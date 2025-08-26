H.S. Results 8/25: Spencer leads Tecumseh with 4 goal game

Monday’s Results

Ben Logan 1, Graham 0

Bethel 2, Waynesville 1: B: Sprague goal assist, Shirinov goal.

Edgewood 1, Carlisle 0

Franklin 4, Middletown Madison 1: MM: Growcock goal.

Indian Lake 3, Calvary Christian 1: IL: Pequignot 3 goals, Clary 2 assists.

Ponitz 10, Trotwood 0

Tecumseh 4, Bellefontaine 0: T: Samosky 2 goals, Gonzalez goal, Gallegos goal.

Urbana 4, London 1

Wapakoneta 3, Jackson Center 0

Girls Soccer

Monday’s Results

Alter 3, McAuley 1: A: Kyre goal, Mwamukonda goal, Sheets goal assist.

Ben Logan 6, Graham 2: BL: Norviel 3 goals, Chamberlain goal assist, Stoodt goal assist.

Carroll 3, Northmont 2

Chaminade Julienne 1, Beavercreek 0

Jonathan Alder 2, Kenton Ridge 1: KR: Fyffe goal. JA: Fiorini goal, Piciano goal.

Mt. Notre Dame 1, Badin 0

North Union 7, Indian Lake 2

Sidney 2, Bellbrook 0: S: Koester goal, McKinney goal, Morgan shutout.

Springboro 1, Mount Notre Dame 0

Springfield Shawnee 4, Northwestern 0

Tecumseh 6, Bellefontaine 1: B: Watson goal. T: Spencer 4 goals, Runner goal assist, Dix goal.

Urbana 8, London 0

Wayne 3, Twin Valley South 1: TVS: Butler goal. W: Saidi 2 goals, O’Connor goal assist.

Boys Golf

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 176, Preble Shawnee 179: A: Stephens 40, Kramer 42.

Botkins 164, Sidney 168: B: Heuker 38, Meyer 40.

Fort Loramie 173, Fairlawn 185: Fa: Maddy 39, Abke 40. FL: Cotner 40, Gaier 40.

Jonathan Alder 153, London 192

Hamilton 175, Oak Hills 181

Mason 158, Lakota West 162, Fairfield 177: LW: Wullenweber 33.

Minster 152, Parkway 175: P: Lyons 39. M: Prenger 35, Wiss 35.

Troy 170, Russia 181: T: Davis 38, Sargent 40.

Versailles 158, New Knoxville 182

Girls Golf

Monday’s Results

Fort Loramie 184, Lehman Catholic 249: FL: Pleiman 42, Gehret 46.

Fort Recovery 197, Coldwater 204: C: Bruns 50, Davis 50, Froning 50.

Minster 189, Parkway 272: M: Heitkamp 44.

New Bremen 201, Parkway 271

SBAAC Tournament

Team Results (Top 5): Clinton-Massie 177; Wilmington 180; Goshen 187; New Richmond 213; Bethel-Tate 219.

Girls Tennis

Monday’s Results

Eaton 3, Talawanda 2

Fairborn 5, Xenia 0

Franklin 5, Dixie 0

Lakota East 5, Badin 0

Miami Valley 5, Bellbrook 0

Monroe 5, Hamilton 0

Tecumseh 3, Northmont 2

Tippecanoe 4, Alter 1

Troy 4, Lehman Catholic 1

West Clermont 5, Middletown 0

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Belmont 3, Jefferson Township 0

Cin. Christian 3, Deer Park 0

Dunbar 3, Meadowdale 0

Edgewood 3, Carlisle 0

Fenwick 3, Badin 0

Greenville 3, Troy 2

Marion Local 3, Celina 1

New Knoxville 3, Botkins 1

Parkway 3, South Adams 0

Piqua 3, West Carrollton 0

Sidney 3, Stebbins 0

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Clawson 16 kills, Morris 22 assists, Siefring 18 digs.

Trotwood 3, Thurgood Marshall 0

Valley View 3, Twin Valley South 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.