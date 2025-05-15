H.S. Results 5/14: Northmont wins at Day Air, Centerville boys lax secures GWOC title

Wednesday’s Results

Edgewood 4, Franklin 0: E: Boyle 2-3 2B HR 2 RBI, Downie W 9 K.

Elder 10, Lakota East 5

Fenwick 11, Wilmington 1: W: Griffith 1-3 2B RBI.

Greenville 6, Bethel 2

Miami East 8, Troy Christian 3: ME: Lawson 2-3 2B RBI, Pratt 2-3 3 RBI. TC: Day 2-4 2B RBI, Grossnickle 1-2 RBI, O’Neal 1-3 RBI.

Miamisburg 10, Springfield 4: M: Vaugh 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Walker 2-4 HR 2 RBI.

Northmont 7, Sidney 4: N: Pendleton 3-4 2 RBI. S: A. Rose 2-3 2 2B.

Northwest 23, Stivers 0

Oakwood 4, Waynesville 3: O: Beam 2-3 2 RBI, Tribble 2-2 2B 2 RBI. W: Freese 2-4 2 2B RBI.

Preble Shawnee 7, Newton 4

Springboro 11, Troy 1: S: Hutchinson HR 3 RBI, Cane 2B 3 RBI, Rhinehart W 6 K. T: Riddle RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 3, Alter 2

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 4, Wilmington 1: A: Tishaus W 5 K, Reed 3-3 2B RBI.

Bellefontaine 12, Indian Lake 0

Butler 9, Stebbins 2

Centerville 4, Mason 3: C: Dice W, Clark 2 RBI.

Covington 5, Riverside 1

Dayton Christian 5, Emmanuel Christian 3: DC: Halter 1-3 2 RBI, Orth 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Hodge 1-3 RBI. EC: Kohl 1-3 2B RBI.

Fenwick 2, Monroe 0

Graham 4, Springfield Shawnee 3

Greenville 15, Bradford 3

Kenton Ridge 6, Piqua 3: P: Brown 2-4 2B RBI.

Lebanon 7, Walnut Hills 0: L: Healy W 8 K, Feidkamp 2 RBI, Riggs 2 RBI.

Legacy Christian 6, Greenon 1

Marion Local 5, Russia 4

Milton Union 10, Ansonia 5

Minster 10, Coldwater 0

Moeller 6, Fairmont 5

Northeastern 7, Triad 4: N: Federinko 3-3 3B 3 RBI.

Northmont 5, Miamisburg 3: M: Hoerner 1-2 HR RBI. N: Canan W 3 K, Whittaker 2 RBI, Pendleton 2-4.

Oak Hills 13, Middletown 6

Springfield 13, Xenia 0

Tippecanoe 12, Brookville 2

Troy 10, West Carrollton 2

Troy Christian 10, Northwestern 1

West Jefferson 6, Mechanicsburg 0

West Liberty-Salem 13, Fairbanks 2

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division IV

Bethel 8, Greenon 7: G: Gutierrez 2-4 RBI, Diller 1-2 2B RBI.

Division V

Anna 3, Versailles 0

Arcanum 10, Valley View 0: A: C. Garbig W 5 K, 2-2 2 RBI, Noe 1-2 2 RBI, Flatter 2-3 2B RBI.

Miami East 20, Dayton Christian 0

Northwestern 6, Milton-Union 3

Division VI

Houston 22, Yellow Springs 0: H: Vondenhuevel W 15 K, Maier HR, Plunkett HR.

Division VII

Ansonia 19, Legacy Christian 2

Botkins 6, Mississinawa Valley 2: B: Loy W 10 K.

Covington 24, Catholic Central 1: Co: Coblentz 3-3 2 2B HR 6 RBI, McClure 4-4 2 2B HR 3 RBI, Johnson 3-5 HR 4 RBI.

New Miami d. Oyler, wbf

Russia 14, Lehman Catholic 4

Tuesday’s Results

Division III

Talawanda 14, Northwest 0: T: Cox 2 HR 6 RBI, Griffin W 2B RBI, Hilbert 3B 2 RBI.

Troy 10, West Carrollton 2: Akins W 3 K.

Division IV

Oakwood 11, Alter 6: O: Archdeacon 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Patterson 4-4 2B 3B 3 RBI, Dunlap 2-4 2B RBI.

Division VI

Fort Recovery 4, Preble Shawnee 0

West Liberty-Salem 15, Franklin Monroe 5: WLS: Wallace W 3 K, 4-4 3 RBI, Collins 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Stoll 1-2 RBI.

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Carroll 4, Chaminade Julienne 3: Ca: Browning W 8 K, 2-3 2 RBI, Sexton 2B GW-RBI.

Fairmont 11, Beavercreek 0

Greenville 2, Mason 0

McNicholas 15, Alter 0

Newton 4, Preble Shawnee 1: N: VanCulin W.

Springboro 13, Wayne 0: S: Miller 3-4 2 HR 4 RBI, Breen W 3 K, 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Davis 1-2 HR RBI.

Tri-Village 5, Springfield 4

Xenia 19, Stivers 3: X: Falvey 2-2 2B 3 RBI, Doyle 1-2 2B 3 RBI.

Tuesday’s Results

Carlisle 4, Brookville 0

Greenville 2, Troy 1: G: Force 1-4 2B RBI, Brubaker 1-3 RBI, Oswalt W 11 K.

Harrison 1, Fairfield 0

Indian Lake 7, Bellefontaine 3

Lakota West 22, Colerain 1

Riverside 5, Covington 4

Tippecanoe 9, Stebbins 8

Tri-Village 12, Twin Valley South 1

West Carrollton 8, Xenia 7: X: Doyle 3-4 3 RBI, Walker 1-3 RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 15, Franklin Monroe 5

Boys Lacrosse

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 15, Miamisburg 3

Centerville 24, Northmont 0

Franklin 11, La Salle 10

Springboro 23, Fairmont 1

Girls Lacrosse

Wednesday’s Results

Lebanon 19, Northmont 2

Seven Hills 16, Fenwick 8

Boys Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Wayne 0

Fairfield 3, Oak Hills 0

Lakota East 3, Lakota West 0

Mason 3, Lebanon 0

Middletown 3, Dublin Scioto 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.