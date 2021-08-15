journal-news logo
X

HS Results 8/14

ajc.com

High School Sports
46 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Friday’s Results

Edgewood 0, Fairmont 0

Indian Hill 1, McNicholas 0

Moeller 1, Mason 1

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Northwestern 4, Fairborn 0

Friday’s Results

Centerville 5, Alter 0

Greenville 2, National Trail 0

Oakwood 9, Stebbins 0

Springboro 8, Sidney 0

Wayne 3, Milton-Union 1

Girls Tennis

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek Doubles Tournament

Individual Champions: 1. Hinshaw/Owen; 2. Aliaga/Caldwell; 3. MacPherson/Alappatt; 4. Avers/Siler.

Friday’s Results

Waynesville 4, Carlisle 1: Rieger (W) defeated Battles (C) 6-0/6-0; Smith (W) defeated Jackson (C) 6-1/6-0; Sauser (W) defeated Moore (C) 6-0/6-0; Rieger/Tudela (W) defeated Estep/Adams 6-1/6-1; Carpenter/Donahue (C) won by default.

Boys Golf

Friday’s Results

Tri-Village 182, Mississinawa Valley 221: Homan (TV) 41, Osborne (TV) 47, Hale (TV) 47, Ketring (TV) 47.

MBC Invitational

Team Results: Middletown Christian 314; Miami Valley 407; Legacy Christian 415; Dayton Christian 433; Emmanuel Christian 539.

Medalists: Winhusen, Green (Middletown Christian) 73.

Girls Golf

Friday’s Results

Greenville 184, West Carrollton 253: Jenkinson (G) 37, Reis (G) 44, Slade (G) 51, Scearce (WC) 59.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
Big day for West Side: Team plays today on ESPN for trip to Little...
2
HS Results 8/12
3
West Side Little League one win away from Williamsport after forfeit...
4
HS Results 8/10
5
HS Results 6/13
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top