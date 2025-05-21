H.S. Results 5/20: Rastatter and Trimmer earn CBC player of the year honors

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division III
Xenia 3, Tecumseh 0: X: Smith W 7 K.
Division IV
Northwestern 27, Meadowdale 1
REGULAR SEASON
Tuesday’s Results
Olentangy Orange 2, Centerville 0
Monday’s Results
Anna 2, Russia 1: A: Keller 1-3 GW-RBI, Wolters W 1 K.
Arcanum 8, Eaton 4: A: Kearney 3-4 2 RBI, Kramer 2-4 2B RBI, Christ 1-3 2 RBI.
Beavercreek 6, Monroe 1: B: Sansabrino W. M: Watts 2-3 RBI.
Celina 11, Houston 0
Cin. Christian 11, Fort Loramie 2
Cin. Country Day 6, Carlisle 2
Edgewood 8, Colerain 7: E: Smith 3-4 2B 2 RBI GW-RBI, Eggebrecht 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Miller W 2 K.
Kenton Ridge 8, Northeastern 1
Fairbanks 5, Catholic Central 4
Fairlawn 13, Southeastern 3
Lebanon 5, Oak Hills 4: L: Beavon 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Riehle 2-4 RBI, Livingston 1-2 RBI.
Loveland 10, Lakota East 4
Miami Trace 8, Carroll 2
Miamisburg 2, St. Xavier 1: M: Craiglow 3-4 2B RBI, Hoerner 3-4 2B RBI.
Moeller 14, Centerville 1
National Trail 6, Ansonia 1: A: Singer RBI.
New Bremen 14, Emmanuel Christian 4: EC: Witherow 1-3 3 RBI, Kohl RBI.
Newton 6, Dayton Christian 2
Northmont 12, Waynesville 0
Ross 3, Kings 2: R: Leal W 8 K, Voegele GW-RBI.
Thurgood Marshall 16, Stivers 10
Tri-County North 15, Troy Christian 8: TCN: Lake 2 RBI, Knife 2 RBI, Heltsley W 2 K. TC: Broomhall 2-2 RBI, Cool 2-3 RBI.
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division IV
Kenton Ridge 18, Brookville 2: KR: Davis 3-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Rastatter 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Massie 3-4 2 2B 2 RBI.
Monday’s Results
Division I
Centerville 10, Beavercreek 0
Fairfield 5, Princeton 0: F: Spence W 10 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Miller 2-3 3B HR 2 RBI, Wallace 2-2 2B RBI.
Fairmont 12, Springfield 2: F: Perdue HR, Netherton HR.
Lakota East 3, West Clermont 2: Munoz 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI GW-RBI, Crawford W 7 K.
Lakota West 18, Colerain 0
Lebanon 16, Sycamore 0
Mason 17, Middletown 1
Milford 3, Hamilton 1
Springboro 14, Wayne 0: S: Miller 4-4 2 2B HR, Breen 3-3 3 RBI, Davis HR.
Division V
Miami East 12, Anna 4: A: Staudter HR.
Northwestern 7, Arcanum 0
Springfield Shawnee 18, Middletown Madison 0: SS: Trimmer W 5 K, George 2-3 2B HR 5 RBI, Simpson 2-4 4 RBI.
Division VII
Ansonia 7, Jackson Center 3: A: Geyer 2-3 HR 2 RBI, McKenna 3-4 3B HR 3 RBI, Walker W 6 K.
Bradford 10, Botkins 1
Covington 6, Fort Loramie 2: C: Foutz 3-3 2 2B RBI, Coblentz 2-3 2B HR RBI, Johnson 1-2 HR RBI.
Felicity Franklin 13, New Miami 0
Russia 18, Newton 6
Southeastern 11, Twin Valley South 1
Boys Lacrosse
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Lakota East 17, Lebanon 11
Pickerington North 7, Beavercreek 6
Springboro 15, Lakota West 11
Monday’s Results
Division I
Centerville 26, Northmont 2
Girls Lacrosse
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division II
Bellbrook 17, Oakwood 8
Granville d. Chaminade Julienne, wbf
Turpin 14, Fenwick 3
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.