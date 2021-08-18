HS Results 8/17

Centerville Gold 4, Cle. St. Joseph 1: Brahmbhatt (S) def. Hinshaw 6-3, 6-2; Owen (C) def. Schuerlein 6-1, 6-0; Aliaga (C) def. Mya Antoreth 6-0, 6-0; MacPherson-Siler (C) def. Shannon Gardner-Margot Rechin 6-1, 6-2; Avers-Alappatt (C) def. Mary Leeore-Genova Uhlenbrock 6-0, 6-1.

Valley View 3, Waynesville 2: Holbrook (VV) def. Riegan (W) 6-1/6-1; Frame (VV) def. Smith (W) 6-0/6-1; Sauser (W) def. Sears (VV) 6-0/6-1; Tudela/Tudela (W) def. Eck/Orozco (VV) 6-1/6-3; Coffey/Miller def. Riegan/Everson (W) 6-1/6-0.

Monday’s Results

Northmont 5, Springfield Shawnee 0: Braswell def. Stickney 6-0 6-0; Kelsey def. Trevino 6-0 6-0; Sullivan def. Doerflein 6-0 6-0; Haley/Bergjord def. Berry/Crawford 6-0 6-0; Mitchell/Ibe def. Belcher/Pepin 6-0 6-0.

Tecumseh 5, Greenon 0: Walrath def Benson 6-0 6-0; Kelly def Rowland 6-0 6-0; Sophia Walrath def Wermter 6-0 6-0; Miller/Shampton def Butler/Pruitt 6-1 6-2; Morales/Kelly def Keeton/Stratton 6-2 6-1.

Troy 5, Fairborn 0: Niemi(T) d Zheng 6-2, 3-0 ret.; Patel(T) d Smith 6-2, 6-1; Romick(T) d Green 6-4, 6-3; Rajab/Yasuda(T) d Hensley/Noy 6-2, 6-0; Johnston//Rogers(T) d Bowling/Stanbaugh 6-1, 6-1.

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

London 178, Tecumseh 186: Stafford (Te) 41, Kennedy (Te) 45, Carver (Te) 48, Perkins (Te) 52.

Monday’s Results

Minster 159, New Bremen 210: Magato (M) 35, Bornhorst (M) 39, Bear (M) 40, Paul (NB) 51.

Tippecanoe 159, Butler 160, Northmont 171: Duncan (N) 40, Harbaum (N) 43, Morgan (N) 44, Salone (N) 44.

Waynefield-Goshen Invitational: Botkins 292, Indian Lake 343, Jackson Center 347, Elgin 352, Fairlawn 364, St. Marys 369, Calvary 417, Ridgedale 422, Waynesfield Goshen 438, Ridgemont 500.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Greenville 182, Piqua 268: Jenkinson (G) 39, Reis (G) 43, Fry (G) 49, Anderson (P) 56.

Monday’s Results

Greenville 192, Sidney 207: Jenkinson (G) 38, Reis (G) 47, Schwepe (S) 51, Garber (S) 51.

Tippecanoe 217, Tecumseh 277: Vanberer (Te) 60, Rodgers (Te) 66, Lewis (Te) 73.

Lady Elk Invitational

Team Results: 1. New Albany 275; 2. Mason 279; 3. Centerville 282; 4. Dublin Jerome 287; 5. Lakota West 305; 6. Centerville Black 313; 7. Dublin Coffman 317; 8. Sycamore 328; 9. Lakota East 330; 10. Springboro 345; 11. Upper Arlington 348; 12. Miamisburg 351; 13. Benjamin Logan 354; 14. Beavercreek 403; 15. Bellefontaine 403.

Individual Results: Hollenbaugh (New Albany) 60, Ryu (Dublin Jerome) 68, Ritter (New Albany) 68, Hayes (Centerville), Love (Mason), Rodgers (Centerville), Xie (Mason) 69.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.