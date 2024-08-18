H.S. Results 8/17: Boys and girls soccer seasons start

Saturday’s Results

Brookville 3, Dixie 2: B: King goal assist, King goal assist, Fowler goal.

Butler 3, West Carrollton 1

Calvary Christian 1, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Lyden goal, Stoodt assist.

Carroll 3, La Salle 1: C: Schumann goal assist, O’Bleness goal, Gervais goal.

Dayton Christian 4, Newton 0

Franklin 2, Preble Shawnee 1: F: Guisse goal, Lucas goal, Hamilton assist.

Hamilton 3, Springfield 0: H: Brown goal assist, Flores goal, Silva goal.

Lehman Catholic 4, Graham 0: LC: Courtad 2 goals 1 assist, Wagner goal assist, Ulbrich goal.

Middletown 9, Stebbins 0: M: Tobias 3 goals 2 assists, Murphy 3 goals 1 assist, Moreno goal assist.

Milford 2, Lakota East 2: LE: Bartolon goal, Mfuranzima goal, Dickerson assist.

Urbana 1, Northeastern 1: U: Donahoe goal.

Friday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 3, Jackson Center 0

Centerville 3, Lakota West 3

Fairmont 2, Tecumseh 0: F: Bittner goal assist, Castle goal.

Piqua 2, Bellefontaine 0: P: Penrod goal, Martinez goal, Stevens shutout.

Turpin 3, Fairfield 3

Waynesville 9, Valley View 0

Wilmington 3, West Carrollton 0

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Anna 1, Lehman Catholic 0

Beavercreek 3, Butler 1: Be: Cook 2 goals, Volmer goal, Miller assist.

Carroll 5, Middletown Madison 0

Franklin 4, Preble Shawnee 1: F: Flynn 2 goals, Reed goal, Cook goal.

Graham 9, Stebbins 2: G: McAlexander 2 goals 1 assist, Turner 2 goals, Drewery goal assist.

Greeneview 5, Milton Union 1: G: Sandlin 4 goals, Thacker goal, Schlater 2 assists.

Kenton Ridge 4, Catholic Central 2: KR: Fyffe 3 goals, Briggs goal, Free 2 assists.

Mt. Notre Dame 0, Lakota East 0

Oakwood 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: O: Romer goal, Morrissey goal, Altenburg goal.

Sidney 1, Northmont 0: S: Vordemark goal, Koester assist, Piatt shutout 10 saves.

Summit Country Day 1, Badin 0

Tri-County North 5, Carlisle 0: TCN: Myers 2 goals 1 assist, Jeffers 2 goals, Shannon goal assist.

Waynesville 5, Valley View 0

Friday’s Results

Centerville 2, Alter 0

Fairfield 3, Turpin 0

Fenwick 2, Monroe 1: F: Webster goal, Yontz goal.

Piqua 3, Bellefontaine 0

Springboro 1, Lebanon 0: S: Blain goal.

Boys Golf

Friday’s Results

Minster 157, Botkins 158: B: Dietz 31, Meyer 40.

Girls Golf

Friday’s Results

Graham 191, Northwestern 196: G: Merritt 36, Dowty 50.

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Dayton Christian 3, Cin. Christian 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.