journal-news logo
X

H.S. Results 8/12

ajc.com

High School Sports
24 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Friday’s Results

Fairmont 2, Tecumseh 0

Mason 1, Beavercreek 0

McNicholas 2, Indian Hill 1

Northwest 6, Norwood 1

Girls Soccer

Friday’s Results

Centerville 4, Alter 0

Springboro 4, Sidney 0

Waynesville 9, Valley View 0

Girls Tennis

Friday’s Results

Centerville Gold 3, Toledo Notre Dame Academy 2: Nofziger (N) def. E.Alappatt 6-1, 1-6, 1-0(7); E.Assenmacher (N) def. Morr 6-3, 6-2; Davis (C) def. Johnson 6-4, 2-6, 1-0(5); MacPherson-Siler (C) def. Shidyut-Hack 6-1, 6-1; Riley-Rindler (C) def. Tam-Miller 6-2, 3-6, 1-0(3).

Chaminade Julienne 4, Northmont 1: Braswell (N) d. Harsman (CJ) 6-4 7-6 (8-6); Parisi (CJ) d. Kelsey 6-1 6-3; Powers (CJ) d. Buxton (N) 6-3 6-2; Juniewicz-skill/Palmer (CJ) d. Robinson/Hibbard (N) 7-5 6-2; Acuna/Keelon (CJ) d. Weiss/Carpenter (N) 6-2 6-0.

Tippecanoe 4, Lima Shawnee 1

Valley View 5, Stebbins 0: Miller (VV) def Ho (S) 63 76(4); Sears (VV) def Mann (S) 62 60; Orozco (VV) def Henry (S) 60 60; Lawson/Goins (VV) def Gold/Dauletaliy (S) 63 61; Olson/Renneker (VV) def Bledsoe-Gonzalez/Whicker (S) 60 61.

Thursday’s Results

Badin 3, Northwest 2: Boyle (B) def. Humphrey 6-0, 6-0; Lees (B) def. Truong 6-4, 6-4; Teodoro (B) def. Buonham 6-1, 6-1; Guldick/Hess def. Lipp/Williams 6-1, 6-3; Nye/Taboda def. Englehardt/Wagner 6-1, 6-4.

Northmont 4, Tecumseh 1: Walrath (Tec) def Boswell 7-5, 6-3; Kelsey (NM) def Walrath 6-4, 6-2; Buxton (NM) def Russell 6-3, 6-2; Hibbard/Robinson (NM) def Hagenbuch/Owens 6-0, 6-1; Carpenter/Weiss (NM) def Thomson/Manning 6-0, 6-1.

Troy 5, Fairmont 0: Short(T) d. Watkins 6-4, 6-1; Romick(T ) d. Drake 6-1, 6-2; Niemi(T) d. Ellis 6-0, 6-0; Johnston/Rogers(T) d. Lundgren/Bruzzesse  6-0, 6-2; Bertke/Turnbull(T) d. Turner/Fiscus. 6-0, 6-0.

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Brookville Invitational

Team Results: Fort Loramie 316; Middletown Christian 328; Versailles 341; Waynesville 346; Brookville 359; Bellbrook 376; Miami East 386; Dixie 391; Carlisle 400; Eaton 434; Preble Shawnee 439; Valley View 467; Tri-County North 469.

Individual Results: Ballas (Fort Loramie), Winhusen (Middletown Christian).

Girls Golf

Friday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 192, Tecumseh 258: Sweaaringen (T) 57, Lewis (T) 64.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 8/9
2
Talwanda softball season complete with most wins in team history
3
H.S. Results 5/26
4
H.S. Results 5/24
5
H.S. Results 5/23: Mechanicsburg blanks Indian Lake
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top