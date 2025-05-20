H.S. Results 5/19: Lebanon softball coach Kindell notches 500th career win

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division III

Xenia 3, Tecumseh 0: X: Smith W 7 K.

Division IV

Northwestern 27, Meadowdale 1

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Anna 2, Russia 1: A: Keller 1-3 GW-RBI, Wolters W 1 K.

Arcanum 8, Eaton 4: A: Kearney 3-4 2 RBI, Kramer 2-4 2B RBI, Christ 1-3 2 RBI.

Beavercreek 6, Monroe 1: B: Sansabrino W. M: Watts 2-3 RBI.

Celina 11, Houston 0

Cin. Christian 11, Fort Loramie 2

Cin. Country Day 6, Carlisle 2

Edgewood 8, Colerain 7: E: Smith 3-4 2B 2 RBI GW-RBI, Eggebrecht 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Miller W 2 K.

Kenton Ridge 8, Northeastern 1

Fairbanks 5, Catholic Central 4

Fairlawn 13, Southeastern 3

Lebanon 5, Oak Hills 4: L: Beavon 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Riehle 2-4 RBI, Livingston 1-2 RBI.

Loveland 10, Lakota East 4

Miamisburg 2, St. Xavier 1: M: Craiglow 3-4 2B RBI, Hoerner 3-4 2B RBI.

Moeller 14, Centerville 1

National Trail 6, Ansonia 1: A: Singer RBI.

New Bremen 14, Emmanuel Christian 4: EC: Witherow 1-3 3 RBI, Kohl RBI.

Newton 6, Dayton Christian 2

Northmont 12, Waynesville 0

Ross 3, Kings 2: R: Leal W 8 K, Voegele GW-RBI.

Tri-County North 15, Troy Christian 8: TCN: Lake 2 RBI, Knife 2 RBI, Heltsley W 2 K. TC: Broomhall 2-2 RBI, Cool 2-3 RBI.

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 10, Beavercreek 0

Fairfield 5, Princeton 0: F: Spence W 10 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Miller 2-3 3B HR 2 RBI, Wallace 2-2 2B RBI.

Fairmont 12, Springfield 2: F: Perdue HR, Netherton HR.

Lakota East 3, West Clermont 2: Munoz 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI GW-RBI, Crawford W 7 K.

Lakota West 18, Colerain 0

Lebanon 16, Sycamore 0

Mason 17, Middletown 1

Milford 3, Hamilton 1

Springboro 14, Wayne 0: S: Miller 4-4 2 2B HR, Breen 3-3 3 RBI, Davis HR.

Division V

Miami East 12, Anna 4: A: Staudter HR.

Northwestern 7, Arcanum 0

Springfield Shawnee 18, Middletown Madison 0: SS: Trimmer W 5 K, George 2-3 2B HR 5 RBI, Simpson 2-4 4 RBI.

Division VII

Ansonia 7, Jackson Center 3: A: Geyer 2-3 HR 2 RBI, McKenna 3-4 3B HR 3 RBI, Walker W 6 K.

Bradford 10, Botkins 1

Covington 6, Fort Loramie 2: C: Foutz 3-3 2 2B RBI, Coblentz 2-3 2B HR RBI, Johnson 1-2 HR RBI.

Felicity Franklin 13, New Miami 0

Russia 18, Newton 6

Southeastern 11, Twin Valley South 1

Boys Lacrosse

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 26, Northmont 2

Girls Lacrosse

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division II

Granville d. Chaminade Julienne, wbf

Turpin 14, Fenwick 3

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.