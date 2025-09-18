H.S. Results 9/17: Centerville boys golf wins GWOC tournament

Wednesday’s Results

Ben Logan 5, Springfield Shawnee 0

Indian Lake 2, Graham 1

Jonathan Alder 5, London 0

Kenton Ridge 5, Bellefontaine 0: KR: Leffel 2 goals, Fould goal assist, Brandeberry shutout.

Urbana 1, Tecumseh 0

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 2, Badin 1: B: Jung goal. A: Archibald 2 goals, Hess assist.

Belmont 5, Stivers 0

Brookville 5, Carlisle 0: B: Fowler 2 goals, King goal assist, Cowens shutout.

Butler 10, Xenia 0

Calvary Christian 4, Northside Christian 0

Carroll 2, McNicholas 0: C: Haggerty goal, Wagner goal.

Centerville 4, Wayne 0

Cin. Christian 2, Cin. Country Day 0: CC: Burton goal, Hare goal, King shutout.

Edgewood 2, Franklin 1

Fairmont 4, Beavercreek 1: B: Trimmer goal.

Franklin Monroe 5, Twin Valley South 0: FM: Addis 3 goals, Huang goal, Reed goal.

Middletown Christian 6, Catholic Central 0: MC: Skaggs 4 goals 1 assist, Gross 2 goals 2 assists, Riegert shutout.

Middletown Madison 4, Northeastern 1: MM: Growcock goal assist, Reece goal assist.

Monroe 1, Ross 0

Piqua 5, Sidney 1: S: Dia goal.

Springboro 6, Northmont 0

Tippecanoe 9, Fairborn 1: T: Robinson 2 goals 2 assists, Smith 2 goals 2 assists.

Waynesville 7, Eaton 1

West Jefferson 6, Madison Christian 1

Wilmington 1, Clinton-Massie 0: W: Johnson goal.

Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 5, Fenwick 0: A: Sheets 2 goals 1 assist, Clough/Jones shutout.

Badin 3, McNicholas 0: B: Borg goal, Even goal, McFarland goal.

Centerville 10, Wayne 0

Graham 5, Indian Lake 0: G: McAlexander 2 goals 2 assists, Johnston shutout.

Greenville 7, West Carrollton 0: G: Lyons 3 goals, Elam 3 goals, Crampton/Wright shutout.

Jonathan Alder 9, London 1

Kenton Ridge 5, Bellefontaine 0: KR: Fyffe 5 goals, Briggs 3 assists, Swords shutout.

Miamisburg 1, Springfield 0

Northwestern 3, North Union 2: N: Deards 3 goals, Errett 2 assists.

Springboro 3, Northmont 1

Springfield Shawnee 0, Ben Logan 0

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0

Troy 7, Stebbins 0

Tuesday’s Results

Cin. Country Day 10, Cin. Christian 0

Clinton-Massie 3, Wilmington 1: W: Mellinger goal.

Coldwater 0, Continental 0

Edgewood 4, Franklin 1

Greeneview 7, Springfield 3: S: Burcham 2 goals.

Lebanon 2, Loveland 1

Legacy Christian 6, Lehman Catholic 1

Ottawa-Glandorf 1, St. Marys 0

Preble Shawnee 6, Dixie 0: PS: Unger 4 goals, Ford 2 goals, Murphy shutout.

Ross 2, Monroe 0: R: Taylor goal, Atkinson goal, Michel shutout.

Stivers 3, Belmont 0: S: Curtis 2 goals, Richter goal, Halpin shutout.

Sycamore 9, Hamilton 0

Girls Tennis

MVTCA Area Rankings

Division I

1. Centerville; 2. Beavercreek; 3. Springboro; 4. Bellbrook; 5. Troy; 6. Butler; 7. Greenville; 8. Fairborn; 9. Fairmont; 10. Miamisburg.

Division II

1. Miami Valley; 2. Oakwood; 3. Chaminade Julienne; 4. Tippecanoe; 5. Alter; 6. Eaton; 7. Kenton Ridge; 8. Northwestern; 9. Franklin; 10. Lehman Catholic.

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 4, Tippecanoe 1

Bellbrook 5, Northmont 0

Eaton 3, Alter 2

Kenton Ridge 5, Fairborn 0

Miami Valley 5, Miamisburg 0

Monroe 4, Fairmont 1

Oakwood 5, Middletown Madison 0

Springboro 3, Chaminade Julienne 2

Talawanda 4, McAuley 1

Tecumseh 4, Urbana 1

Troy 3, Northwestern 2

West Carrollton 4, Xenia 1

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 4, Milton-Union 1

Bellefontaine 3, Northwestern 2

Greenville 4, Sidney 1

Harrison 5, Edgewood 0

Kenton Ridge 5, Urbana 0

Lebanon 3, Talawanda 2

Lima Bath 4, Lehman Catholic 1

McAuley 4, Ross 1

Oak Hills 5, Middletown 0

Oakwood 5, Carlisle 0

Springboro 5, Wayne 0

Stebbins 3, West Carrollton 2

Sycamore 5, Fairfield 0

Tecumseh 3, London 2

Tippecanoe 5, Butler 0

Troy 4, Piqua 1

Valley View 3, Brookville 2

Boys Golf

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

At Glenview

Qualifying Teams: 1. Lakota West 299 (Fujiwara 67, Wullenweber 71, Krummen 83, Johnston 80, Treherne 81); 2. Lakota East 303 (Hayes 72, Harden 76, Smith 79, Hoover 77, Keller 78); 3. Loveland 306; 4. Moeller.

Division III

At Shelby Oaks

Qualifying Teams: 1. Lehman Catholic 313 (Williams 78, Frantz 80, Ulbrich 78, Rigel 82, Petersen 77); 2. Botkins 327 (Heuker 81, Meyer 77, Dietz 88, Monnin 83, Koenig 86); 3. Russia 333 (Counts 82, Voisard 86, Bergman 84, Monnin 94, Hoehne 81); 4. Emmanuel Christian 339 (Kohl 79, Linson 81, Hoying 90, Hoying 91, Gainer 89).

Area Individual Qualifiers: Lefevre (Fort Recovery) 75; Woolley (Jackson Center) 78; Hazelbaker (Jackson Center) 82; Barhorst (Troy Christian) 82.

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Sidney 157, Fairlawn 172: F: Maddy 39, Abke 44, Hammond 44. S: Taylor 38, Goffena 38.

GWOC Tournament

Team Results (Top 5): Centerville 286; Springboro 292; Beavercreek 303; Northmont 327; Fairmont, Miamisburg, Wayne 331.

Individual Results: Haney (Wayne) 66; Allen (Centerville) 71; Dixon (Springboro) 71; Jasti (Centerville) 71; Reddy (Centerville) 71.

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 160, Springfield 179

Middletown 208, Norwood 215

Girls Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Sidney 240, Lehman Catholic 241

GWOC Tournament

Team Results (Top 5): Springboro 318; Centerville 336; Fairmont 394; Northmont 401; Beavercreek 405.

Individual Results: Snow (Centerville) 75, Dunkle (Springboro) 76, Brown (Springboro) 77.

GMC Tournament

Team Results (Top 5): Sycamore 630; Lakota East 668; Mason 680; Oak Hills 730; Lakota West 819.

Tuesday’s Results

Bethel 202, Miami East 232: ME: Stevens 52, Minnich 59.

New Bremen 202, Fort Recovery 205

Wilmington 182, Hillsboro 203: W: Conley 41, Earley 44.

Girls Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 3, Thurgood Marshall 0

Centerville 3, Northmont 0

London 3, Graham 0

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 3, Twin Valley South 2

Arcanum 3, Tri-Village 1

Centerville 3, Springboro 2

Clinton-Massie 3, Wilmington 2

Coldwater 3, Versailles 0

Dixie 3, Franklin Monroe 0

Edgewood 3, Franklin 1

Fenwick 3, Badin 0

Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0

Middletown 3, Hamilton 0

Mississinawa Valley 3, Newton 0

Northmont 3, Wayne 1

Parkway 3, New Bremen 2

Russia 3, Fairlawn 0

Stivers 3, Belmont 0

Sycamore 3, Hamilton 1

Tippecanoe 3, Troy 0: Ti: Clawson 10 kills, Mader 5 aces, Siefring 15 digs.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.