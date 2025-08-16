H.S. Results 8/15: Boys and girls soccer season starts

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Friday’s Results
Bellbrook 2, Alter 1: B: Poole goal, Markland goal. A: Miller goal.
Bethel 1, Yellow Springs 0: B: Rincon goal.
Elder 2, Badin 0
Fairborn 7, Edgewood 0
Fairmont 1, Butler 0: F: Davidson goal, Fourman shutout.
Lakota West 3, Centerville 1: LW: Sexton goal, Mazey goal, Marchand goal.
Middletown Christian 3, Reading 2
Ross 5, Western Brown 1
Springboro 4, Lebanon 0
Tecumseh 6, Sidney 1
Waynesville 2, Valley View 0
Wilmington 1, West Carrollton 1: Wi: Angelica goal.
Girls Soccer
Friday’s Results
Centerville 3, Lakota West 1
Fairfield 3, Turpin 0: F: Compton 2 goals 1 assist, Mangeot goal.
Fairmont 2, Butler 0
Piqua 5, Bellefontaine 1: B: Stolly goal.
Summit Country Day 5, Badin 0
Taylor 3, Talawanda 0
Wilmington 8, West Carrollton 0: Wi: Seeger 4 goals, Benitez 2 goals 5 assists.
Girls Tennis
Friday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 3, Bexley 2
Ursuline Academy 5, Bellbrook 0
Thursday’s Results
Alter 5, Carroll 0: Bigby d. Rodriguez 6-1, 6-0; Piec d. Newport 6-0, 6-0; Carpenter d. Lauricella 6-0, 6-0; Brandt/Schoen d. Haught/Haught 6-1, 6-0; Paul/Doorley d. Lark/Morgan 6-0, 6-1.
Bellbrook 4, Monroe 1
Brookville 3, Carlisle 2
Butler 4, Greenville 1
Centerville G 5, Lakota East 0
Centerville B 4, Wyoming 1
Chaminade Julienne 4, Fenwick 1: Harsman (CJ) d. Schrock, 6-1 6-0; Powers (CJ) d. Graham, 6-0 6-0; Jones (CJ) d. Patterson, 6-1 6-1; Gilman/Newsom (CJ) d. Ullmer/Fallon, 6-2 6-3; Toler/Ryan (F) d. Rodgers/Good.
Eaton 3, Miamisburg 2
Fairborn 5, West Carrollton 0
Middletown Madison 5, Waynesville 0
Northwest 5, Middletown 0
Oakwood 5, Valley View 0
Sidney 4, Xenia 1
Stebbins 3, Piqua 2
Talawanda 3, Franklin 2
Taylor 4, Edgewood 1
Tecumseh 5, Greenon 0
Tippecanoe 4, Troy 1
Boys Golf
Friday’s Results
Emmanuel Christian 165, Fairlawn 183
Jackson Center 174, New Knoxville 186: NK: Gabel 41.
Thursday’s Results
Badin 164, Fairfield 171: F: Burdine 41. B: Lees 38.
Brookville 176, Edgewood 195
Fort Loramie 170, Houston 178: FL: Holthaus 39, Cotner 43.
London 168, Kenton Ridge 185
Marion Local 174, New Knoxville 180: NK: Gabel 40.
Northwestern 161, Springfield Shawnee 174
Sidney 158, Xenia 193: S: Taylor 37, Goffena 38.
Troy 142, Greenville 169: T: Sargent 32, Davis 34.
Versailles 165, New Bremen 182: V: Phlipot 38, Wagner 41, Magoteaux 41.
Girls Golf
Thursday’s Results
Bellefontaine 213, Tecumseh 215
Coldwater 196, Delphos St. John’s 200: C: Froning 38.
Greenville 215, Sidney 266
London 225, Kenton Ridge 235
Northmont 210, Wayne 228
Girls Volleyball
Friday’s Results
Sidney 3, Minster 2
Versailles 3, Russia 1
