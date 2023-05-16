H.S. Results 5/15: Baseball Tournament play begins

Cin. Christian 21, N. College Hill 2

Cin. Country Day 9, Finneytown 0

Dixie 4, National Trail 2: D: Huffman 2-2 RBI, Phillips 1-3 RBI, Johnson RBI.

Middletown Madison 12, Seven Hills 3

Northeastern 2, Milton-Union 1

Northwestern 6, Alter 2

Norwood 12, Gamble Montessori 1

Preble Shawnee 3, Dayton Christian 1: PS: Hutchinson W 17 K, 2-4 2B, Runyon 2-4 2B 2 RBI. DC: Halter RBI.

Valley View 8, Houston 7

Waynesville 12, Clark Montessori 0

West Liberty-Salem 2, Anna 0

Williamsburg 10, East Clinton 0

Division IV

Ansonia 12, Fairlawn 0: A: Bowman 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Zumbrun 1-1 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Shives 1-2 2 RS 2 RBI.

Bradford 5, Triad 0: B: Gambill 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Monnin 1-3 3B RBI, Hill 1-2 RBI.

Catholic Central 4, Cedarville 3

Covington 4, Jackson Center 2

Franklin Monroe 4, Yellow Springs 3

Lehman Catholic 14, Mississinawa Valley 0

Lockland 14, Riverview East 4

Mechanicsburg 25, Northside Christian 0: M: Dietrich, W 6 K, 3-5 2 RBI 2 RS, Hess 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI 4 RS, Eyink 2-2 2 RBI.

Riverside 5, Botkins 1: R: Shockey 1-5 RBI, Purtee 1-4 RBI, Orsborne 1-4 RBI.

Tri-County North 7, Emmanuel Christian 5

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 6, Fort Loramie 4: A: Kearney 2-5 2B 3 RBI, Sharp 2-3 3 RS, Thompson 3-5 2 RS.

Beavercreek 1, Carlisle 0

Chaminade Julienne 4, Troy 2: CJ: Gongora 1-3 2B RBI, Peltier 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Sullivan 2-5 2B. T: Donnan RBI, Smith RBI.

CHCA 13, Clinton-Massie 1

Fairfield 6, Kings 4

Fairmont 6, Greeneview 5

Fenwick 2, Madeira 1: F: Haglage RBI, Schehr 1-4 3B RBI, Von Bargen 2-4 2B.

Indian Lake 5, Miami East 3

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 3, Northmont 0

Fairfield 5, Harrison 0: Hensley 2-4 2 RS, Clark 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Huey 1-3 HR 2 RBI.

Hamilton 5, Kings 4

Lebanon 3, Beavercreek 1

Mason 11, Mt. Notre Dame 3

Miamisburg 5, Troy 2

Milford 7, Lakota West 0

Oak Hills 5, West Clermont 2

Division III

Arcanum 8, Brookville 2: A: Byrne 2-4 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Toy 2-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Burrell 3-4 2B RBI.

Carlisle 10, Norwood 0

Clermont Northeastern 16, Georgetown 13

Indian Lake 10, Tri-Village 0: IL: Dixon 2-3 3 RBI, Roby 1-2 2B RBI, Marlow 2-3 RBI.

Miami East 4, Springfield Shawnee 3: SS: Adams 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Blanton 2-4 RBI.

Waynesville 8, Bethel Tate 5

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Covington 18, Riverside 5: C: Anderson 5-6 3 RBI. R: Dillon 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Perk 1-3 HR 3 RBI.

Greenville 6, Russia 2: G: Burns 3-4 HR 4 RBI, Cromwell 2-4 2 RS, Hamm 1-2 2 RBI.

