H.S. Results 6/4: Lakota West baseball takes down Moeller

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Lakota West 3, Moeller 2: LW: Smith W 9 K.

Springboro 5, Beavercreek 4: S: Cane 2 3B 3 RBI. B: Roether 3-3 2B 3B 3 RBI.

Division IV

Indian Hill 6, Fenwick 5

Jonathan Alder 4, Roger Bacon 3

Division V

Coldwater 7, Centerburg 0: Spriggs 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Smith W.

Graham 5, Ironton 1

Division VI

Bloomdale Elmwood 8, Marion Local 0

Sherwood Fairview 7, Fort Recovery 1

Division VII

Cedarville 7, Fayetteville-Perry 1: C: Creeden W, Hardy 2 RBI.

Minster 9, New Riegel 8

Russia 9, Sycamore Mohawk 0: R: Cordonnier W 13 K.

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Lakota West 1, Olentangy Liberty 0

Division II

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3, Edgewood 2

Division III

Badin 12, Monroe 2: B: Anderson 2B 3 RBI.

Butler 5, Ross 2: B: H. Richardson W 10 K, 2B RBI, Dues 2B 2 RBI, Schilling RBI. R: Voegele 2 RBI.

Division IV

Chillicothe Unioto 1, London 0

Division V

Graham 7, MVCA 0: G: Van Hoose W, Powell 2-4 3B RBI.

Division VI

Fort Recovery 6, Summit Country Day 2: FR: Grisez W, Gaerke 2-3 2B.

Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division IV

Kenton Ridge 4, Lexington 3: KR: Davis 3-4 3 RBI GW-RBI, Glass 1-2 2 RS RBI, Foulk 2-3 2B RS, Rastatter W 4 K.

Hillsboro 7, Lakeview 1

Division VII

Monroeville 4, Sycamore Mohawk 2

Portsmouth Notre Dame 9, Covington 2: C: Hartwig 2-4 2 3B RS RBI, Coblentz 1-3 RBI, Foutz 1-2 RS.

Boys Lacrosse

STATE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Cle. St. Ignatius 17, Dublin Jerome 8

St. Xavier 11, Worthington Kilbourne 6

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division II

Wooster 10, Rocky River 8

Bishop Watterson 13, Mariemont 7

Girls Lacrosse

STATE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division II

Col. St. Francis DeSales 16, CHCA 9

Hathaway Brown 16, Bay Village Bay 8

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Olentangy Liberty 12, Hudson 8

Upper Arlington 19, Sycamore 4

REPORTING RESULTS

