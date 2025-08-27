H.S. Results 8/26: Danklefsen drops in 4 goals, 2 assists in Sidney win

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 3, Troy Christian 3: A: Miller goal, Snyder goal.

Badin 8, Eaton 0: B: Questa 2 goals 2 assists, Hall 2 goals, Aichele shutout.

Beavercreek 9, Miamisburg 0

Bellefontaine 2, River Valley 1: B: Hudson goal, Turner goal.

Butler 15, Greenville 1

Calvary Christian 9, Lima Central Catholic 3: CC: Buchenroth 3 goals 2 assists, Dillon 2 goals.

Carroll 1, Dayton Christian 0: C: Haggerty goal.

Colerain 4, Hamilton 1

Fairborn 4, West Carrollton 1

Fairmont 1, Wayne 0: F: Herman goal, Dewald, Fourman shutout.

Fenwick 5, Edgewood 0

Lakota East 3, Middletown 0: LE: Edwards goal, Jones goal, Bikoko goal, Maslin shutout.

Lakota West 4, Fairfield 0: LW: Marchand 3 goals, Ghanem goal.

Legacy Christian 0, Brookville 0: B: Cowens shutout.

Milton-Union 3, Valley View 2: MU: Forrest goal assist, Fraley goal assist, Thompson goal.

Northwest 2, Talawanda 0

Oakwood 2, Monroe 0

Piqua 3, Stebbins 1: P: Streib goal, Penrod goal, Martinez 2 assists.

Sidney 7, Xenia 1: S: Danklefsen 4 goals 2 assists, Dia 2 goals, Ambos goal assist.

Springboro 8, Springfield 0

Troy 2, Tippecanoe 2

Wilmington 4, Clinton-Massie 0: W: Tecu 2 goals, Angelica goal, Wulff goal.

Monday’s Results

Ben Logan 1, Graham 0

Bethel 2, Waynesville 1: B: Sprague goal assist, Shirinov goal.

Edgewood 1, Carlisle 0

Fairbanks 11, Northeastern 0

Franklin 4, Middletown Madison 1: MM: Growcock goal.

Indian Lake 3, Calvary Christian 1: IL: Pequignot 3 goals, Clary 2 assists.

Ponitz 12, Trotwood 0

Tecumseh 4, Bellefontaine 0: T: Samosky 2 goals, Gonzalez goal, Gallegos goal.

Urbana 4, London 1

Wapakoneta 3, Jackson Center 0

West Liberty-Salem 4, Catholic Central 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Anderson 3, Lebanon 2

Carlisle 9, Yellow Springs 0: C: Jones 2 goals, Smalley 2 goals, Combs, Steckel shutout.

Clinton-Massie 7, Wilmington 0

Delphos St. John’s 2, Coldwater 2

Fenwick 4, Edgewood 1

Hamilton 2, Colerain 1: H: Ramey goal, Thieken goal.

Oakwood 3, Monroe 0: O: Morrissey 3 goals, Camacho shutout.

Ross 5, Eaton 0

Monday’s Results

Alter 3, McAuley 1: A: Kyre goal, Mwamukonda goal, Sheets goal assist.

Ben Logan 6, Graham 2: BL: Norviel 3 goals, Chamberlain goal assist, Stoodt goal assist.

Bethel 2, Xenia 0

Carroll 3, Northmont 2

Chaminade Julienne 1, Beavercreek 0

Edgewood 3, Carlisle 0

Fairborn 6, Middletown 0

Jonathan Alder 2, Kenton Ridge 1: KR: Fyffe goal. JA: Fiorini goal, Piciano goal.

Middletown Madison 3, Franklin 2

Mt. Notre Dame 1, Badin 0

North Union 7, Indian Lake 2

Sidney 2, Bellbrook 0: S: Koester goal, McKinney goal, Morgan shutout.

Springboro 1, Mount Notre Dame 0

Springfield Shawnee 4, Northwestern 0

Tecumseh 6, Bellefontaine 1: B: Watson goal. T: Spencer 4 goals, Runner goal assist, Dix goal.

Urbana 8, London 0

Valley View 3, Miamisburg 2

Wayne 3, Twin Valley South 1: TVS: Butler goal. W: Saidi 2 goals, O’Connor goal assist.

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Botkins 156, Anna 181: B: Heuker 37, Meyer 38.

Clinton-Massie 161, Miami Trace 167, Washington C.H. 173: CM: DeHart 38.

Versailles 154, Pakrway 174: V: Phlipot 37, Wagner 38.

Wayne 169, Fairborn 224: W: Haney 38, Moore 39.

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 176, Preble Shawnee 179: A: Stephens 40, Kramer 42.

Botkins 164, Sidney 168: B: Heuker 38, Meyer 40.

Fort Loramie 173, Fairlawn 185: Fa: Maddy 39, Abke 40. FL: Cotner 40, Gaier 40.

Jonathan Alder 153, London 192

Hamilton 175, Oak Hills 181

Mason 158, Lakota West 162, Fairfield 177: LW: Wullenweber 33.

Minster 152, Parkway 175: P: Lyons 39. M: Prenger 35, Wiss 35.

Troy 170, Russia 181: T: Davis 38, Sargent 40.

Versailles 158, New Knoxville 182

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Russia 206, Covington 246

Monday’s Results

Fort Loramie 184, Lehman Catholic 249: FL: Pleiman 42, Gehret 46.

Fort Recovery 197, Coldwater 204: C: Bruns 50, Davis 50, Froning 50.

Minster 189, Parkway 272: M: Heitkamp 44.

New Bremen 201, Parkway 271

SBAAC Tournament

Team Results (Top 5): Clinton-Massie 177; Wilmington 180; Goshen 187; New Richmond 213; Bethel-Tate 219.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Wayne 0

Bellbrook 3, Beavercreek 2

Celina 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Eaton 4, Brookville 1

Edgewood 4, Valley View 1

Fairborn 3, Sidney 2

Fairfield 3, Lakota West 1

Greenville 5, Stebbins 0

Lakota East 4, Fairfield 1

Middletown Madison 5, Greeneview 0

Monroe 4, Badin 1

Northmont 4, Springfield 1

Oak Hills 4, Lakota West 1

Ross 5, Northwest 0

Springboro 4, Miamisburg 1

Talawanda 3, Seton ‘B’ 2

Tippecanoe 5, West Carrollton 0

Monday’s Results

Eaton 3, Talawanda 2

Fairborn 5, Xenia 0

Franklin 5, Dixie 0

Lakota East 5, Badin 0

Miami Valley 5, Bellbrook 0

Monroe 5, Hamilton 0

Tecumseh 3, Northmont 2

Tippecanoe 4, Alter 1

Troy 4, Lehman Catholic 1

West Clermont 5, Middletown 0

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 2

Fairmont 3, Wayne 1

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0

Middletown Christian 3, Northwest 0

Mississinawa Valley 3, Preble Shawnee 0

Newton 3, National Trail 0: Ne: Rapp 11 kills, Stetzel 21 assists 5 aces.

Piqua 3, Fairborn 0

Russia 3, Anna 0

Sidney 3, West Carrollton 0

Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: T: Mader 11 kills, Morris 18 assists, Siefring 10 digs.

Tri-Village 3, Twin Valley South 0

Versailles 3, Celina 0

Wilmington 3, Clinton-Massie 2

Xenia 3, Greenville 2

Monday’s Results

Belmont 3, Jefferson Township 0

Cin. Christian 3, Deer Park 0

Dunbar 3, Meadowdale 0

Edgewood 3, Carlisle 0

Fenwick 3, Badin 0

Greenville 3, Troy 2

Marion Local 3, Celina 1

New Knoxville 3, Botkins 1

Parkway 3, South Adams 0

Piqua 3, West Carrollton 0

Sidney 3, Stebbins 0

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Clawson 16 kills, Morris 22 assists, Siefring 18 digs.

Trotwood 3, Thurgood Marshall 0

Valley View 3, Twin Valley South 0

