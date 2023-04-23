X

H.S. Results 4/22: Greeneview wins in extras

High School Sports
11 minutes ago

Greeneview baseball exploded for six runs in the eighth inning to defeat Cedarville 10-4 on Saturday.

Ben Myers went 3-4 with two runs scored and two RBI and Hunter Brooks drove in two and scored a pair of runs to pace Greeneview.

Landon Gardner, Kaden Knisley, Jarrod Mays and Trevor Moore added one RBI apiece.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Saturday’s Results

Badin 11, Tippecanoe 1: B: Fox 3-3 2 2B 3 RS 3 RBI, Rachel 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Moore 2-3 2 RS RBI.

Bellefontaine 2, St. Marys 0

Bradford 4, Milton-Union 1: B: Monnin 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Wills 1-2 RBI, Baker RBI.

Brookville 4, Oakwood 3

Brookville 7, Oakwood 2

Butler 3, Springboro 2

Carlisle 9, Preble Shawnee 3: C: Cokeley 1-3 2 RS RBI, Gill 1-1 3 RBI, Hampton 2-4 2 RBI.

Edgewood 15, Mt. Healthy 0

Fairmont 6, Lebanon 5

Franklin Monroe 11, Yellow Springs 1

Graham 17, Miami East 1: Dunham 3-5 3 RBI 2 RS, Hollingsworth 3-5 2B 2 RBI 2 RS, Wheeland 2-2 3 RBI 2 RS.

Greeneview 10, Cedarville 4: Myers 3-4 2 RS 2 RBI, Moore 2-2 2 RS RBI, Mays 2-5 RBI.

Kenton Ridge 11, Piqua 4

Marysville 12, Fairbanks 2

Miami Trace 6, Northeastern 4: N: Haggy 3-4, Tuttle 2-4 HR RBI, Sudoff 1-3 RBI.

McNicholas 11, Ross 1

Talawanda 10, Middletown 0: T: Iden 2-4 3B 2 RBI, Smith 2-4 2 RBI, Smith W 11 K.

Urbana 13, Catholic Central 4: U: Donahoe 2-2 3 RBI 2 RS, Lafferty 3-3 2 RBI 3 RS.

West Jefferson 22, Tree of Life 5

Friday’s Results

Badin 7, Fenwick 1: Copenhaver W 13 K, Taylor 2-3 3B 2 RBI 2 RS, Fox 2-4 RBI. F: Bezold 2-3 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 10, Carroll 0: CJ: Hoagland W 14 K, Peltier 2-4 2B HR 2 RS 3 RBI, Sullivan 1-1 HR RBI.

Fairfield 3, Colerain 2

Hamilton 6, Lakota East 5: LE: Damen 2B 2 RBI, Fry 3-4, Kleinmann 2-3 3 RS RBI.

Softball

Saturday’s Results

Arcanum 7, Versailles 3: A: Byrne 2-3 HR RBI, Smith 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Ullery 2-3 2B 3 RBI.

Arcanum 6, Versailles 2: A: Burrell 2-3 2 RBI, Fout 2-3 2 RS, Toy 1-2 RBI.

Bellefontaine 10, Triad 0: B: Prine 2-3 2B 2 RS 3 RBI, Mitchell 4-4 3 RS, Vigansky W 4 K.

Ben Logan 16, Bradford 6: BL: Bailey 2-3 3B HR 4 RBI 3 RS, Norviel 3-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Moore W 6 K.

Ben Logan 7, Bradford 4: BL: Moore 2-3 2B 2 RS 3 RBI, Myers 2-3 RBI, Crumm W 10 K.

Bethel 5, Springfield 4: B: Larkins 2-2 2 RBI, Adams 1-2 RBI, Etherington W 2 K.

Bethel 6, Springfield 4: B: Bird 1-3 RBI, Williams W 2 K, Harris 1-3 RBI.

Carlisle 6, Kenton Ridge 2

Carlisle 11, Badin 2

Covington 16, Tri-Village 2: C: Anderson 2-4 4 RBI, Rogers 2-4 4 RBI 3 RS, W 1 K, Reck 4-5 2B 3B 3 RS 2 RBI.

Fenwick 19, Alter 7: A: Jecker 3-4 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Albrecht 2-3 RBI.

Fenwick 15, Alter 0

Middletown Madison 3, Ansonia 1: MM: Swartz 2-4 HR 3 RBI, Constance W 7 K.

Middletown Madison 9, Ansonia 8: MM: Tinkham 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Kelly 1-3 2 RBI, Swallow 1-2 2 RS RBI.

Mt. Notre Dame 10, Centerville 6

Northwestern 5, Covington 2: C: Rogers 1-2 3B 2 RS, Newhouse RBI. N: Hensley W 4 K, Taylor 3-3 2B RBI, Deane 2-3 2 RS RBI.

Northwestern 12, Newton 1: N: Husted 4-4 2B 2 RS 3 RBI, Taylor 2-3 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Folfe 2-4 3B 2 RS RBI.

Oakwood 13, Belmont 0

Riverside 8, Graham 3: R: Copas 3-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Schlumbohm 3-4 2 RBI, Snow W 10 K.

Tri-Village 7, Riverside 6: TV: Wilcox 1-4 HR 2 RBI 2 RS, Curtner 1-1 2 RS, Poling W 6 K. R: Dillon 1-4 HR 3 RBI, Jackson 2-4 2B RBI.

Friday’s Results

Legacy Christian 27, Trotwood 11

West Jefferson 5, Fairbanks 0

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Worthington Kilbourne 13, Centerville 6

Girls Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Kings 16, Carroll 9

Northmont 18, Miami Valley 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

