H.S. Results 8/26: Danklefsen drops in 4 goals, 2 assists in Sidney win

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 3, Troy Christian 3: A: Miller goal, Snyder goal.
Badin 8, Eaton 0: B: Questa 2 goals 2 assists, Hall 2 goals, Aichele shutout.
Beavercreek 9, Miamisburg 0
Bellefontaine 2, River Valley 1: B: Hudson goal, Turner goal.
Butler 15, Greenville 1
Calvary Christian 9, Lima Central Catholic 3: CC: Buchenroth 3 goals 2 assists, Dillon 2 goals.
Carroll 1, Dayton Christian 0: C: Haggerty goal.
Colerain 4, Hamilton 1
Fairborn 4, West Carrollton 1
Fairmont 1, Wayne 0: F: Herman goal, Dewald, Fourman shutout.
Fenwick 5, Edgewood 0
Lakota East 3, Middletown 0: LE: Edwards goal, Jones goal, Bikoko goal, Maslin shutout.
Lakota West 4, Fairfield 0: LW: Marchand 3 goals, Ghanem goal.
Legacy Christian 0, Brookville 0: B: Cowens shutout.
Milton-Union 3, Valley View 2: MU: Forrest goal assist, Fraley goal assist, Thompson goal.
Northwest 2, Talawanda 0
Oakwood 2, Monroe 0
Piqua 3, Stebbins 1: P: Streib goal, Penrod goal, Martinez 2 assists.
Sidney 7, Xenia 1: S: Danklefsen 4 goals 2 assists, Dia 2 goals, Ambos goal assist.
Springboro 8, Springfield 0
Troy 2, Tippecanoe 2
Wilmington 4, Clinton-Massie 0: W: Tecu 2 goals, Angelica goal, Wulff goal.
Monday’s Results
Ben Logan 1, Graham 0
Bethel 2, Waynesville 1: B: Sprague goal assist, Shirinov goal.
Edgewood 1, Carlisle 0
Fairbanks 11, Northeastern 0
Franklin 4, Middletown Madison 1: MM: Growcock goal.
Indian Lake 3, Calvary Christian 1: IL: Pequignot 3 goals, Clary 2 assists.
Ponitz 12, Trotwood 0
Tecumseh 4, Bellefontaine 0: T: Samosky 2 goals, Gonzalez goal, Gallegos goal.
Urbana 4, London 1
Wapakoneta 3, Jackson Center 0
West Liberty-Salem 4, Catholic Central 0
Girls Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Anderson 3, Lebanon 2
Carlisle 9, Yellow Springs 0: C: Jones 2 goals, Smalley 2 goals, Combs, Steckel shutout.
Clinton-Massie 7, Wilmington 0
Delphos St. John’s 2, Coldwater 2
Fenwick 4, Edgewood 1
Hamilton 2, Colerain 1: H: Ramey goal, Thieken goal.
Oakwood 3, Monroe 0: O: Morrissey 3 goals, Camacho shutout.
Ross 5, Eaton 0
Monday’s Results
Alter 3, McAuley 1: A: Kyre goal, Mwamukonda goal, Sheets goal assist.
Ben Logan 6, Graham 2: BL: Norviel 3 goals, Chamberlain goal assist, Stoodt goal assist.
Bethel 2, Xenia 0
Carroll 3, Northmont 2
Chaminade Julienne 1, Beavercreek 0
Edgewood 3, Carlisle 0
Fairborn 6, Middletown 0
Jonathan Alder 2, Kenton Ridge 1: KR: Fyffe goal. JA: Fiorini goal, Piciano goal.
Middletown Madison 3, Franklin 2
Mt. Notre Dame 1, Badin 0
North Union 7, Indian Lake 2
Sidney 2, Bellbrook 0: S: Koester goal, McKinney goal, Morgan shutout.
Springboro 1, Mount Notre Dame 0
Springfield Shawnee 4, Northwestern 0
Tecumseh 6, Bellefontaine 1: B: Watson goal. T: Spencer 4 goals, Runner goal assist, Dix goal.
Urbana 8, London 0
Valley View 3, Miamisburg 2
Wayne 3, Twin Valley South 1: TVS: Butler goal. W: Saidi 2 goals, O’Connor goal assist.
Boys Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Botkins 156, Anna 181: B: Heuker 37, Meyer 38.
Clinton-Massie 161, Miami Trace 167, Washington C.H. 173: CM: DeHart 38.
Versailles 154, Pakrway 174: V: Phlipot 37, Wagner 38.
Wayne 169, Fairborn 224: W: Haney 38, Moore 39.
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 176, Preble Shawnee 179: A: Stephens 40, Kramer 42.
Botkins 164, Sidney 168: B: Heuker 38, Meyer 40.
Fort Loramie 173, Fairlawn 185: Fa: Maddy 39, Abke 40. FL: Cotner 40, Gaier 40.
Jonathan Alder 153, London 192
Hamilton 175, Oak Hills 181
Mason 158, Lakota West 162, Fairfield 177: LW: Wullenweber 33.
Minster 152, Parkway 175: P: Lyons 39. M: Prenger 35, Wiss 35.
Troy 170, Russia 181: T: Davis 38, Sargent 40.
Versailles 158, New Knoxville 182
Girls Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Russia 206, Covington 246
Monday’s Results
Fort Loramie 184, Lehman Catholic 249: FL: Pleiman 42, Gehret 46.
Fort Recovery 197, Coldwater 204: C: Bruns 50, Davis 50, Froning 50.
Minster 189, Parkway 272: M: Heitkamp 44.
New Bremen 201, Parkway 271
SBAAC Tournament
Team Results (Top 5): Clinton-Massie 177; Wilmington 180; Goshen 187; New Richmond 213; Bethel-Tate 219.
Girls Tennis
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 5, Wayne 0
Bellbrook 3, Beavercreek 2
Celina 5, Lehman Catholic 0
Eaton 4, Brookville 1
Edgewood 4, Valley View 1
Fairborn 3, Sidney 2
Fairfield 3, Lakota West 1
Greenville 5, Stebbins 0
Lakota East 4, Fairfield 1
Middletown Madison 5, Greeneview 0
Monroe 4, Badin 1
Northmont 4, Springfield 1
Oak Hills 4, Lakota West 1
Ross 5, Northwest 0
Springboro 4, Miamisburg 1
Talawanda 3, Seton ‘B’ 2
Tippecanoe 5, West Carrollton 0
Monday’s Results
Eaton 3, Talawanda 2
Fairborn 5, Xenia 0
Franklin 5, Dixie 0
Lakota East 5, Badin 0
Miami Valley 5, Bellbrook 0
Monroe 5, Hamilton 0
Tecumseh 3, Northmont 2
Tippecanoe 4, Alter 1
Troy 4, Lehman Catholic 1
West Clermont 5, Middletown 0
Girls Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 3, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 2
Fairmont 3, Wayne 1
Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0
Middletown Christian 3, Northwest 0
Mississinawa Valley 3, Preble Shawnee 0
Newton 3, National Trail 0: Ne: Rapp 11 kills, Stetzel 21 assists 5 aces.
Piqua 3, Fairborn 0
Russia 3, Anna 0
Sidney 3, West Carrollton 0
Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: T: Mader 11 kills, Morris 18 assists, Siefring 10 digs.
Tri-Village 3, Twin Valley South 0
Versailles 3, Celina 0
Wilmington 3, Clinton-Massie 2
Xenia 3, Greenville 2
Monday’s Results
Belmont 3, Jefferson Township 0
Cin. Christian 3, Deer Park 0
Dunbar 3, Meadowdale 0
Edgewood 3, Carlisle 0
Fenwick 3, Badin 0
Greenville 3, Troy 2
Marion Local 3, Celina 1
New Knoxville 3, Botkins 1
Parkway 3, South Adams 0
Piqua 3, West Carrollton 0
Sidney 3, Stebbins 0
Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Clawson 16 kills, Morris 22 assists, Siefring 18 digs.
Trotwood 3, Thurgood Marshall 0
Valley View 3, Twin Valley South 0
