H.S. Results 8/12: Bellbrook boys golf wins Wayne Warrior Classic

Tuesday’s Results

Botkins 152, Versailles 153: B: Meyer 33, Heuker 37.

Fairfield 165, Sycamore 169: F: Caton 39, Burdine 39.

Fort Recovery 161, Mississinawa Valley 180: FR: LeFevre 35.

Franklin Monroe 177, Fairlawn 180: Fa: Abke 41, Miller 44. FM: Kinnison 42, Brumbaugh 44.

Houston 176, New Knoxville 192

Wayne Warrior Classic

Team Results (Top 5): Bellbrook 307; Troy 315; Northmont 317; Chaminade Julienne 318; Wayne 324.

Individual Results: Stafford (Tecumseh) 69; Sargent (Troy) 70, Westendorf (Chaminade Julienne) 72; Haney (Wayne) 73, Gregory (Bellbrook) 74.

Monday’s Results

Fort Recovery 172, Marion Local 177

Ross 164, Hamilton 166: R: Lampe 36. H: Brandenburg 37.

Elk Invitational

Team Results (Top 5): Springboro 299; Lakota East 301; Loveland 308; Kings 308; Centerville 309.

Individual Results: Hayes (Lakota East) 69; Kopecky (Loveland) 69; Colton (Centerville) 72; Adams (Springboro) 72; Krummen (Lakota West) 73.

Troy Invitational

Individual Results: Egbert (Troy) 70, Taylor (Sidney) 72, Gustavson (Tippecanoe) 73, Hockett (Northwestern) 73, Bardonaro (Butler) 73.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Fort Recovery 199, South Adams 212: FR: Knapke 46.

Greenville 200, Butler 262: G: Cox 40, Trissel 47, Chrisman 52.

New Bremen 187, Delphos St. John’s 201

Monday’s Results

Fairmont 202, Wayne 216

Fenwick 173, Carroll 196: F: King 42.

Fort Recovery 210, Marion Local 251

Greenville 216, Troy 248: G: Cox 43, Trissel 55, Addington 57.

Minster 194, Delphos St. John’s 207: M: Heitkamp 42, Sommer 48.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville B 4, Troy 1

Centerville G 5, Northmont 0

Fairborn 5, Stebbins 0

Fairmont 5, Wayne 0

Franklin 4, Valley View 1

Middletown Madison 3, Monroe 2

Talawanda 4, Badin 1

Tippecanoe 5, Greenville 0

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 5, Wayne 0

Fairborn 3, Northmont 2

Talawanda 3, Princeton 2

Valley View 3, West Carrollton 2

