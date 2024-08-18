H.S. Results 8/17: Boys and girls soccer seasons start

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Brookville 3, Dixie 2: B: King goal assist, King goal assist, Fowler goal.
Butler 3, West Carrollton 1
Calvary Christian 1, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Lyden goal, Stoodt assist.
Carroll 3, La Salle 1: C: Schumann goal assist, O’Bleness goal, Gervais goal.
Dayton Christian 4, Newton 0
Franklin 2, Preble Shawnee 1: F: Guisse goal, Lucas goal, Hamilton assist.
Hamilton 3, Springfield 0: H: Brown goal assist, Flores goal, Silva goal.
Lehman Catholic 4, Graham 0: LC: Courtad 2 goals 1 assist, Wagner goal assist, Ulbrich goal.
Middletown 9, Stebbins 0: M: Tobias 3 goals 2 assists, Murphy 3 goals 1 assist, Moreno goal assist.
Milford 2, Lakota East 2: LE: Bartolon goal, Mfuranzima goal, Dickerson assist.
Urbana 1, Northeastern 1: U: Donahoe goal.
Friday’s Results
Benjamin Logan 3, Jackson Center 0
Centerville 3, Lakota West 3
Fairmont 2, Tecumseh 0: F: Bittner goal assist, Castle goal.
Piqua 2, Bellefontaine 0: P: Penrod goal, Martinez goal, Stevens shutout.
Turpin 3, Fairfield 3
Waynesville 9, Valley View 0
Wilmington 3, West Carrollton 0
Girls Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Anna 1, Lehman Catholic 0
Beavercreek 3, Butler 1: Be: Cook 2 goals, Volmer goal, Miller assist.
Carroll 5, Middletown Madison 0
Franklin 4, Preble Shawnee 1: F: Flynn 2 goals, Reed goal, Cook goal.
Graham 9, Stebbins 2: G: McAlexander 2 goals 1 assist, Turner 2 goals, Drewery goal assist.
Greeneview 5, Milton Union 1: G: Sandlin 4 goals, Thacker goal, Schlater 2 assists.
Kenton Ridge 4, Catholic Central 2: KR: Fyffe 3 goals, Briggs goal, Free 2 assists.
Mt. Notre Dame 0, Lakota East 0
Oakwood 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: O: Romer goal, Morrissey goal, Altenburg goal.
Sidney 1, Northmont 0: S: Vordemark goal, Koester assist, Piatt shutout 10 saves.
Summit Country Day 1, Badin 0
Tri-County North 5, Carlisle 0: TCN: Myers 2 goals 1 assist, Jeffers 2 goals, Shannon goal assist.
Waynesville 5, Valley View 0
Friday’s Results
Centerville 2, Alter 0
Fairfield 3, Turpin 0
Fenwick 2, Monroe 1: F: Webster goal, Yontz goal.
Piqua 3, Bellefontaine 0
Springboro 1, Lebanon 0: S: Blain goal.
Boys Golf
Friday’s Results
Minster 157, Botkins 158: B: Dietz 31, Meyer 40.
Girls Golf
Friday’s Results
Graham 191, Northwestern 196: G: Merritt 36, Dowty 50.
Girls Volleyball
Saturday’s Results
Dayton Christian 3, Cin. Christian 0
