H.S. Results 5/3: Huey hits two homers for Fairfield

High School Sports
16 minutes ago

Jillian Huey blasted a pair of homers in Fairfield softball’s 11-2 win versus Lakota West on Wednesday.

Huey finished 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored.

Karley Clark and Abby Stanfield each added a home run for Fairfield.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 6, Tecumseh 2: T: Cassell 2-2 2 2B 2 RBI, Lowe 2-4.

Bradford 9, Twin Valley South 0

Brookville 11, Valley View 3

Butler 7, Xenia 0: X: Fellie 2-2.

Chaminade Julienne 4, McNicholas 3

Chaminade Julienne 4, McNicholas 1

Dixie 12, Mississinawa Valley 0

Edgewood 14, Northwest 1

Fairbanks 6, Catholic Central 0

Fairfield 4, Hamilton 0

Fairmont 6, Beavercreek 4

Fenwick 9, Goshen 7: F: Oakes 1-2 2 RBI, Schehr 1-3 2 RS 2 RBI, Von Bargen 2-2 2 2B.

Graham 11, Northwestern 1: G: Ludlow 2-3 2B HR 2 RS 3 RBI, Powell 2-3 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Sells 2-4 2B 3 RBI.

Indian Lake 8, Urbana 7: U: Lafferty 2-4 2B 2 RS, Endres 2-4 2 RBI, Teepe 2-3 3 RBI.

Jonathan Alder 1, London 0

Kenton Ridge 8, Springfield Shawnee 2

Lakota East 11, Lakota West 8

Lebanon 4, Turpin 1

Miami East 11, Covington 0

Middletown 1, Princeton 0

Milton-Union 11, Northridge 0

Monroe 6, Eaton 2: M: Beason 2-4 2 RBI, Bemis 2-4 2 RS, Gannon 3-4 2 RBI.

National Trail 6, Franklin Monroe 3

Oakwood 7, Franklin 4: O: Lauterbach 3-4 4 RBI, Lloyd 2-4 2 RS, Cahill W 11 K. F: Denry 1-1 HR 2 RBI, Swoll 2-4.

Piqua 11, Fairborn 0: F: Hill 1-1 2B, Arndts 2-3, Anderson 2-4.

Talawanda 4, Ross 1: T: Iden 1-3 RBI, Wright 1-2 RBI, Prewitt W 8 K.

Troy 12, Sidney 0: Helman W 9 K, Harlamert 2-2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Frey 2-3 2 RS 2 RBI.

West Jefferson 21, Triad 4

Tuesday’s Results

Butler 6, Tippecanoe 3

Clark Montessori 10, New Miami 0

Edgewood 11, Northwest 0

Legacy Christian 5, Yellow Springs 3: YS: Grushon 2-3 RBI, Miller 2-3 3B RBI.

Milford 9, Fenwick 4: F: Hensley 2-3 HR 4 RBI, Von Bargen 2-4, Bezold 1-3.

Softball

Wednesday’s Results

Brookville 14, Valley View 4: B: Burton 4-5 2 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Roesser 3-4 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Haydon W 1 K, 2-5 2 RS 2 RBI.

Butler 15, Tippecanoe 6: B: Harris 3-4 2B HR 4 RS 3 RBI, Kleiner 4-5 2 RS 3 RBI, Christy 2-5 2 RBI.

Carlisle 13, Middletown Madison 0: MM: Priest 2-3.

Centerville 14, Wayne 0

Fairbanks 10, Catholic Central 4

Fairfield 11, Lakota West 2: F: Huey 3-4 2B 2 HR 5 RBI, Stanfield 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Clark 1-3 HR 2 RS 2 RBI.

Franklin 15, Oakwood 0: F: Day 2-4 2 RS 4 RBI, Green 2-3 2 2B 2 RS 3 RBI, Lamb 3-4 3B 3 RS RBI.

Greenon 4, Southeastern 3

Indian Lake 22, Urbana 1: IL: Davis 3-3 3B 3 RS 3 RBI, Edwards 3-3 2 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Roby 3-4 2 2B 2 RS 3 RBI.

Jonathan Alder 4, London 3

Kenton Ridge 6, Springfield Shawnee 3: SS: Simpson RBI, Adams RBI.

Lakota East 7, Oak Hills 6

Madison Plains 11, Washington C.H. 0

Mason 11, Hamilton 5

Middletown 4, Colerain 3

Mississinawa Valley 22, Dixie 19

North Union 9, Ben Logan 1: BL: Moore 1-3 RBI. NU: Padavano 1-2 HR 4 RBI, Stewart 3-4 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Sparks 2-3 2 RS.

Northwestern 11, Graham 8: G: Clark 2-4 2B 2 RS RBI, Van Hoose 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Olson 2-3 RBI.

Talawanda 9, Badin 0: T: Cobb 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Van Gorden 2-4 2 RBI, Knott 3-4 3B 2 RS.

Tri-Village 23, Twin Valley South 0: TV: Wilcox 4-5 HR, Osborne HR, Poling W 3 K.

West Jefferson 2, West Liberty-Salem 0

Tuesday’s Results

Carlisle 6, Brookville 0

Harrison 11, Talawanda 6: T: McDade 3-4 2B HR 4 RBI, Weekley 4-4 3 RS RBI, Iden 2-3 2B.

Lakota West 14, Middletown 1

Mason 12, Lakota East 0

Waynesville 20, Oakwood 0

Boys Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 4 Miami Valley 1: Jain (MVS) d. Zelinski (CJ) 7-6 6-3; Dickman (CJ) d. Jones 6-2 6-0; Wendling (CJ) d. Sadhu 6-0 6-1; Hofstetter/Weatherspoon (CJ) d. S. Gupta/Varghese 6-4 6-0; Frank/Thomas (CJ) d. Roy/Y. Gupta 6-0 6-0.

Tuesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 4, Alter 1: Zelkinski (CJ) d. Paul 6-2 6-0; Dickman (CJ) d. Mabarak 6-1 6-0; Ross (A) d. Wendling 6-4 6-3; Hoffstetter/Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Rider/Shulz 6-0 6-0; Frank/Thomas (CJ) d. Theisen/Turner 6-1 6-1.

Northmont 4, Springfield 1

Valley View B 4, Legacy Christian 1: Hess (LC) def. Cordell (V) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2; Speck (V) def. Black (L) 6-2, 6-4; VanHorn (V) def. Orye (L) 1-6, 6-3 (10); Cooke/Neal (V) def. Arthur/Matthew (L) 6-0, 6-0; Laycock/Jirka (V) def. Jacob/Hager (L) 6-0, 6-0.

Oakwood 5, Valley View W 0: Garray (O) def Orozco (V) 4-6, 6-0, 6-10; Habig (O) def Brady (V) 6-1, 6-3; Dunlap (O) def Kinder (V) 6-2, 6-0; Mhaskar/Tousant (O) def Walker/Kerridge (V) 6-1, 6-3; Cope/Einhorn (O) def Lawson/Caskey (V) 6-1, 6-0.

Boys Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Edgewood 0

Girls Lacrosse

Wednesday’s Results

Carroll 8, Alter 5: C: Sanders 6 goals, Frederick 2 goals, Mead 9 saves.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

