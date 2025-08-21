H.S. Results 8/20: Alexander nets late goal to push Ross to 2-0

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 4, Miamisburg 0: Hess 2 goals 1 assist, Archibald goal assist, Miller goal.

Badin 4, Fairfield 1

Beavercreek 6, Waynesville 1

Botkins 3, Bluffton 0: Bo: Meyer 2 goals, Paul goal.

Brookville 6, Newton 0: B: Seitz 3 goals, King 2 goals 2 assist, Cowens shutout.

Butler 6, West Carrollton 1

Carroll 4, Jonathan Alder 2

Centerville 3, Sycamore 0: C: Mace goal, Evans goal, Cutler goal.

Chaminade Julienne 2, Troy Christian 1: TC: Berner goal.

Fairborn 4, Stebbins 0

Fairmont 9, Middletown 2: F: Niyonkuru 2 goals 1 assist, Brock 2 goals 1 assist.

Franklin 7, Preble Shawnee 1

Indian Hill 2, Bellbrook 1: B: Markland goal.

Kenton 7, Bellefontaine 1: B: Hudson goal.

Lakota East 2, Little Miami 0: LE: Jones goal, Edward goal, Maslin shutout.

London 2, Northeastern 0

Monroe 2, Harrison 1: M: Noe goal, Smallwood goal.

Northmont 9, Tecumseh 2: N: Powell 4 goals 1 assist, Bazile 2 goals 1 assist, Siefert 1 goal 2 assists. T: Mireles goal, Samosky goal.

Piqua 5, Xenia 2: P: Penrod 3 goals, Ahrens goal, Martinez goal.

Princeton 1, Lebanon 0

Wayne 5, Kenton Ridge 3

Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Butler 10, West Carrollton 0: B: Washburn 2 goals, Burkett 1 goal 2 assists.

Centerville 2, Alter 1

Fairbanks 5, Springfield Shawnee 1: SS: Fout goal.

Fairborn 5, Stebbins 0

Fairmont 3, Carroll 2: F: Blair 1 goal 2 assists, Bittner goal, Folck goal.

Graham 2, Wayne 1: W: O’Connor goal.

Lakota West 5, Ursuline Academy 1

Miami East 4, Northwestern 0

Ross 1, Taylor 0: R: Alexander goal, Michel shutout.

Sidney 2, Troy 0

St. Ursula 2, Badin 1: B: Combs goal.

Waynesville 1, Miamisburg 0

Tuesday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 3, Kenton 1

Eaton 1, Talawanda 0: T: Roberts goal, Moore shutout.

Kenton Ridge 4, Greenon 1

Lehman Catholic 1, Dayton Christian 1

Monroe 8, Clinton Massie 0

Springboro 3, Lakota East 0: S: Wright 2 goals, Elliot goal assist.

Tippecanoe 6, Greenville 0: T: Turner 2 goals, Curry goal assist, Burgbacher goal assist.

Tri-County North 6, Stivers 0

Valley View 7, Edgewood 1

Boys Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Fairfield 169, Hamilton 170: H: Taylor 39. F: Eichold 41.

Sidney 145, Fairborn 174

Troy 146, Butler 150: T: Sargent 32, Oswalt 37.

Twin Valley South 188, Bradford 210: TVS: Howard 39.

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 169, Newton 183: N: Koffer 39, Bowser 40.

Fort Loramie 158, Botkins 161: B: Meyer 39, Monnin 40. FL: Cotner 37, Bornhorst 39, Tennery 39.

Tecumseh 164, London 175

Girls Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Indian Lake 200, Mechanicsburg 235: M: DeLong 52, Heizer 57. IL: Kinney 39.

London 204, Bellefontaine 217

Piqua 197, Greenville 199: G: Cox 42, Chrisman 48. P: Hittle 46, Kihlman 47.

Tuesday’s Results

Greeneview 207, Wilmington 208

Greenville 201, Xenia 287: G: Cox 41, Chrisman 45. X: Wheldon 67, Cox 69.

Miami East 211, Covington 242: ME: Stevens 48, Potter 53.

Girls Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Lehman Catholic 3, Sidney 2: Spade (S) d. Spaide, 6-0 7-6; Dietz (S) d. Fortkamp, 6-3 4-6 6-0; Alvarez (LC) d. Echols, 6-4 6-4. McGinnis/Cooper (LC) d. Stover/Ervin, 6-4 6-1; Pleasant/Roullhac (LC) d. Long/Helman, 7-5 6-2.

Wilmington 4, Goshen 1

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 5, Hamilton 0: Urmston d. Odonhoe 6-2, 6-0; Goldberg d. O’Hara 6-0, 6-0; Neises d. Inderriden 6-0, 6-1. Hendershot/Gallagher d. Huston/Davis 6-1, 6-1; Saurber/Kunkel d. Lartey/Metzler 6-0, 6-0.

Franklin 5, Carlisle 0

Miamisburg 5, Wayne 0

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Botkins 3, Temple Christian 0

Edgewood 3, Valley View 0

Fairborn 3, Stebbins 1

Fort Loramie 3, Minster 0

Lebanon 3, Milford 2

Roger Bacon 3, Badin 1

Ross 3, Hamilton 0

Sidney 3, Troy 2

Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0: T: Clawson 10 kills, Mader 10 kills 6 aces, Siefring 15 digs.

Troy Christian 3, Newton 1

Versailles 3, Anna 0

Xenia 3, Piqua 1

