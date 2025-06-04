H.S. Results 6/3: Badin baseball coach Treadway notches 300th career victory

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Lakota West 1, Olentangy Liberty 0

Division II

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3, Edgewood 2

Division III

Badin 12, Monroe 2: B: Anderson 2B 3 RBI.

Butler 5, Ross 2: B: H. Richardson W 10 K, 2B RBI, Dues 2B 2 RBI, Schilling RBI. R: Voegele 2 RBI.

Division IV

Chillicothe Unioto 1, London 0

Division V

Graham 7, MVCA 0: G: Van Hoose W, Powell 2-4 3B RBI.

Division VI

Fort Recovery 6, Summit Country Day 2: FR: Grisez W, Gaerke 2-3 2B.

Boys Lacrosse

STATE TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division II

Wooster 10, Rocky River 8

Bishop Watterson 13, Mariemont 7

Girls Lacrosse

STATE TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Olentangy Liberty 12, Hudson 8

Upper Arlington 19, Sycamore 4

