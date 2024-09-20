H.S. Results 9/19

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 5
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 34, Tri-Village 28
Lehman Catholic 45, Miami East 35
Taft 72 ,Thurgood Marshall 0
Boys Soccer
Thursday’s Results
Alter 5, Waynesville 2: A: Wierzbanowski 1 goal 2 assists, Archibald goal assist.
Belmont 1, Wayne 0
Butler 2, Fairmont 1: F: Routley goal.
Carlisle 0, Eaton 0: E: Fitch shutout.
Cin. Christian 6, Norwood 1: CC: Burton 2 goals 1 assist, Bostrom 2 goals, Sheridan goal assist.
Fairbanks 7, Northeastern 0: F: Feller 3 goals, Baker 2 assists.
Mason 2, Lakota West 1: LW: Hagaman goal.
Newton 2, Preble Shawnee 0: N: Kanet goal assist, Beidelman goal, Renner shutout.
Northmont 10, Miami East 0: N: Smith 4 goals 1 assist, Bazile 2 goals 3 assists, Graham 2 goals.
Sycamore 2, Middletown 0
Taylor 2, Ross 1
Troy Christian 3, Bethel 0
Valley View 2, Fairborn 1: F: Gumbert goal. VV: Bell goal, Morris goal, Cox assist.
Wednesday’s Results
Benjamin Logan 8, Springfield Shawnee 0: BL: Todd 4 goals 2 assists, Lyden 2 goals, Sweeney shutout.
Kenton Ridge 5, Bellefontaine 1: B: Konz goal.
Milton-Union 3, Lehman Catholic 2
Tecumseh 9, Urbana 0: T: Gonzalez 2 goals 2 assists, Gonzalez 2 goals 1 assist, Samosky 2 goals.
Girls Soccer
Thursday’s Results
Cin. Christian 6, Norwood 0
Eaton 6, Carlisle 0: E: Roberts 3 goals 1 assist, Roberts goal assist, Heggs goal assist.
Fairfield 12, Colerain 0: F: Townsend 3 goals 1 assist, Burdine 2 goals 2 assists, Compton 2 goals 2 assists.
Greeneview 8, West Jefferson 0: G: Simpson 3 goals 2 assists, Waggoner 2 goals 1 assist, Sandlin 2 goals.
Greenon 5, Legacy Christian 3: G: Riley 4 goals, Minteer goal.
Indian Lake 4, Marion Harding 1: IL: Tuttle 2 goals 1 assist, Buyer goal assist, Newkirk goal.
Mason 3, Lakota West 0
Miami East 1, Brookville 1
Northwestern 8, North Union 2: No: Cornette 3 goals 3 assists, Deards 3 goals, Spencer goal assist.
Oakwood 4, Middletown Madison 0: O: Meador goal assist.
Preble Shawnee 2, Newton 2: PS: Green goal, Unger goal. N: Holbrook 2 goals, Szakal assist, Fiely assist.
Southeastern 3, Madison Plains 2: S: Spracklen 2 goals, Wells goal.
Springfield 7, Belmont 0: S: Guest 1 goal 2 assists, Morton goal assist.
Sycamore 9, Middletown 0
Twin Valley South 2, National Trail 1: TVS: Maggard 2 goals, Bassler assist, Thompson assist.
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 1, Badin 1: A: Kyre goal. B: Rhodis goal, Nieman assist.
Butler 6, Xenia 1: B: Washburn 3 goals, Rosenkranz goal assist, Budding 2 assists.
Centerville 15, Wayne 0
Fairmont 1, Beavercreek 1: B: Hatton goal, Brown assist.
Jonathan Alder 3, London 2: JA: Piciano goal assist, McGrath goal, Timberlake goal.
Kenton Ridge 1, Bellefontaine 0: KR: Fyffe goal, Shaffer assist, Swords shutout.
McNicholas 3, Carroll 3
Miamisburg 1, Springfield 0
Milton-Union 4, Lehman Catholic 1
Ross 1, Waynesville 0: R: Chernock goal, Davis assist, Ward shutout.
Sidney 3, Piqua 0
Springboro 2, Northmont 0: S: Blain goal assist, Wakefield goal, Schaaf shutout.
Springfield Shawnee 4, Benjamin Logan 1
Urbana 5, Tecumseh 1: T: Runner goal. U: Mounce 2 goals 1 assist, Rice goal, Mackendrick goal.
Girls Tennis
Thursday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 5, Carroll 0: Violette d. Walls 6-0 6-0; Gongora d. Rodriguez 6-0 6-1; Hubbard d. Iacobacci 6-2 6-3; Harsman/Parisi d. Haught/Newport 6-0 6-0; Acuna/Powers d. Haught/Morgan 6-0 6-0.
Northwestern 4, Tecumseh 1
Wednesday’s Results
Centerville B 4, Badin 1: Boyle (B) d. Abend, 6-1 6-0; Sears (C) d. Urmston, 6-1 6-0; Kaminemi (C) d. Brown, 7-5 6-0; Young-Linck/Pillai (C) d. Rumpke/Teodoro, 6-2 6-1; Chai/Akella (C) d. Geiger/Kuhnash, 6-2 6-2.
Lehman Catholic 4, Bellefontaine 0
Northmont 5, Milton-Union 0
Tecumseh 3, Sidney 2
Girls Golf
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 222, Madison Plains 237, Greenfield McClain 247: Me: DeLong 49, Hysell 56, Forrest 56.
Wednesday’s Results
Northeastern 225, Tecumseh 229: T: Accurso 48, Swearingen 56.
Girls Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0: FL: Barhorst 32 assists, Gaier 10 kills, Rodeheffer 11 digs.
Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Krimm 21 assists, Aselage 9 kills, Siefring 11 digs.
Troy 3, Greenville 1
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.