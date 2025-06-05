H.S. Results 6/4: Lakota West baseball takes down Moeller

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Lakota West 3, Moeller 2: LW: Smith W 9 K.
Springboro 5, Beavercreek 4: S: Cane 2 3B 3 RBI. B: Roether 3-3 2B 3B 3 RBI.
Division IV
Indian Hill 6, Fenwick 5
Jonathan Alder 4, Roger Bacon 3
Division V
Coldwater 7, Centerburg 0: Spriggs 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Smith W.
Graham 5, Ironton 1
Division VI
Bloomdale Elmwood 8, Marion Local 0
Sherwood Fairview 7, Fort Recovery 1
Division VII
Cedarville 7, Fayetteville-Perry 1: C: Creeden W, Hardy 2 RBI.
Minster 9, New Riegel 8
Russia 9, Sycamore Mohawk 0: R: Cordonnier W 13 K.
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Lakota West 1, Olentangy Liberty 0
Division II
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3, Edgewood 2
Division III
Badin 12, Monroe 2: B: Anderson 2B 3 RBI.
Butler 5, Ross 2: B: H. Richardson W 10 K, 2B RBI, Dues 2B 2 RBI, Schilling RBI. R: Voegele 2 RBI.
Division IV
Chillicothe Unioto 1, London 0
Division V
Graham 7, MVCA 0: G: Van Hoose W, Powell 2-4 3B RBI.
Division VI
Fort Recovery 6, Summit Country Day 2: FR: Grisez W, Gaerke 2-3 2B.
Softball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division IV
Kenton Ridge 4, Lexington 3: KR: Davis 3-4 3 RBI GW-RBI, Glass 1-2 2 RS RBI, Foulk 2-3 2B RS, Rastatter W 4 K.
Hillsboro 7, Lakeview 1
Division VII
Monroeville 4, Sycamore Mohawk 2
Portsmouth Notre Dame 9, Covington 2: C: Hartwig 2-4 2 3B RS RBI, Coblentz 1-3 RBI, Foutz 1-2 RS.
Boys Lacrosse
STATE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Cle. St. Ignatius 17, Dublin Jerome 8
St. Xavier 11, Worthington Kilbourne 6
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division II
Wooster 10, Rocky River 8
Bishop Watterson 13, Mariemont 7
Girls Lacrosse
STATE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division II
Col. St. Francis DeSales 16, CHCA 9
Hathaway Brown 16, Bay Village Bay 8
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Olentangy Liberty 12, Hudson 8
Upper Arlington 19, Sycamore 4
