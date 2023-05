H.S. Results 5/2

Edgewood 11, Northwest 0

Legacy Christian 5, Yellow Springs 3: YS: Grushon 2-3 RBI, Miller 2-3 3B RBI.

Milford 9, Fenwick 4: F: Hensley 2-3 HR 4 RBI, Von Bargen 2-4, Bezold 1-3.

Softball

Tuesday’s Results

Carlisle 6, Brookville 0

Harrison 11, Talawanda 6: T: McDade 3-4 2B HR 4 RBI, Weekley 4-4 3 RS RBI, Iden 2-3 2B.

Lakota West 14, Middletown 1

Mason 12, Lakota East 0

Waynesville 20, Oakwood 0

Boys Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 4, Alter 1: Zelkinski (CJ) d. Paul 6-2 6-0; Dickman (CJ) d. Mabarak 6-1 6-0; Ross (A) d. Wendling 6-4 6-3; Hoffstetter/Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Rider/Shulz 6-0 6-0; Frank/Thomas (CJ) d. Theisen/Turner 6-1 6-1.

Boys Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Edgewood 0

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Lakota East 2

Girls Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Carroll 14, Bellbrook 12

