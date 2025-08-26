H.S. Results 8/25: Spencer leads Tecumseh with 4 goal game

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Monday’s Results
Ben Logan 1, Graham 0
Bethel 2, Waynesville 1: B: Sprague goal assist, Shirinov goal.
Edgewood 1, Carlisle 0
Franklin 4, Middletown Madison 1: MM: Growcock goal.
Indian Lake 3, Calvary Christian 1: IL: Pequignot 3 goals, Clary 2 assists.
Ponitz 10, Trotwood 0
Tecumseh 4, Bellefontaine 0: T: Samosky 2 goals, Gonzalez goal, Gallegos goal.
Urbana 4, London 1
Wapakoneta 3, Jackson Center 0
Girls Soccer
Monday’s Results
Alter 3, McAuley 1: A: Kyre goal, Mwamukonda goal, Sheets goal assist.
Ben Logan 6, Graham 2: BL: Norviel 3 goals, Chamberlain goal assist, Stoodt goal assist.
Carroll 3, Northmont 2
Chaminade Julienne 1, Beavercreek 0
Jonathan Alder 2, Kenton Ridge 1: KR: Fyffe goal. JA: Fiorini goal, Piciano goal.
Mt. Notre Dame 1, Badin 0
North Union 7, Indian Lake 2
Sidney 2, Bellbrook 0: S: Koester goal, McKinney goal, Morgan shutout.
Springboro 1, Mount Notre Dame 0
Springfield Shawnee 4, Northwestern 0
Tecumseh 6, Bellefontaine 1: B: Watson goal. T: Spencer 4 goals, Runner goal assist, Dix goal.
Urbana 8, London 0
Wayne 3, Twin Valley South 1: TVS: Butler goal. W: Saidi 2 goals, O’Connor goal assist.
Boys Golf
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 176, Preble Shawnee 179: A: Stephens 40, Kramer 42.
Botkins 164, Sidney 168: B: Heuker 38, Meyer 40.
Fort Loramie 173, Fairlawn 185: Fa: Maddy 39, Abke 40. FL: Cotner 40, Gaier 40.
Jonathan Alder 153, London 192
Hamilton 175, Oak Hills 181
Mason 158, Lakota West 162, Fairfield 177: LW: Wullenweber 33.
Minster 152, Parkway 175: P: Lyons 39. M: Prenger 35, Wiss 35.
Troy 170, Russia 181: T: Davis 38, Sargent 40.
Versailles 158, New Knoxville 182
Girls Golf
Monday’s Results
Fort Loramie 184, Lehman Catholic 249: FL: Pleiman 42, Gehret 46.
Fort Recovery 197, Coldwater 204: C: Bruns 50, Davis 50, Froning 50.
Minster 189, Parkway 272: M: Heitkamp 44.
New Bremen 201, Parkway 271
SBAAC Tournament
Team Results (Top 5): Clinton-Massie 177; Wilmington 180; Goshen 187; New Richmond 213; Bethel-Tate 219.
Girls Tennis
Monday’s Results
Eaton 3, Talawanda 2
Fairborn 5, Xenia 0
Franklin 5, Dixie 0
Lakota East 5, Badin 0
Miami Valley 5, Bellbrook 0
Monroe 5, Hamilton 0
Tecumseh 3, Northmont 2
Tippecanoe 4, Alter 1
Troy 4, Lehman Catholic 1
West Clermont 5, Middletown 0
Girls Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Belmont 3, Jefferson Township 0
Cin. Christian 3, Deer Park 0
Dunbar 3, Meadowdale 0
Edgewood 3, Carlisle 0
Fenwick 3, Badin 0
Greenville 3, Troy 2
Marion Local 3, Celina 1
New Knoxville 3, Botkins 1
Parkway 3, South Adams 0
Piqua 3, West Carrollton 0
Sidney 3, Stebbins 0
Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Clawson 16 kills, Morris 22 assists, Siefring 18 digs.
Trotwood 3, Thurgood Marshall 0
Valley View 3, Twin Valley South 0
