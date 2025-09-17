H.S. Results 9/16: Ross girls soccer improves to 10-0-0

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 2, Badin 1: B: Jung goal. A: Archibald 2 goals, Hess assist.
Belmont 5, Stivers 0
Brookville 5, Carlisle 0: B: Fowler 2 goals, King goal assist, Cowens shutout.
Butler 10, Xenia 0
Calvary Christian 4, Northside Christian 0
Carroll 2, McNicholas 0: C: Haggerty goal, Wagner goal.
Centerville 4, Wayne 0
Cin. Christian 2, Cin. Country Day 0: CC: Burton goal, Hare goal, King shutout.
Edgewood 2, Franklin 1
Fairmont 4, Beavercreek 1: B: Trimmer goal.
Franklin Monroe 5, Twin Valley South 0: FM: Addis 3 goals, Huang goal, Reed goal.
Middletown Christian 6, Catholic Central 0: MC: Skaggs 4 goals 1 assist, Gross 2 goals 2 assists, Riegert shutout.
Middletown Madison 4, Northeastern 1: MM: Growcock goal assist, Reece goal assist.
Monroe 1, Ross 0
Piqua 5, Sidney 1: S: Dia goal.
Springboro 6, Northmont 0
Tippecanoe 9, Fairborn 1: T: Robinson 2 goals 2 assists, Smith 2 goals 2 assists.
Waynesville 7, Eaton 1
West Jefferson 6, Madison Christian 1
Wilmington 1, Clinton-Massie 0: W: Johnson goal.
Monday’s Results
Bellefontaine 6, Northwestern 1: B: Turner 3 goals 1 assist, Konz 1 goal 2 assists.
Bethel 5, Miami East 2: B: Rincon 2 goals, Etmans 1 goal 2 assists, Sprague goal assist.
Indian Lake 3, Kenton Ridge 2: IL: Pequignot 3 goals, Stinebaugh 2 assists.
Jonathan Alder 7, Ben Logan 0
London 1, Springfield Shawnee 0
Spencerville 3, Sidney 2
Tecumseh 8, Graham 2: T: Esparza 3 goals 1 assist, Gallegos 2 goals, Gonzalez goal assist.
Trotwood 5, Meadowdale 4
Urbana 3, West Jefferson 2
Girls Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Cin. Country Day 10, Cin. Christian 0
Clinton-Massie 3, Wilmington 1: W: Mellinger goal.
Coldwater 0, Continental 0
Edgewood 4, Franklin 1
Greeneview 7, Springfield 3: S: Burcham 2 goals.
Lebanon 2, Loveland 1
Legacy Christian 6, Lehman Catholic 1
Ottawa-Glandorf 1, St. Marys 0
Preble Shawnee 6, Dixie 0: PS: Unger 4 goals, Ford 2 goals, Murphy shutout.
Ross 2, Monroe 0: R: Taylor goal, Atkinson goal, Michel shutout.
Stivers 3, Belmont 0: S: Curtis 2 goals, Richter goal, Halpin shutout.
Sycamore 9, Hamilton 0
Monday’s Results
Alter 8, Valley View 0: A: Sheets 3 goals, VanDenabeele 1 goal 2 assists, Clough/Jones shutout.
Anna 5, West Liberty-Salem 0
Badin 2, Fairfield 2
Beavercreek 2, Lakota West 0
Ben Logan 4, Jonathan Alder 3
Kenton Ridge 8, Indian Lake 0: KR: Briggs 4 goals, Fyffe 4 goals, Swords shutout.
Middletown 8, West Carrollton 0: M: Cooper 2 goals, Dupee 2 goals, Ward 2 goals.
Milton-Union 3, Piqua 1: MU: Lowe goal, Rosenkranz goal, Copp goal.
Northmont 2, Butler 1: N: Bazile goal assist, Conti goal.
Northwestern 2, Bellefontaine 1: N: Roseberry goal assist, Rosenbaum goal. B: Shumaker goal.
Oakwood 0, Fairmont 0: O: Camacho shutout.
Reading 3, Cin. Christian 1
Springfield Shawnee 4, London 0
Urbana 3, North Union 0
Wayne 10, Ponitz 0
Wyoming 3, Hamilton 3
Girls Tennis
Tuesday’s Results
Bellbrook 4, Milton-Union 1
Bellefontaine 3, Northwestern 2
Greenville 4, Sidney 1
Harrison 5, Edgewood 0
Kenton Ridge 5, Urbana 0
Lebanon 3, Talawanda 2
McAuley 4, Ross 1
Oak Hills 5, Middletown 0
Oakwood 5, Carlisle 0
Springboro 5, Wayne 0
Stebbins 3, West Carrollton 2
Sycamore 5, Fairfield 0
Tecumseh 3, London 2
Tippecanoe 5, Butler 0
Troy 4, Piqua 1
Valley View 3, Brookville 2
Monday’s Results
Alter 5, Northmont 0: Bigby (A) d. Bergjord 6-1, 6-3; Carpenter (A) d. Evans 6-0, 6-1; Burger (A) d. Cecil 6-1, 7-5. Brandt/Schoen (A) d. Bucciarelli/Malanda 6-1, 6-2; Paul/Doorley (A) d. Scott/Hopson 6-0, 6-2.
Butler 5, West Carrollton 0
Chaminade Julienne 5, Troy 0
Eaton 5, Dixie 0
Fairborn 4, Greenon 1
Franklin 4, Carroll 1
Greenville 4, Lehman Catholic 1
London 5, Urbana 0
Middletown Madison 5, Preble Shawnee 0
Monroe 4, Valley View 1
Piqua 3, Xenia 2
Ross 4, Hamilton 1
Springboro 5, Bellbrook 0
Tecumseh 4, Sidney 1
Tippecanoe 4, Northwestern 1
Boys Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 160, Springfield 179
Middletown 208, Norwood 215
Monday’s Results
Fairfield 167, Oak Hills 171: F: Pennington 39, Piatt 41.
Fort Loramie 169, New Bremen 173: FL: Cotner 40, Gaier 41. NB: Pape 41, Rush 43.
Franklin Monroe 177, Twin Valley South 192: FM: Brumbaugh 40, Filbrun 42.
Minster 157, Anna 184: M: Prenger 36, Voisard 39.
MVL Tournament
Team Results (Top 5): Tippecanoe 307; Troy 307; Sidney 310; Butler 315; Greenville 333.
Individual Results: Sargent (Troy) 70, Smith (Xenia) 73, Majors (Fairborn) 73.
Girls Golf
Tuesday’s Results
New Bremen 202, Fort Recovery 205
Wilmington 182, Hillsboro 203: W: Conley 41, Earley 44.
Monday’s Results
Centerville 246, Wayne 254
Fort Loramie 188, Bethel 200: FL: Pleiman 45, Billing 45.
Fort Recovery 208, Russia 220: FR: Knapke 48, Evers 49.
Mechanicsburg 214, Ridgedale 275: M: DeLong 46, Stout 55.
Valley View 225, Eaton 235: VV: Kleinberg 48.
MVL Tournament
Team Results (Top 5): Tippecanoe 355; Greenville 365; Troy 392; Piqua 397; Butler 426.
Individual Results: Berning (Tippecanoe) 81, Cox (Greenville) 81, Schreiner (Tippecanoe) 83.
Girls Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Ansonia 3, Twin Valley South 2
Arcanum 3, Tri-Village 1
Centerville 3, Springboro 2
Clinton-Massie 3, Wilmington 2
Coldwater 3, Versailles 0
Dixie 3, Franklin Monroe 0
Edgewood 3, Franklin 1
Fenwick 3, Badin 0
Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0
Middletown 3, Hamilton 0
Mississinawa Valley 3, Newton 0
Northmont 3, Wayne 1
Parkway 3, New Bremen 2
Russia 3, Fairlawn 0
Stivers 3, Belmont 0
Sycamore 3, Hamilton 1
Tippecanoe 3, Troy 0: Ti: Clawson 10 kills, Mader 5 aces, Siefring 15 digs.
Monday’s Results
Anna 3, New Knoxville 2
Badin 3, Bellbrook 0
Coldwater 3, Defiance 0
Mason 3, Fenwick 2
Piqua 3, Xenia 1
Ponitz 3, Jefferson 0
Preble Shawnee 3, Belmont 0
Ross 3, Colerain 0
Sidney 3, Troy 2
Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0: T: Mader 10 kills, Clawson 8 aces, Morris 15 assists.
Trotwood 3, Clark Montessori 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.