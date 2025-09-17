H.S. Results 9/16: Ross girls soccer improves to 10-0-0

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 2, Badin 1: B: Jung goal. A: Archibald 2 goals, Hess assist.

Belmont 5, Stivers 0

Brookville 5, Carlisle 0: B: Fowler 2 goals, King goal assist, Cowens shutout.

Butler 10, Xenia 0

Calvary Christian 4, Northside Christian 0

Carroll 2, McNicholas 0: C: Haggerty goal, Wagner goal.

Centerville 4, Wayne 0

Cin. Christian 2, Cin. Country Day 0: CC: Burton goal, Hare goal, King shutout.

Edgewood 2, Franklin 1

Fairmont 4, Beavercreek 1: B: Trimmer goal.

Franklin Monroe 5, Twin Valley South 0: FM: Addis 3 goals, Huang goal, Reed goal.

Middletown Christian 6, Catholic Central 0: MC: Skaggs 4 goals 1 assist, Gross 2 goals 2 assists, Riegert shutout.

Middletown Madison 4, Northeastern 1: MM: Growcock goal assist, Reece goal assist.

Monroe 1, Ross 0

Piqua 5, Sidney 1: S: Dia goal.

Springboro 6, Northmont 0

Tippecanoe 9, Fairborn 1: T: Robinson 2 goals 2 assists, Smith 2 goals 2 assists.

Waynesville 7, Eaton 1

West Jefferson 6, Madison Christian 1

Wilmington 1, Clinton-Massie 0: W: Johnson goal.

Monday’s Results

Bellefontaine 6, Northwestern 1: B: Turner 3 goals 1 assist, Konz 1 goal 2 assists.

Bethel 5, Miami East 2: B: Rincon 2 goals, Etmans 1 goal 2 assists, Sprague goal assist.

Indian Lake 3, Kenton Ridge 2: IL: Pequignot 3 goals, Stinebaugh 2 assists.

Jonathan Alder 7, Ben Logan 0

London 1, Springfield Shawnee 0

Spencerville 3, Sidney 2

Tecumseh 8, Graham 2: T: Esparza 3 goals 1 assist, Gallegos 2 goals, Gonzalez goal assist.

Trotwood 5, Meadowdale 4

Urbana 3, West Jefferson 2

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Cin. Country Day 10, Cin. Christian 0

Clinton-Massie 3, Wilmington 1: W: Mellinger goal.

Coldwater 0, Continental 0

Edgewood 4, Franklin 1

Greeneview 7, Springfield 3: S: Burcham 2 goals.

Lebanon 2, Loveland 1

Legacy Christian 6, Lehman Catholic 1

Ottawa-Glandorf 1, St. Marys 0

Preble Shawnee 6, Dixie 0: PS: Unger 4 goals, Ford 2 goals, Murphy shutout.

Ross 2, Monroe 0: R: Taylor goal, Atkinson goal, Michel shutout.

Stivers 3, Belmont 0: S: Curtis 2 goals, Richter goal, Halpin shutout.

Sycamore 9, Hamilton 0

Monday’s Results

Alter 8, Valley View 0: A: Sheets 3 goals, VanDenabeele 1 goal 2 assists, Clough/Jones shutout.

Anna 5, West Liberty-Salem 0

Badin 2, Fairfield 2

Beavercreek 2, Lakota West 0

Ben Logan 4, Jonathan Alder 3

Kenton Ridge 8, Indian Lake 0: KR: Briggs 4 goals, Fyffe 4 goals, Swords shutout.

Middletown 8, West Carrollton 0: M: Cooper 2 goals, Dupee 2 goals, Ward 2 goals.

Milton-Union 3, Piqua 1: MU: Lowe goal, Rosenkranz goal, Copp goal.

Northmont 2, Butler 1: N: Bazile goal assist, Conti goal.

Northwestern 2, Bellefontaine 1: N: Roseberry goal assist, Rosenbaum goal. B: Shumaker goal.

Oakwood 0, Fairmont 0: O: Camacho shutout.

Reading 3, Cin. Christian 1

Springfield Shawnee 4, London 0

Urbana 3, North Union 0

Wayne 10, Ponitz 0

Wyoming 3, Hamilton 3

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 4, Milton-Union 1

Bellefontaine 3, Northwestern 2

Greenville 4, Sidney 1

Harrison 5, Edgewood 0

Kenton Ridge 5, Urbana 0

Lebanon 3, Talawanda 2

McAuley 4, Ross 1

Oak Hills 5, Middletown 0

Oakwood 5, Carlisle 0

Springboro 5, Wayne 0

Stebbins 3, West Carrollton 2

Sycamore 5, Fairfield 0

Tecumseh 3, London 2

Tippecanoe 5, Butler 0

Troy 4, Piqua 1

Valley View 3, Brookville 2

Monday’s Results

Alter 5, Northmont 0: Bigby (A) d. Bergjord 6-1, 6-3; Carpenter (A) d. Evans 6-0, 6-1; Burger (A) d. Cecil 6-1, 7-5. Brandt/Schoen (A) d. Bucciarelli/Malanda 6-1, 6-2; Paul/Doorley (A) d. Scott/Hopson 6-0, 6-2.

Butler 5, West Carrollton 0

Chaminade Julienne 5, Troy 0

Eaton 5, Dixie 0

Fairborn 4, Greenon 1

Franklin 4, Carroll 1

Greenville 4, Lehman Catholic 1

London 5, Urbana 0

Middletown Madison 5, Preble Shawnee 0

Monroe 4, Valley View 1

Piqua 3, Xenia 2

Ross 4, Hamilton 1

Springboro 5, Bellbrook 0

Tecumseh 4, Sidney 1

Tippecanoe 4, Northwestern 1

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 160, Springfield 179

Middletown 208, Norwood 215

Monday’s Results

Fairfield 167, Oak Hills 171: F: Pennington 39, Piatt 41.

Fort Loramie 169, New Bremen 173: FL: Cotner 40, Gaier 41. NB: Pape 41, Rush 43.

Franklin Monroe 177, Twin Valley South 192: FM: Brumbaugh 40, Filbrun 42.

Minster 157, Anna 184: M: Prenger 36, Voisard 39.

MVL Tournament

Team Results (Top 5): Tippecanoe 307; Troy 307; Sidney 310; Butler 315; Greenville 333.

Individual Results: Sargent (Troy) 70, Smith (Xenia) 73, Majors (Fairborn) 73.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

New Bremen 202, Fort Recovery 205

Wilmington 182, Hillsboro 203: W: Conley 41, Earley 44.

Monday’s Results

Centerville 246, Wayne 254

Fort Loramie 188, Bethel 200: FL: Pleiman 45, Billing 45.

Fort Recovery 208, Russia 220: FR: Knapke 48, Evers 49.

Mechanicsburg 214, Ridgedale 275: M: DeLong 46, Stout 55.

Valley View 225, Eaton 235: VV: Kleinberg 48.

MVL Tournament

Team Results (Top 5): Tippecanoe 355; Greenville 365; Troy 392; Piqua 397; Butler 426.

Individual Results: Berning (Tippecanoe) 81, Cox (Greenville) 81, Schreiner (Tippecanoe) 83.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 3, Twin Valley South 2

Arcanum 3, Tri-Village 1

Centerville 3, Springboro 2

Clinton-Massie 3, Wilmington 2

Coldwater 3, Versailles 0

Dixie 3, Franklin Monroe 0

Edgewood 3, Franklin 1

Fenwick 3, Badin 0

Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0

Middletown 3, Hamilton 0

Mississinawa Valley 3, Newton 0

Northmont 3, Wayne 1

Parkway 3, New Bremen 2

Russia 3, Fairlawn 0

Stivers 3, Belmont 0

Sycamore 3, Hamilton 1

Tippecanoe 3, Troy 0: Ti: Clawson 10 kills, Mader 5 aces, Siefring 15 digs.

Monday’s Results

Anna 3, New Knoxville 2

Badin 3, Bellbrook 0

Coldwater 3, Defiance 0

Mason 3, Fenwick 2

Piqua 3, Xenia 1

Ponitz 3, Jefferson 0

Preble Shawnee 3, Belmont 0

Ross 3, Colerain 0

Sidney 3, Troy 2

Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0: T: Mader 10 kills, Clawson 8 aces, Morris 15 assists.

Trotwood 3, Clark Montessori 0

