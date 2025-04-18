H.S. Results 4/17: Fairfield softball wins 500th Greater Miami Conference game

Thursday’s Results

Anna 16, Fairlawn 3: A: Palmisano 3-4 3 RBI, Egbert 2-4 3 RBI.

Ansonia 6, Tri-Village 4: A: Shives 2 RBI, Robinson RBI, MacNutt RBI.

Arcanum 15, Mississinawa Valley 0: A: Longstreth 1-3 2B 3 RBI, Christ W 10 K, 1-3 3 RBI.

CHCA 3, Cin. Christian 2

Coldwater 5, St. Henry 3: C: Smith W.

Colerain 7, Middletown 5

Covington 10, Miami East 9: C: Jay W 5 K, Leistner 1-2 3 RBI, Palsgrove 2-2 2 RBI.

Emmanuel Christian 10, Yellow Springs 0: EC: Meyer W 10 K, Bowden 2-4 2 RBI, Perks 2 RBI.

Fort Loramie 7, Jackson Center 1: FL: Goubeaux W.

Fort Recovery 8, New Bremen 3: FR: Diller 3-4 2 RBI, Wendel 2-4 RBI, Muhlenkamp 2-4 RBI.

Franklin Monroe 17, Bradford 1

Graham 14, Northwestern 1

Hamilton 6, Princeton 4

Kenton Ridge 4, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Lyden 2-3 2B RBI.

Lakota West 4, Oak Hills 3: LW: Campbell RBI.

Madison Plains 1, Grandview Heights 0

Marion Local 11, Parkway 4: ML: Hess W.

Mason 10, Fairfield 3: F: Rice 1-2 RBI.

Mechanicsburg 19, Meadowdale 0

Milton-Union 5, Riverside 0: MU: Grube 2-2 RBI, Fraley 1-3 2B RBI, Stone W 8 K.

Monroe 15, Fairborn 4: M: Watts W 3 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Tarin 2-3 2 3B 3 RBI, Schwab 2-5 2B 3 RBI.

MVCA 16, New Miami 2

National Trail 11, Botkins 1

Northeastern 13, Grove City Christian 2: N: Newman 2-2 3 RBI, Mefford 2-2 2 RBI, Spriggs 2-2 2 RBI.

Sidney 10, Stebbins 0: Si: Woodard W 2 K, Swiger 1-3 2 RBI, Rose 3-4 3 RBI.

Talawanda 21, Northwest 1: T: Griffin 2-3 2B 4 RBI, Stigall W 8 K, Wright 3-4 HR 3 RBI.

Tri-County North 15, Preble Shawnee 3: TCN: Wright W 4 K, Knife 3 RBI, Heltsley 2 RBI.

Troy Christian 4, Bethel 2: TC: Broomhall 2-3 RBI, Grossnickle 1-3 2 RBI, Simmons W 7 K.

Urbana 7, Greeneview 6

Versailles 7, Minster 5

Wednesday’s Results

Arcanum 5, Tri-Village 3: A: Christ 2-4 2B RBI.

Badin 10, Carroll 0: B: Brink 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Wolpert 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Cummins 2-2 2B RBI.

Batavia 9, Wilmington 0

Beavercreek 13, Northmont 2

Belmont 17, Meadowdale 2

Ben Logan 4, Graham 1: G: Lafollette 1-2 2B RBI. BL: Tinsman W 8 K, 1-3 RBI.

Butler 5, Troy 4: T: Gorman HR. B: Dwenger GW-RBI, Richardson W 7 K, Rubins 3-4 2 RBI.

Bellbrook 6, Franklin 5: F: Beeson 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Standifer 1-2 RBI.

Cedarville 2, Fairbanks 0

Centerville 13, Springfield 3: C: Dice W.

Dixie 23, Northridge 0: D: Bemis 3-3 3 RBI, Hypes 3-5 2B 3B 4 RBI, Phillips W 13 K.

Edgewood 3, Ross 1: E: Breedlove 1-2 2B RBI, Vogel 1-3 RBI, Downie 1-2 2B RBI.

Emmanuel Christian 12, Catholic Central 0: EC: Kohl 2-4 4 RBI, Meyer 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Bowden W 4 K.

Fairborn 11, Stebbins 4

Greeneview 5, Triad 3: G: Penrod 1-3 2 RBI, Moore 2-3 3B RBI, Hassid 1-2 RBI.

Indian Lake 1, North Union 0

Jonathan Alder 16, Urbana 1

Kenton Ridge 16, Bellefontaine 1: B: Overmann 1-2 RBI.

Lakota West 13, Middletown 3: LW: Johnson 3-3 3B 4 RBI, Smith 2-3 2B RBI, Zimmerman 2-4 2B RBI.

Little Miami 6, Lebanon 3

London 5, Tecumseh 2: T: Barrows 2-3 RBI, Olinger 1-2 RBI.

Mason 10, Hamilton 0

McNicholas 4, Chaminade Julienne 3: CJ: Sullivan 3-4 2B RBI, Hoagland RBI.

Mechanicsburg 11, Greenon 1: M: Wilson 2-4 RBI, Davis 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Eyink W 10 K.

Miami East 13, Lehman Catholic 0: ME: Haak 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Crane 2-2 3 RBI.

Miamisburg 3, Wayne 0: M: Walker 1-3 RBI.

Northeastern 6, Southeastern 2: N: Mefford 3-4 2B HR RBI, Rose 2-4 2B RBI, Spriggs 1-4 2 RBI.

Parkway 7, Delphos Jefferson 3

Piqua 9, West Carrollton 0: P: Brown 3-5 2B 2 RBI, Anthony 2-2 2 RBI, Steinke W 14 K.

Ponitz 12, Stivers 5

Sidney 10, Xenia 1: S: Knott 2-2 2 RBI, McKenzie 2-5 2 RBI, Swiger 4-4 2 2B 2 RBI.

Talawanda 26, Mt. Healthy 0: T: Woodall W 10 K, Schutte 1-3 2B 4 RBI, Lykins 2-4 3 RBI.

Tippecanoe 8, Greenville 7: T: Eckert GW-RBI, McKinney W, Harney 2B 3 RBI.

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Anna 16, Fairlawn 6

Arcanum 11, Mississinawa Valley 4: A: Flatter 3-4 3 RBI, Fry 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Garbig W 2 K.

Beavercreek 17, Wayne 5

Bethel 25, Troy Christian 5: TC: Dersham 2-3 RBI, Eschete 1-3 3 RBI.

Botkins 6, National Trail 2: B: Loy W 14 K.

Bradford 15, Franklin Monroe 1

Edgewood 10, Edison 4: Edg: Henson 3-4 2 3B 5 RBI, Broshear W 7 K, Combs 3-3 3B RBI.

Fairborn 9, Greenon 6: F: Watson 2-2 2 2B 2 RBI, Walters 2-3 2 RBI, Lawson 2-3 2B RBI. G: Walker 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Baldwin 1-3 RBI.

Fairfield 5, Lakota West 4: LW: Beimesche 2 RBI, Witmer 2 RBI.

Fort Recovery 19, New Bremen 6: FR: Grisez 4-4 2B 3B, Homan W 10 K.

Fort Loramie 8, Jackson Center 1: FL: Ruhenkamp 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Hoying W 5 K.

Kenton Ridge 10, Benjamin Logan 0: KR: Davis 3-4 3 2B 2 RBI, Fyffe 2-4 2 RBI, Rastatter W 10 K, 2-4 RBI.

Legacy Christian 13, Dayton Christian 3

Miami East 9, Covington 6: ME: Kadel W 13 K, 4-5 2 RBI, Enis 2-3 3B RBI, Gentis 3-5 RBI.

Milton-Union 12, Riverside 2

New Richmond 4, Wilmington 3: W: Dorsch HR.

Northwestern 21, Graham 10: N: Hammer 4-6 2 2B 4 RBI, Pamer 4-6 3B 3 RBI, Hager 2-2 2B 3 RBI.

Oak Hills 9, Lakota East 4

Southeastern 14, Waynesville 4: W: Tudela 3-3 2B 2 RBI.

St. Henry 9, Coldwater 5

Station Camp (TN) 8, Edgewood 6: E: Verhoff 3-4 2B RBI, Henson 2-4 3B RBI, Combs 1-2 2B RBI.

Stebbins 11, Sidney 0: St: Taylor 4-4 3 2B 2 RBI, Russell 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Geisel 1-1 2B RBI.

Tippecanoe 6, Bellbrook 3: B: O’Brien 2-3 2 RBI, Pummell 3-3 2B HR RBI.

Tri-County North 6, Preble Shawnee 0: TCN: Daugherty W, 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Cherry 2-4 2B RBI, Adkins 1-2 RBI.

Tri-Village 10, Ansonia 0: TV: Greer 2-3 2 HR 3 RBI, Burk 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Poling W 6 K.

Valley View 14, Brookville 13: VV: Pritchett 3-5 3B 3 RBI GW-RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 18, Catholic Central 0: WLS: Stoll W 5 K, 2-2 2 RBI, Reichardt 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Wallace 1-1 3 RBI.

Wednesday’s Results

Ansonia 13, Troy Christian 1: TC: Dersham 1-3 RBI.

Bellbrook 3, Franklin 2: F: Riddiough 1-2 RBI, Zehring RBI. B: Kenney 2 RBI, Stewart 1-3 2B RBI, Hebrank W 5 K.

Belmont 3, Meadowdale 0

Benjamin Logan 11, Graham 2: BL: Harner 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Rostorfer 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Crumm W 10 K, 2-4 RBI.

Brookville 11, Oakwood 0: B: Burton 1-3 2 RBI, Nutter 2-2 3 RBI, Eagle 1-2 RBI.

Centerville 9, Springfield 5: C: Belcher HR.

Chaminade Julienne 15, McNicholas 5: CJ: Gorham 4-4 2B 5 RBI, Kolton W 13 K, 3-5 2 2B 4 RBI, Mezni 3-6 2B HR 2 RBI.

Fairbanks 18, Cedarville 0

Fairfield 4, Oak Hills 2: F: Hensley 2-4 RBI, Spence W 5 K, 2-3 2B RBI.

Greeneview 10, Triad 0: G: Sutton 1-3 2 RBI, Sutton 1-1 2 RBI, Burkett W 8 K.

Greenon 13, Carroll 0: G: Ivon 4-4 2 RBI, Henderson W 10 K, 2-4 2 RBI, Walker 3-5 2 2B 2 RBI.

Greenville 8, Tippecanoe 3

Hamilton 13, Lakota East 3: H: Dillard 3-5 2B HR 2 RBI, Eversole 3-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Hoyte 2-4 2B 4 RBI.

Indian Lake 6, North Union 3

Jonathan Alder 12, Urbana 0

Kenton Ridge 12, Bellefontaine 2: KR: Davis 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Foulk 2-3 2 RBI, Fyffe 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Lakota West 10, Sycamore 0: LW: Meyer 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Dilley 1-4 2B 2 RBI.

Lebanon 6, Anderson 0: L: Sheidler W 14 K.

London 12, Tecumseh 4

Madison Plains 8, West Liberty-Salem 3: WLS: Cook 2-3 RBI.

Miamisburg 14, Wayne 4

Monroe 11, CHCA 4: M: Griffin 2-4 2 RBI, Wehry 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Witte 2-4 2B 2 RBI.

Northmont 15, Beavercreek 7

Princeton 10, Middletown 0

Ross 11, Waynesville 6: R: Peters 3-4 2B 4 RBI, Michel 2-4 2 RBI, Combs 2-4 2 RBI.

Sidney 21, Xenia 3: X: Salyers RBI.

Springboro 8, Fairmont 6: S: Hornfeck 2-5 3 RBI, Miller 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Jonas W 4 K.

Springfield Shawnee 7, Northwestern 4: SS: George 2-5 2B HR 5 RBI, Wilson 1-4 2 RBI, Trimmer W 15 K.

Talawanda 4, Harrison 3: T: Cobb W 7 K, 1-3 2B GW-RBI, Richardson 1-3 RBI, Frieden RBI.

Tri-Village 5, Arcanum 4

Troy 18, Butler 4

Twin Valley South 16, National Trail 5: TVS: Howard 2-3 3B 4 RBI, Arndts 2-4 3B 3 RBI, Zinn W 2 K, 3-4 RBI.

Wilmington 11, Batavia 0: W: Clark HR, Diels W.

Boys Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Greeneview 3, Catholic Central 2

Kenton Ridge 5, Tecumseh 0

Milton-Union 4, Springboro B 1

Sidney 5, Piqua 0

Tippecanoe 5, Fairborn 0: Von Krosigk d. Landon 6-0, 6-0; Darner d. Bailey 6-0, 6-0; Labreck d. Welsh 6-0, 6-0. Mehta/Gillenwater d. Haskell/Guere 6-0, 6-0; Chesshir/Reynolds d. Stanley/Gringle 6-3, 6-0.

Tippecanoe B 3, Carlisle 2

Valley View 5, Norwood 0

Wednesday’s Results

Fairmont 5, Lebanon 0

Lakota East 5, Badin 0: Vass def. Chen 6-2, 6-2; Everding def. Zurborg 4-6, 6-1, 6-0; Mills def. Bucheit 6-1, 6-2. Das/Bialk def. Hartford/Stagg 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; Unger/Gruber def. Schultz/Jenson 6-2, 6-0.

Lehman Catholic 5, Piqua 0: Taylor (LC) d. Willoughby 6-0, 6-1; Lins (LC) d. Huelskamp 6-1, 6-1; Courtad (LC) d. Carey 6-1, 6-4. O’Keefe/Linson (LC) d. Burress/Foos 6-1, 6-1; Flood/Fitchpatrick (LC) d. Schloss/Wright 6-0, 6-0.

Northmont 5, Tecumseh 0

Sidney 3, Lima Bath 2

St. Xavier B 3, Centerville B 2

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Middletown 3, Sycamore 2

Milford 3, Lebanon 1

Ponitz 3, Trotwood 0

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Centerville 0

Dunbar 3, Ponitz 1

Boys Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Fairmont 12, Miamisburg 6

Lakota West 10, Oak Hills 8

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 18, Northmont 1

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Fairmont 8, Waynesville 7

Mason 14, Fairfield 3

Milford 10, Lebanon 7

