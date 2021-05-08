H.S. Results 5/7

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Friday’s Results
Anna 16, Tri-County North 2: Robinson (A) 3-4 2 RBI 3 RS, Finkenbine (A) 2-3 2 RS 3 RBI, Seigle (A) 2-3 2 RS 2 RBI.
Beavercreek 7, Fairmont 4
Butler 10, Tippecanoe 0
Carroll 4, Alter 2
Cedarville 5, Catholic Central 3
Dixie 16, Temple Christian 3
Fenwick 3, Monroe 2
Harrison 6, Edgewood 0
Indian Hill 4, Franklin 3
Indian Lake 1, Springfield Shawnee 0
Lakota West 7, Lakota East 3
Little Miami 5, Lebanon 1
Mason 11, Sycamore 1
Mechanicsburg 1, Triad 0: Kramer (M) 2-2, Edwards (M) 1-2 RS, Conley (M) 1-2 RBI.
North Union 4, London 3
Oak Hills 3, Colerain 1
Purcell Marian 5, Dayton Christian 4
Ross 11, Mount Healthy 0
Sidney 16, Greenville 3
Southeastern 9, Madison Plains 2
Springboro 8, Miamisburg 3
Stebbins 3, West Carrollton 2
Troy 8, Piqua 2
West Liberty-Salem 7, Northeastern 4
Thursday’s Results
Anna 2, Fairlawn 0: Fogt (A) W 10 K.
Benjamin Logan 7, Graham 2
Bradford 5, Covington 1: Wills (B) 2-4, Leach (B) W 5 K, Miller (B) S 3 K.
Cedarville 7, Greeneview 0
Chaminade Julienne 10, Greenon 0
Dayton Christian 8, Northridge 0: Bost (DC) 2B, Edgerton (DC) 5 SB 2 RS.
Fairbanks 10, Triad 0
Franklin 5, Kings 2
Greeneview 7, Cedarville 0
Jonathan Alder 6, Shawnee 5
Kenton Ridge 3, Bellefontaine 0
Lakota East 6, Princeton 0
Loveland 6, Lebanon 5
Madison Plains 6, Briggs 3
Mechanicsburg 4, Northeastern 1: Conley (M) 1-3 2 RBI, Tom (M) 1-2 2 RBI RS, Edwards (M) W 9 K.
Miami East 6, Arcanum 5: Stastny (A) 2-4 3B 2 RBI, Christ (A) 1-3 2B, Rhodehamel (A) 1-3 RBI, Francis (ME) W.
Miamisburg 6, Springfield 3
Monroe 5, Fairborn 3: Heagen (M) W 5 K, Warner (F) 4-4.
Oak Hills 4, Hamilton 0
Tecumseh 7, London 3: Dysinger (T) W 2-3 2 RBI, Brents (T) 2-3 2 SB, Hale (T) 2B 2 RS 2 RBI 2 SB.
Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 2
Troy 3, Piqua 0
Troy Christian 8, Milton-Union 0
Valley View 6, Northmont 5: Hobert (N) 2B, Neesen (N) 3-5.
West Fall 7, West Jefferson 5
Softball
Friday’s Results
Bellbrook 17, Dayton Christian 16: Pullen (DC) 3 SB.
Bellefontaine 6, Northwestern 6
Brookville 14, Franklin Monroe 0
Centerville 15, Wayne 1
CHCA 17, Roger Bacon 1
Eaton 7, Tri-County North 2
Franklin 8, Waynesville 2
Greenville 8, Sidney 3
Hamilton 9, Middletown 6
Lockland 20, Purcell Marian 10
McAuley 9, Carroll 0
McNicholas 16, Alter 0
Miamisburg 8, Springboro 0
North Union 19, London 7
Northmont 11, Springfield 0
Ross 7, Mount Healthy 0
Talawanda 12, Northwest 5
Tippecanoe 11, Butler 2
West Liberty-Salem 10, Southeastern 0
Thursday’s Results
Beavercreek 4, Northmont 3
Bellbrook 11, Badin 6
Bradford 15, Covington 0: S. Miller (B) W 12 K HR, A. Miller (B) HR.
Dayton Christian 22, Ponitz 3: Pullen (DC) 3B 4 RBI, Lee (DC) W 3 K, McComas (DC) 2 RBI 3 SB.
Eaton 16, Oakwood 5
Fairborn 16, Xenia 6: Ferguson (F) 3-3 HR 2 RBI, Walters (F) 4 RBI, Shepherd (F) 3-4 HR 5 RBI.
Fairfield 11, Colerain 0
Fenwick 11, Alter 1
Hamilton 16, Colerain 3
Harrison 5, Ross 4
Lakota West 16, Princeton 0
Mason 10, Lakota East 0
Mechanicsburg 10, Northeastern 0: Rodgers (M) W, Ayars (M) 3-4 3B 4 RBI, Sartin (M) 2-3 2B 2 RBI.
Middletown Madison 15, Monroe 3
Newton 12, Tri-Village 8: Wehr (TV) HR, M. Deeter (N) 2B, A. Deeter (N) 2B, Abrams (N) 3 RBI.
Riverside 13, West Liberty-Salem 9
Southeastern 6, Catholic Central 4
Springboro 11, Fairmont 7
Springfield 16, Centerville 11
Tecumseh 3, London 1: Harrison (T) 2-2 2 RBI, Hill (T) 2-3, Drews (T) 1-2 RS.
Tippecanoe 10, West Carrollton 5
Triad 9, Fairbanks 6
Tri-County North 6, Preble Shawnee 2: Harvey (PS) 2-3 HR, Jackson (TCN) W 9 K.
Washington Court House 9, Madison Plains 1
Waynesville 7, Dixie 4
Boys Tennis
MVTCA Area Rankings
Division I
1. Springboro; 2. Centerville; 3. Tippecanoe; 4. Beavercreek; 5. Troy; 6. Miamisburg; 7. Bellbrook; 8. Northmont; 9. Centerville B; 10. Wilmington/Greenville.
Division II
1. Oakwood; 2. Chaminade Julienne; 3. Dayton Christian; 4. Miami Valley; 5. Alter; 6. Carroll; 7. Valley View; 8. Carlisle; 9. Lehman Catholic; 10. Milton-Union/Northwestern.
Thursday’s Results
Alter 4, Carroll 1: Buhrman (C) def Welch (A) 6-0, 6-1; Draugelis (A) def Collins (C) 6-4, 6-3; Peterson (A) def Carter (C) 6-4, 6-0; Yacoub/Paul (A) def Hary/Bryant (C) 6-3, 6-2; Kader/Toubia (A) def Nguyen/Reuter (C) 6-0, 6-1.
Beavercreek 5, Fairmont 0: Xie def Fantaci 6-0, 6-1; Wells def Maclang 6-0, 6-0; Staiger def Gruenwald 6-2, 6-2; Xiao/Sankar def Day/Kaskey 6-0, 6-0; Jones/Huntsinger def Wriglesworth/Hesselbart 6-0, 6-0.
Centerville Gold 4, Miamisburg 1: Owen (C) def. Tella 6-0, 6-0; Edwards (C) def. Willis 7-6, 6-1; Kunst (C) def. Wells 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; R.Peters-Panwar (C) def. Bierley-Raj 6-3, 6-3; Brooks-Premhumer (M) def. Ross-Arellano 7-6, 6-4.
Dayton Christian 5, Greeneview 0
Kenton Ridge 4, Tecumseh 1: Kronour (KR) def Williams 6-0 6-1; Campbell (KR) def Green 6-2 6-1; Bowling (KR) def Fox 6-4 6-0; Ray/Oberg (KR) def Jones/Lian 6-2 6-1; Bledsoe/Negrette (Tec) def Reyes/Beller 6-4 6-2.
Northmont 3, Trotwood 2
Boys Volleyball
Friday’s Results
Royalmont 3, Edgewood 0: Richards (E) 4 aces, Ellis (E) 15 digs, Honchul (E) 2 blocks
Thursday’s Results
Badin 3, Alter 0
Lakota West 3, Edgewood 0: Taggart (E) 9 digs, Garland (E) 3 kills.
Girls Lacrosse
Thursday’s Results
Oakwood 7, Bellbrook 4
