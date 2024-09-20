H.S. Results 9/19

Week 5

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 34, Tri-Village 28

Lehman Catholic 45, Miami East 35

Taft 72 ,Thurgood Marshall 0

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Alter 5, Waynesville 2: A: Wierzbanowski 1 goal 2 assists, Archibald goal assist.

Belmont 1, Wayne 0

Butler 2, Fairmont 1: F: Routley goal.

Carlisle 0, Eaton 0: E: Fitch shutout.

Cin. Christian 6, Norwood 1: CC: Burton 2 goals 1 assist, Bostrom 2 goals, Sheridan goal assist.

Fairbanks 7, Northeastern 0: F: Feller 3 goals, Baker 2 assists.

Mason 2, Lakota West 1: LW: Hagaman goal.

Newton 2, Preble Shawnee 0: N: Kanet goal assist, Beidelman goal, Renner shutout.

Northmont 10, Miami East 0: N: Smith 4 goals 1 assist, Bazile 2 goals 3 assists, Graham 2 goals.

Sycamore 2, Middletown 0

Taylor 2, Ross 1

Troy Christian 3, Bethel 0

Valley View 2, Fairborn 1: F: Gumbert goal. VV: Bell goal, Morris goal, Cox assist.

Wednesday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 8, Springfield Shawnee 0: BL: Todd 4 goals 2 assists, Lyden 2 goals, Sweeney shutout.

Kenton Ridge 5, Bellefontaine 1: B: Konz goal.

Milton-Union 3, Lehman Catholic 2

Tecumseh 9, Urbana 0: T: Gonzalez 2 goals 2 assists, Gonzalez 2 goals 1 assist, Samosky 2 goals.

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Cin. Christian 6, Norwood 0

Eaton 6, Carlisle 0: E: Roberts 3 goals 1 assist, Roberts goal assist, Heggs goal assist.

Fairfield 12, Colerain 0: F: Townsend 3 goals 1 assist, Burdine 2 goals 2 assists, Compton 2 goals 2 assists.

Greeneview 8, West Jefferson 0: G: Simpson 3 goals 2 assists, Waggoner 2 goals 1 assist, Sandlin 2 goals.

Greenon 5, Legacy Christian 3: G: Riley 4 goals, Minteer goal.

Indian Lake 4, Marion Harding 1: IL: Tuttle 2 goals 1 assist, Buyer goal assist, Newkirk goal.

Mason 3, Lakota West 0

Miami East 1, Brookville 1

Northwestern 8, North Union 2: No: Cornette 3 goals 3 assists, Deards 3 goals, Spencer goal assist.

Oakwood 4, Middletown Madison 0: O: Meador goal assist.

Preble Shawnee 2, Newton 2: PS: Green goal, Unger goal. N: Holbrook 2 goals, Szakal assist, Fiely assist.

Southeastern 3, Madison Plains 2: S: Spracklen 2 goals, Wells goal.

Springfield 7, Belmont 0: S: Guest 1 goal 2 assists, Morton goal assist.

Sycamore 9, Middletown 0

Twin Valley South 2, National Trail 1: TVS: Maggard 2 goals, Bassler assist, Thompson assist.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 1, Badin 1: A: Kyre goal. B: Rhodis goal, Nieman assist.

Butler 6, Xenia 1: B: Washburn 3 goals, Rosenkranz goal assist, Budding 2 assists.

Centerville 15, Wayne 0

Fairmont 1, Beavercreek 1: B: Hatton goal, Brown assist.

Jonathan Alder 3, London 2: JA: Piciano goal assist, McGrath goal, Timberlake goal.

Kenton Ridge 1, Bellefontaine 0: KR: Fyffe goal, Shaffer assist, Swords shutout.

McNicholas 3, Carroll 3

Miamisburg 1, Springfield 0

Milton-Union 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Ross 1, Waynesville 0: R: Chernock goal, Davis assist, Ward shutout.

Sidney 3, Piqua 0

Springboro 2, Northmont 0: S: Blain goal assist, Wakefield goal, Schaaf shutout.

Springfield Shawnee 4, Benjamin Logan 1

Urbana 5, Tecumseh 1: T: Runner goal. U: Mounce 2 goals 1 assist, Rice goal, Mackendrick goal.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5, Carroll 0: Violette d. Walls 6-0 6-0; Gongora d. Rodriguez 6-0 6-1; Hubbard d. Iacobacci 6-2 6-3; Harsman/Parisi d. Haught/Newport 6-0 6-0; Acuna/Powers d. Haught/Morgan 6-0 6-0.

Northwestern 4, Tecumseh 1

Wednesday’s Results

Centerville B 4, Badin 1: Boyle (B) d. Abend, 6-1 6-0; Sears (C) d. Urmston, 6-1 6-0; Kaminemi (C) d. Brown, 7-5 6-0; Young-Linck/Pillai (C) d. Rumpke/Teodoro, 6-2 6-1; Chai/Akella (C) d. Geiger/Kuhnash, 6-2 6-2.

Lehman Catholic 4, Bellefontaine 0

Northmont 5, Milton-Union 0

Tecumseh 3, Sidney 2

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 222, Madison Plains 237, Greenfield McClain 247: Me: DeLong 49, Hysell 56, Forrest 56.

Wednesday’s Results

Northeastern 225, Tecumseh 229: T: Accurso 48, Swearingen 56.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0: FL: Barhorst 32 assists, Gaier 10 kills, Rodeheffer 11 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Krimm 21 assists, Aselage 9 kills, Siefring 11 digs.

Troy 3, Greenville 1

