H.S. Results 8/26: Football week 2 scores, boxes

PREP RESULTS

Football

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 62, Ponitz 7

Deer Park 30, Shroder 0

Delphos St. John’s 42, Lima Central Catholic 40

Dematha Catholic (MD) 35, Springfield 7

Mt. Healthy 40, Ross 14

Southeastern 30, Lehman Catholic 21

St. Xavier 44, Detroit MLK (MI) 8

West Liberty-Salem 42, Ben Logan 7

Friday’s Results

Alter 49, Thurgood Marshall 6

Anderson 48, Loveland 14

Ansonia 56, Covington 0

Archbold 29, St. Henry 0

Badin 10, St. Francis DeSales 6

Brookville 28, Anna 21

Butler 27, Piqua 3

Carlisle 34, Miami East 20

Cedarville 35, East Clinton 0

Celina 37, St. Marys 15

Chaminade Julienne 67, Belmont 0

Chillicothe Southeastern 27, Madison Plains 6

Cin. Country Day 33, Bradford 6

Clinton-Massie 42, Edgewood 0

Clermont Northeastern 33, MVCA 21

Coldwater 28, Bellefontaine 25

Defiance 16, Wapakoneta 13

Dixie 35, Mississinawa Valley 27

Dublin Coffman 22, Centerville 14

Dunbar 34, Walnut Ridge 14

East Central 42, Harrison 7

Elder 35, St. Neumann and Goretti (PA) 14

Elida 13, Lima Shawnee 9

Fenwick 49, Talawanda 0

Hamilton 21, Lakota East 0

Indian Hill 42, Northwest 7

Indian Lake 22, Fairbanks 6

Jonathan Alder 56, Buckeye Valley 35

Kenton 52, Ottawa-Glandorf 29

Kenton Ridge 44, Bethel 0

Kings 37, Turpin 10

Lockland 54, Southern Buckeye 6

London 21, Chillicothe 0

Mariemont 28, Norwood 7

Marion Local 63, Franklin 7

Mason 24, Oak Hills 14

Meadowdale 22, Woodward 18

Miamisburg 14, Bellbrook 10

Middletown 20, Colerain 3

Middletown Madison 21, Gamble Montessori 6

Milford 34, Lebanon 29

Minster 35, Graham 0

Moeller 57, Bishop Dwenger (IN) 0

National Trail 28, Tri-County North 21

New Bremen 28, Mechanicsburg 7

Northmont 35, La Salle 31

North Union 41, Triad 0

Northwestern 34, Greenon 0

Oakwood 38, Northridge 12

Parkway 48, North Central 27

Pickerington Central 25, Wayne 20

Princeton 18, Lakota West 3

Riverside 23, Northeastern 22

Roger Bacon 39, Western Hills 20

Sidney 28, Stebbins 14

Springfield Shawnee 35, Madeira 7

Sycamore 24, Fairfield 21

Tecumseh 28, Carroll 14

Tippecanoe 27, Fairborn 6

Tri-Village 48, Preble Shawnee 14

Trotwood 38, Fairmont 8

Troy 58, Greenville 0

Twin Valley South 43, Arcanum 13

Urbana 28, Fort Recovery 20

Valley View 60, Milton-Union 7

Van Wert 64, Lima Bath 42

Versailles 35, Fort Loramie 0

Waynesville 24, Greeneview 20

West Clermont 33, Little Miami 14

West Liberty Salem 42, Benjamin Logan 7

Wheelersburg 20, McNicholas 17

Withrow 29, Springboro 10

Worthington Christian 48, Dayton Christian 6

Wyoming 13, Monroe 0

Xenia 37, West Carrollton 7

Thursday’s Results

Eaton 49, Richmond 7

BOX SCORES

BUTLER 27, PIQUA 3

B 7 3 3 14 – 27

P 0 3 0 0 – 3

First Quarter

B: Flohre 1 run (Bradley kick).

Second Quarter

P: Heath 29 FG.

B: Bradley 28 FG.

Third Quarter

B: Bradley 28 FG.

Fourth Quarter

B: Flohre 3 run (Bradley kick).

B: Flohre 71 punt return (Bradley kick).

DUBLIN COFFMAN 22, CENTERVILLE 14

C 0 7 0 7 – 14

DC 0 10 3 9 – 22

Second Quarter

DC: Hart 26 run (Schramm kick).

C: Newcomb 10 pass from Wells (Gantz kick).

DC: Schramm 39 FG.

Third Quarter

DC: Schramm 22 FG.

Fourth Quarter

C: Newcomb 33 run (Gantz kick).

DC: Losey 8 pass from Hart (run fail).

DC: Schramm 46 FG.

FENWICK 49, TALAWANDA 0

F 35 14 0 0 – 49

T 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

F: Schmuelling 1 run (Morris kick).

F: Vann 12 run (Morris kick).

F: Schmuelling 2 run (Morris kick).

F: Vann 6 run (Morris kick).

F: Vann 56 punt return (Morris kick).

Second Quarter

F: Schmuelling 3 run (Morris kick).

F: Tanaka 15 run (Morris kick).

HAMILTON 21, LAKOTA EAST 0

H 7 14 0 0 – 21

LE 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

H: Harper 25 pass from Mathis (Stephens kick).

Second Quarter

H: Shephard-Ruffin 43 pass from Mathis (Stephens kick).

H: Bennett-McCoy 12 run (Stephens kick).

MARION LOCAL 63, FRANKLIN 7

ML 28 20 7 8 – 63

F 0 0 7 0 – 7

First Quarter

ML: Hoelscher 16 pass from Knouff (Bills kick).

ML: Knouff 13 run (Bills kick).

ML: Hess 5 run (Bills kick).

ML: Everman 24 pass from Knouff (Bills kick).

Second Quarter

ML: Hess 43 run (Bills kick).

ML: Hoelscher 67 punt return (kick fail).

ML: Hoelscher 9 pass from Knouff (Bills kick).

Third Quarter

F: Carter 92 kickoff return (Harker kick).

ML: Pavelka 41 pass from Mescher (Bills kick).

Fourth Quarter

ML: Eifert 26 pass from Mescher (Albers reception).

MIDDLETOWN 20, COLERAIN 3

C 3 0 0 0 – 3

M 0 0 14 6 – 20

First Quarter

C: McAfee 27 FG.

Third Quarter

M: Shields 6 pass from Landers (King kick).

M: Landers 6 run (King kick).

Fourth Quarter

M: Landers 30 run (kick fail).

MILFORD 34, LEBANON 29

M 14 7 7 6 – 34

L 0 3 14 12 – 29

First Quarter

M: Davis 89 punt return (Cooper kick).

M: Davis 16 pass from Brand (Cooper kick).

Second Quarter

L: Forte 20 FG.

M: Luani 3 run (Cooper kick).

Third Quarter

M: Melgard 39 pass from Brand (Cooper kick).

L: Edmonds 12 pass from Faler (Forte kick).

L: Koch 42 pass from Wallace (Forte kick).

Fourth Quarter

M: Davis 14 pass from Brand (pass fail).

MINSTER 35, GRAHAM 0

G 0 0 0 0 – 0

M 0 21 7 7 – 35

Second Quarter

M: Niemeyer 26 pass from Stephey (Bergman kick).

M: Schmiesing 11 pass from Stephey (Bergman kick).

M: Niemeyer 20 pass from Stephey (Bergman kick).

Third Quarter

M: Bergman 2 run (Bergman kick).

Fourth Quarter

M: Stephey 5 run (Bergman kick).

NORTHMONT 35, LA SALLE 31

L 7 14 3 7 – 31

N 7 21 7 0 – 35

First Quarter

L: Stenson 13 pass from McLaughlin (Schroer kick).

N: Williams 70 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).

Second Quarter

L: Reynolds 38 pass from McLaughlin (Schroer kick).

N: Brew 5 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).

L: Ogdan 3 pass from McLaughlin (Schroer kick).

N: Brew 97 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).

N: Williams 28 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).

Third Quarte

L: Schroer 26 FG.

N: Sales 45 fumble return (Warren kick).

Fourth Quarter

L: Reynolds 29 pass from McLaughlin (Schroer kick).

NORTHWESTERN 34, GREENON 0

G 0 0 0 0 – 0

N 0 7 27 0 – 34

Second Quarter

N: Moore 29 pass from Smith (Stacey kick).

Third Quarter

N: Shaffer 30 pass from Smith (Stacey kick).

N: Moore 60 pass from Smith (Stacey kick).

N: Allen 49 run (kick fail).

N: Malone 8 pass from Smith (Stacey kick).

PICKERINGTON CENTRAL 25, WAYNE 20

W 0 13 7 0 – 20

PC 7 9 3 6 – 25

First Quarter

PC: Retherford 2 pass from Williams (Goulet kick).

Second Quarter

W: Thompson 10 run (Shaw kick).

W: Safety.

PC: Alexander 24 run (Goulet kick).

W: Averette-Brown 70 pass from Lewis (kick fail).

Third Quarter

W: Thompson 3 run (Shaw kick).

PC: Goulet 28 FG.

Fourth Quarter

PC: Heller 12 run (run fail).

PRINCETON 18, LAKOTA WEST 3

P 0 0 6 12 – 18

LW 0 3 0 0 – 3

Second Quarter

LW: Benner 24 FG.

Third Quarter

P: Hambrick 1 run (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

P: Hambrick 2 run (kick fail).

P: Nelson 15 interception return (kick fail).

SIDNEY 28, STEBBINS 14

St 0 7 0 7 – 14

Si 14 14 0 0 – 28

First Quarter

Si: Fleming 3 run (Flynn kick).

Si: Spradling 53 pass from Herron (Flynn kick).

Second Quarter

Si: Fleming 24 pass from Herron (Flynn kick).

St: Lyles 32 run (Holman kick).

Si: New 27 pass from Herron (Flynn kick).

Fourth Quarter

St: Harris 96 run (Holman kick).

SYCAMORE 24, FAIRFIELD 21

S 7 3 14 0 – 24

F 7 7 0 7 – 21

First Quarter

S: Branam 1 run (Schnelle kick).

F: Fataki 6 run (McGuire kick).

Second Quarter

F: Moser 3 pass from Fisher (McGuire kick).

S: Schnelle 24 FG.

Third Quarter

S: Branam 6 pass from Truter (Schnelle kick).

S: Terrell 11 run (Schnelle kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Spiller 45 pass from Fisher (McGuire kick).

TIPPECANOE 27, FAIRBORN 6

T 3 0 17 7 – 27

F 0 6 0 0 – 6

First Quarter

T: Bailey 24 FG.

Second Quarter

F: Kidd 11 run (kick fail).

Third Quarter

T: Schultz 21 run (Bailey kick).

T: Sivon 6 pass from Schultz (Bailey kick).

T: Bailey 21 FG.

Fourth Quarter

T: Trent 6 run (Bailey kick).

WEST LIBERTY-SALEM 42, BEN LOGAN 7

WLS 7 7 14 14 – 42

BL 0 7 0 0 – 7

First Quarter

WLS: McGill 4 run (Cole kick).

Second Quarter

WLS: McGill 5 run (Cole kick).

BL: Dilbone 26 pass from Andrix (Bailey kick).

Third Quarter

WLS: McGill 38 run (Cole kick).

WLS: Evans 8 pass from Hostetler (Cole kick).

Fourth Quarter

WLS: McGill 18 run (Cole kick).

WLS: Shifflet 14 run (Cole kick).

WITHROW 29, SPRINGBORO 10

W 7 15 7 0 – 29

S 7 3 0 0 – 10

First Quarter

W: Simmons 4 run (Shaffer kick).

S: Standifer 1 run (Greenberg kick).

Second Quarter

W: Simmons 2 run (Shaffer kick).

S: Safety.

S: Greenberg 29 FG.

W: Moses 35 pass from Dunn (pass fail).

Third Quarter

W: Dunn 36 run (Shaffer kick).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Bethel 0, Springfield Shawnee 0: B: Bean shutout.

Dayton Christian 2, Worthington Christian 0: Keenan goal assist.

Tecumseh 8, Fairborn 0: T: Munoz 2 goals, Medina 2 goals, Gonzalez 2 assists.

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Newton 11, Northeastern 0: Ne: Hess 3 goals, Hines 3 goals, Fisher 2 goals.

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Springboro 2: B: Pavlak 19 kills, Davis 19 kills 18 assists 12 digs, Stamm 9 kills.

Chaminade Julienne 2, Tecumseh 0

Tippecanoe 3, Eaton 0: T: Clawson 14 kills, Aselage 9 aces, Siefring 18 digs.

Cross Country

Saturday’s Results

Bob Schul Invitational

Boys

Big School Team Results: Madeira 108; Bellefontaine 121; Centerville 137; Bellbrook 151; Piqua 158; Franklin 160; Oakwood 197; Lima Shawnee 202; Butler 259; Troy 263; Wapakoneta 265; Harrison 305; Wayne 309; Middletown 317; Wyoming 362; Bethel 397; Fairborn 415; Sidney 459; Xenia 583.

Small School Team Results: West Liberty-Salem 69; Botkins 134; Versailles 151; Cedarville 153; Minster 175; Russia 176; Milton-Union 196; Covington 230; Brookville 262; Newton 322; Summit Country Day 332; Arcanum 386; Valley View 397; Dixie 404; St. Henry 418; Urbana 419; Fort Recovery 419; Houston 473; Indian Lake 487; Preble Shawnee 505; Lehman Catholic 538; Alter 540; Franklin Monroe 554; Tri-Village 696; Carroll 767.

Girls

Big School Team Results: Oakwood 66; Bellbrook 91; Troy 146; Wyoming 193; Wapakoneta 199; Valley View 214; Indian Lake 231; Urbana 242; Sidney 253; Bellefontaine 257; Butler 260; Lima Shawnee 269; Franklin 285; Piqua 325; Alter 408; Harrison 420; Xenia 437; Fairborn 460; Preble Shawnee 495; Belmont 529; Meadowdale 540; Carroll 637.

Small School Team Results: Minster 80; Madeira 89; West Liberty-Salem 89; Botkins 129; Versailles 152; Summit Country Day 163; Fort Recovery 185; Brookville 212; St. Henry 263; Covington 278; Cedarville 299; Russia 321; Milton-Union 375; Newton 425; Mississinawa Valley 431; Franklin Monroe 450; Troy Christian 475; Miami Valley 482; Houston 553.

