, Lima Senior 0: DSJ: Grothaus 2 goals, Rice shutout.
Eaton 3, Franklin 0: E: Roberts goal assist, Heggs goal, Gillenwater goal, Moore shutout.
Fenwick 5, Valley View 1
Little Miami 4, Lebanon 1
Middletown 4, Edgewood 3: M: Ward goal, Dupee goal, Cooper goal, Mills goal.
Oakwood 3, Bellbrook 0: O: Meador 2 goals, Montgomery goal, Camacho shutout.
Preble Shawnee 4, Twin Valley South 1: TVS: Butler goal. PS: Unger 2 goals, Sheard goal, Schroeder goal.
Ross 3, Monroe 0: R: Bush goal, Davis goal, Taylor goal, Michel shutout.
Troy 8, Greenville 1
Yellow Springs 3, Belmont 1
Boys Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Anna 178, Fairlawn 192: F: Abke 42, Maddy 46.
Arcanum 166, Twin Valley South 195
Botkins 158, Russia 160: B: Heuker 38, Monnin 38.
Fairfield 164, Oak Hills 195: F: Eichold 40, Piatt 40.
London 160, Bellefontaine 178: L: Payne 37, Porter 37.
Girls Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Arcanum 210, National Trail 218
Greenville 206, Troy 229: G: Cox 42, Brinley 52. T: Bitmo 53, Gambrell 55.
Girls Tennis
Tuesday’s Results
Bellbrook 3, Alter 2
Carlisle 3, Stivers 2
Centerville 5, Wayne 0
Chaminade Julienne 4, Eaton 1
Greenville 5, West Carrollton 0
Kenton Ridge 4, Bellefontaine 1
Lakota West 3, Lakota East 2
Lebanon 4, Monroe 1
Milton-Union 4, Valley View 1
Oak Hills 5, Hamilton 0
Piqua 3, Sidney 2
Princeton 5, Middletown 0
Springboro 5, Northmont 0
Tippecanoe 5, Fairborn 0
Troy 4, Stebbins 1
Urbana 3, Northwestern 2
Girls Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Anna 3, Botkins 1
Coldwater 3, Wapakoneta 0
Clinton-Massie 3, Monroe 1
Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0
Middletown Christian 3, Twin Valley South 2
New Bremen 3, St. Marys 0
Newton 3, Yellow Springs 0: N: Stetzel 25 assists, Rapp 12 kills, Denlinger 7 digs.
Northmont 3, Springfield 0
Ponitz 3, Thurgood Marshall 0
Russia 3, Marion Local 0
Sidney 3, Piqua 0
St. Henry 3, Franklin Monroe 0: SH: Baumer 11 digs 6 aces.
Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Mader 9 kills, Morris 20 assists, Siefring 10 digs.
Trotwood 3, Belmont 2
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.